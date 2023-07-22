Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 British Summer Championships Kick Off This Weekend From Sheffield

2023 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

While all eyes will be on the 2023 World Championships about to begin in Fukuoka, Japan, the 2023 British Summer Championships are kicking off from Ponds Forge this weekend.

National record holders Kathleen Dawson of the University of Stirling and Imogen Clark of Derby Excel are among the competitors set to descend upon Sheffield, with action beginning on Saturday, July 22nd.

2023 European Junior Championships gold medalist Leah Schlosshan is also among the group of competitors, as is Commonwealth Games finalist Jamie Ingram.

Although not a selection meet, the British Summer Championships are a chance for athletes not named to the World Championships roster to show their stuff. We’ve seen some impressive performances put up in the past and look to the field to show their nation proud over the 7-day affair.

Key Entrants

Tobias Robinson – Loughborough
Fleur Lewis – Loughborough
Michaella Glenister – Stirling
Leah Crisp – Bath
Kieran Bird – Bath
Imogen Clark – Derby Excel
Kathleen Dawson – Stirling
Leah Schlosshan – Leeds
Honey Osrin – Loughborough
Jamie Ingraham – Manchester

0
