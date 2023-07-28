Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 10

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 Finals Start List

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay Final Lineups 

Welcome to the sixth session of finals at the 2023 World Championships. After Day 5 was filled with semifinals of 200s of stroke, tonight’s finals session shifts toward the sprints. Take a look at the order of events below.

Order of Events:

  • Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final
  • Men’s 100 Butterfly — Semifinals
  • Women’s 200 Backstroke — Semifinals
  • Men’s 50 Freestyle — Semifinals
  • Women’s 200 Breaststroke — Final
  • Men’s 200 Backstroke — Final
  • Women’s 50 Butterfly — Semifinals
  • Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final
  • Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Final

We get going with the women’s 100 freestyle final. Marrit Steenbergen leads the way into the final after posting a personal best in the semis. Behind her, other big contenders are lurking, including defending champion Mollie O’Callaghan and the Tokyo gold and silver medallists Emma McKeon and Siobhan Haughey. There’s also the two Americans Abbey Weitzeil and Kate Douglass aiming for a spot on the podium.

Four events later is the next final, the women’s 200 breaststroke. Douglass will right back up on the blocks here, as she closes out her unprecedented 100 freestyle/200 breaststroke double. The 21-year-old qualified for the final safely in third, behind former world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker and Tes Schoutenwho’s been having a strong season. Lilly King is the defending world champion–she qualified fourth, so she’ll be looking to move up here.

Then, it’s time for the men’s 200 backstroke. It’s hard to bet against Ryan Murphythe defending champion who has been so consistent through his career, but it does feel like the medals could come from anywhere in this field. Roman Mityukov snagged lane 4 after hitting a personal best in semis, and the two Hungarians Benedek Kovacs and Hubert Kos are also strong contenders.

The last individual final of the session is the men’s 200 breaststroke, where world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook looks to repeat as champion and deny Qin Haiyang the breaststroke sweep. Also gunning for the podium is Qin’s countryman Dong Zhihao, who swam a world junior record in the semis. There’s also the two Americans, Josh Matheny and Matt Fallon. With Fallon and Stubblety-Cook in the field, we’ll be treated to two races in this final. First, the actual race. Second, the race to see who can take it out the slowest and still get on the podium, as both Fallon and Stubblety-Cook are known for their back-half strategies.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Final

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70
  • Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
  • 2022 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.67
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 52.92

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — Semifinals

  • World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
  • Championship Record: 49.5o — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 50.14 — Kristof Milak, Hungary
  • 2022 Time to Final: 51.28

Finals Qualifiers: 

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Semifinals

  • World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
  • Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 2:05.08 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
  • 2022 Time to Final: 2:10.07

Finals Qualifiers: 

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final

  • World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)
  • World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)
  • Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)
  • 2022 World Champion: Lilly King, United States – 2:22.41
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 2:23.30

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERLY — Semifinals

  • World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)
  • Championship Record: 24.60 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
  • World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 24.95 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
  • 2022 Time to Final: 25.75

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Final

  • World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:05.95
  • World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)
  • 2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:07.07
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 2:08.38

Top 8:

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Final

  • World Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)
  • Championship Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 7:08.37 — United States (2019)
  • 2022 Time to Medal: 7:04.00

Top 8:

 

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Oceanian
15 minutes ago

SwimSwam trying to curse the Aussies with the cover pic of ZSC 😉

3
0
Reply
Steph
Reply to  Oceanian
13 minutes ago

Well they ‘cursed’ their own swimmer last night gotta share the love lol

6
0
Reply
ooo
16 minutes ago

What will Marchand split, 1:45 low? in LCM he should not be able to impersonnate the big orca ?

1
-2
Reply
PhillyMark
18 minutes ago

Kibler didn’t make finals

1
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
27 minutes ago

sad that we won’t see matt richard’s third leg

12
0
Reply
Steph
28 minutes ago

Aus: Taylor, Chalmers, Graham, Neill
USA: Hobson, Foster, Mitchell, Smith
GB: Scott, Richards, Guy, Dean

Interesting Chalmers is always 2nd leg in the 4×200 but anchors the 100 relays wonder why that is

6
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Steph
14 minutes ago

Not sure I agree with that order for AUS…. but I guess we’ll see.

Kai better at least go sub-1-46

3
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
11 minutes ago

After such a good split I’d have given him one of the middle legs.

4
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  Troyy
1 minute ago

Same

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Oceanian
7 minutes ago

I guess the plan is to try to be leading at half-way and get some clear water for the last two guys

3
0
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!