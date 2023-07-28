Fukuoka 2023, Day 6 Asia Recap: China, China & More China

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

China continues its dominance over the remaining Asian nations at these World Championships, with Japan and South Korea sitting well behind their total medal count of 10.

Day six in Fukuoka saw Qin Haiyang make history on two counts with a single swim, cementing his status among the other top contenders for MVP of this competition.

The 24-year-old Chinese ace blasted a time of 2:05.48 to top the men’s 200m breaststroke podium, establishing a new World Record in the process. Not only is he now the fastest man ever in the event but Qin’s victory also rendered him the first swimmer ever to have swept a stroke at a single World Championships.

Earlier here in Fukuoka Qin topped the 100m breast podium in 57.69 as the 2nd swiftest performer in history and also earned 50m breast gold in 26.28. His slightly faster semi-final time of 26.20 in that latter event made Qin the #2 performer of all-time.

With two days remaining in the competition, China owns 5 gold medals and is ranked #2 in the medal table behind Australia. They’ll have more opportunities to reap more hardware, with the likes of Peng Xuwei leading the women’s 200m back field and Zhang Yufei ready to rumble in the women’s 50m fly final tomorrow.

National/Continental Records Through Day 6:

China Qin Haiyang – 57.69 men’s 100m breaststroke Asian Record; 26.20 50m breaststroke Asian Record; 2:05.48 World Record Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:32.40 Asian Record Men’s 4x100m free relay – 3:11.38 Asian Record

Hong Kong Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:39.93

India Aryan Nehra – 8:00.76 men’s 800m freestyle

Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov – 59.78 men’s 100m breaststroke

Malaysia Khiew Hoe Yean – 8:05.11 men’s 800 freestyle

Singapore Letitia Sim – 2:27.73 200m breaststroke

South Korea Choi Dong-yeol – 59.59 men’s 100m breaststroke Back In-chul – 23.50 men’s 50m butterfly Kim Woomin – 7:47.69 men’s 800m freestyle Hwang Sunwoo – 1:44.42 men’s 200m freestyle

