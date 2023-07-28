Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 prelims at the 2023 World Championships will consist of the men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 800 free, and the men’s 4×200 free relay.

This session will feature the debuts of some of the world’s 50-meter specialists in their best events. One of them will be Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the world record holder and the heavy favorite to win the 50 fly. Also in the 50 fly will be American Gretchen Walsh, who has not raced since day 2 and will look to bounce after disappointing swims in the 4×100 free relay and 100 fly. Then, in the men’s 50 free, top seeds Cameron McEvoy of Australia and Ben Proud of Great Britain will face off in their best event.

Round three of America’s Regan Smith vs. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown will also begin in this session during the women’s 200 back. McKeown has won both the 50 and 100 back, and in the 200 back where she has the biggest advantage against Smith, she eyes back-to-back World Championships titles.

The men’s 100 fly is a wide-open field. Top seed Josh Liendo of Canada will race both this event and the 50 free, and will attempt to claim his first 2023 World Championships medal in either event. So far, he’s had an “off” meet, missing the final of the 100 free. If Liendo falters, other names like France’s Maxime Grousset and America’s Dare Rose could pull off an upset.

For the 11th year in a row, the women’s 800 free will be the Katie Ledecky show, as her entry time is a full six seconds ahead of anyone else. Also keep an eye on Ariarne Titmus, who broke the world record in the 400 free and is the second-fastest performer of all-time in the 800 free.

In the men’s 4×200 free relay, Great Britain looks to bounce back from their disqualification in the 4×100 free relay. They are expected to win Friday night, but first they need to get a lane in the final.

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims

  • World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
  • Championship Record: 49.5o — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 50.14 — Kristof Milak, Hungary
  • 2022 Top 16 Time: 52.12

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

  • World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
  • Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 2:05.08 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
  • 2022 Top 16 Time: 2:16.38

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Prelims

  • World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
  • Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 21.32 — Ben Proud, Great Britain
  • 2022 Top 16 Time: 22.12

Women’s 50 Butterly — Prelims

  • World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)
  • Championship Record: 24.60 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
  • World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 24.95 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
  • 2022 Top 16 Time: 26.47

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay — Prelims

  • World Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)
  • Championship Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 7:08.37 — United States (2019)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 7:09.98

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Prelims

  • World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)
  • Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2015)
  • World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 8:08.08 — Katie Ledecky, United States
  • 2022 Top 8 Time: 8:30.68

25
25 Comments
Ceccon-Peaty-Dressel-Cielo
2 minutes ago

Love the variety in inflatable ice baths

Zippo
4 minutes ago

In Fukuoka’s aquatic realm, a world of splendor gleams,
Where champions and contenders chase their shimmering dreams.
Day 6 unfolds with prelims bright, a stage set to ignite,
A symphony of strokes and dives, in waters crystal light.

Sarah Sjostrom, a siren fierce, with wings of grace she’ll soar,
In the 50 fly, she reigns supreme, a record to restore.
Gretchen Walsh, the American sprite, seeks redemption’s sweet embrace,
To glide past disappointment’s edge and leave her mark in grace.

The men’s 50 free, a blazing dash, where speed and power meet,
Cameron McEvoy, Ben Proud, their rivalry’s heartbeats fleet.
Regan Smith and Kaylee McKeown, a duel of backstroke queens,
In… Read more »

Jean Marie
Reply to  Zippo
2 minutes ago

I actually like this. Well done!

Ceccon-Peaty-Dressel-Cielo
Reply to  Zippo
1 minute ago

Bro really thought he did something

Swim2win
5 minutes ago

Teams should be forced to use a 50 free specialist in the 800 free relay prelims. I wanna see Ben Proud and Ryan Held try a 200

Ceccon-Peaty-Dressel-Cielo
Reply to  Swim2win
25 seconds ago

Fifth person on a relay for each team should be a member of the coaching staff

Tencor
6 minutes ago

Anyone have a livestream link?

EFA
Reply to  Tencor
2 minutes ago

all aquatics eurovision

Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
15 minutes ago

Sojstrom in the 50 fly the only lock better than Katie in the 800

Redradiant
Reply to  Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
12 minutes ago

I disagree only cause there’s less room for error in a 50

Fraser Thorpe
Reply to  Redradiant
6 minutes ago

Agree. Equal to Ledecky but the smaller margin for error certainly doesn’t make it a better chance than Ledecky. Especially since Walsh had such a great swim at trials (though not necessarily in that same form here).

Swim2win
Reply to  Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
8 minutes ago

Michael Andrew above 30 seconds on the last 50 is a better lock

Dee
23 minutes ago

Jack McMillan pulled out for personal reasons last week, which is a real shame as he looked primed to a breakthrough. That, combined with James Guy having 100fl heats, means we will see Scott, Dean and Richards in the 4×2 heats – Along with Joe Litchfield.

Taylor
Reply to  Dee
14 minutes ago

Cite me next time you copy my comment.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Taylor
Swim2win
Reply to  Taylor
11 minutes ago

Watch yourself before yapping at one of the OGs of this site. We ain’t with you like that.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Swim2win
Wow
28 minutes ago

Not understanding why AUS is giving a free pass to Alex Graham to swim in the final? He dropped a poo in the individual and Thomas Neill has been swimming PBs this meet. Given Neill is on form and has been 1:44 on this relay before, he should’ve been given the free pass with Chalmers to the final. Graham should’ve had to earn his.

Mark69
Reply to  Wow
20 minutes ago

He swam two 1.46.6s in the 200 individual. That’s not great but not terrible.

Wow
Reply to  Mark69
20 minutes ago

Not good enough for a free pass that’s for sure.

Mark69
Reply to  Wow
17 minutes ago

I think they may swim Kyle in the final, as well as AG and the 2 fastest from the heats. The other alternative is Short but he has had a big workload with 2*1500s still to come.

chickenlamp
Reply to  Mark69
7 minutes ago

Would they really not use Short? He’s been on fire this meet, seems crazy not to at least give a shot in the prelims. What was his split in the relay at Commonwealths last year?

Tencor
28 minutes ago

It really is something that Sjostrom was winning golds at the Plastic Games and is still kicking and going strong now in 2023

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Tencor
