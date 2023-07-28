2023 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 Finals Start List

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay Final Lineups

Welcome to the sixth session of finals at the 2023 World Championships. After Day 5 was filled with semifinals of 200s of stroke, tonight’s finals session shifts toward the sprints. Take a look at the order of events below.

Order of Events:

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Semifinals

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Semifinals

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Semifinals

Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Final

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Semifinals

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Final

We get going with the women’s 100 freestyle final. Marrit Steenbergen leads the way into the final after posting a personal best in the semis. Behind her, other big contenders are lurking, including defending champion Mollie O’Callaghan and the Tokyo gold and silver medallists Emma McKeon and Siobhan Haughey. There’s also the two Americans Abbey Weitzeil and Kate Douglass aiming for a spot on the podium.

Four events later is the next final, the women’s 200 breaststroke. Douglass will right back up on the blocks here, as she closes out her unprecedented 100 freestyle/200 breaststroke double. The 21-year-old qualified for the final safely in third, behind former world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker and Tes Schouten, who’s been having a strong season. Lilly King is the defending world champion–she qualified fourth, so she’ll be looking to move up here.

Then, it’s time for the men’s 200 backstroke. It’s hard to bet against Ryan Murphy, the defending champion who has been so consistent through his career, but it does feel like the medals could come from anywhere in this field. Roman Mityukov snagged lane 4 after hitting a personal best in semis, and the two Hungarians Benedek Kovacs and Hubert Kos are also strong contenders.

The last individual final of the session is the men’s 200 breaststroke, where world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook looks to repeat as champion and deny Qin Haiyang the breaststroke sweep. Also gunning for the podium is Qin’s countryman Dong Zhihao, who swam a world junior record in the semis. There’s also the two Americans, Josh Matheny and Matt Fallon. With Fallon and Stubblety-Cook in the field, we’ll be treated to two races in this final. First, the actual race. Second, the race to see who can take it out the slowest and still get on the podium, as both Fallon and Stubblety-Cook are known for their back-half strategies.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67

2022 Time to Medal: 52.92

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — Semifinals

World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Championship Record: 49.5o — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

2022 Winning Time: 50.14 — Kristof Milak, Hungary

2022 Time to Final: 51.28

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Semifinals

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) 2022 Winning Time: 2:05.08 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia

, Australia 2022 Time to Final: 2:10.07

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)

2022 World Champion: Lilly King , United States – 2:22.41

, United States – 2:22.41 2022 Time to Medal: 2:23.30

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERLY — Semifinals

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2014)

, Sweden (2014) Championship Record: 24.60 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2017)

, Sweden (2017) World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

2022 Winning Time: 24.95 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden

, Sweden 2022 Time to Final: 25.75

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:05.95

, Australia – 2:05.95 World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)

Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook , Australia – 2:07.07

, Australia – 2:07.07 2022 Time to Medal: 2:08.38

Top 8:

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Final

World Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)

Championship Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:08.37 — United States (2019)

2022 Time to Medal: 7:04.00

Top 8: