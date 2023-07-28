2023 World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 prelims at the 2023 World Championships will consist of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 800 free, and the men’s 4×200 free relay.

This session will feature the debuts of some of the world’s 50-meter specialists in their best events. One of them will be Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the world record holder and the heavy favorite to win the 50 fly. Also in the 50 fly will be American Gretchen Walsh, who has not raced since day 2 and will look to bounce after disappointing swims in the 4×100 free relay and 100 fly. Then, in the men’s 50 free, top seeds Cameron McEvoy of Australia and Ben Proud of Great Britain will face off in their best event.

Round three of America’s Regan Smith vs. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown will also begin in this session during the women’s 200 back. McKeown has won both the 50 and 100 back, and in the 200 back where she has the biggest advantage against Smith, she eyes back-to-back World Championships titles.

The men’s 100 fly is a wide-open field. Top seed Josh Liendo of Canada will race both this event and the 50 free, and will attempt to claim his first 2023 World Championships medal in either event. So far, he’s had an “off” meet, missing the final of the 100 free. If Liendo falters, other names like France’s Maxime Grousset and America’s Dare Rose could pull off an upset.

For the 11th year in a row, the women’s 800 free will be the Katie Ledecky show, as her entry time is a full six seconds ahead of anyone else. Also keep an eye on Ariarne Titmus, who broke the world record in the 400 free and is the second-fastest performer of all-time in the 800 free.

In the men’s 4×200 free relay, Great Britain looks to bounce back from their disqualification in the 4×100 free relay. They are expected to win Friday night, but first they need to get a lane in the final.

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims

World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Championship Record: 49.5o — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

2022 Winning Time: 50.14 — Kristof Milak, Hungary

2022 Top 16 Time: 52.12

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) 2022 Winning Time: 2:05.08 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia

, Australia 2022 Top 16 Time: 2:16.38

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)

2022 Winning Time: 21.32 — Ben Proud , Great Britain

, Great Britain 2022 Top 16 Time: 22.12

Women’s 50 Butterly — Prelims

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2014)

, Sweden (2014) Championship Record: 24.60 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2017)

, Sweden (2017) World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

2022 Winning Time: 24.95 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden

, Sweden 2022 Top 16 Time: 26.47

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Prelims

World Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)

Championship Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:08.37 — United States (2019)

2022 Winning Time: 7:09.98

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Prelims