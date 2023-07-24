Fukuoka 2023, Day 2 South America Recap: Ceballos Cracks SA Record with 1:06.69 100 BR

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

SOUTH AMERICA – DAY 2 RECAP

Once again, Brazil had a largely positive Day 2 of the 2023 World Championships. Though, the biggest swim of the day came from Argentina’s Macarena Ceballos, who broke the South American Record in the women’s 100 breast. More on that below.

Perhaps the best performance of the day for Brazil, 23-year-old Beatriz Dizotti roared to a new career best of 16:01.95 in prelims of the women’s 1500 free. With the performance, Dizotti not only broker her own Brazilian Record in the event (more details below), she finished 8th, advancing to the final. With nothing to lose in the final tomorrow, Dizotti will be able to take a stab at becoming the first Brazilian woman to crack 16:00 in the 1500 tomorrow night.

Also in the women’s 1500 free this morning, 37-year-old Kristel Kobrich came in 10th with a 16:11.25. It was a phenomenal performance by the Chliean Record holder in the event (15:57.57). Moreover, Kobrich is competing her 11th World Championships of her career, which is a record in itself. She made her World Champs debut back in 2003, and has represented Chile in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 (2021) Olympics.

Fernando Scheffer, a Brazilian freestyler who won the bronze medal in the men’s 200 free at the Tokyo Olympics, looked good this morning in prelims of the men’s 200 free. Scheffer clocked a 1:46.45, a very solid morning swim, which put him in 9th heading into semis. Unfortunately, Scheffer finished 16th in semifinals tonight, swimming a 1:47.35.

NATIONAL RECORDS