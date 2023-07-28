2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s set to be a busy preliminary session on Day 3 of the U.S. Pro Championships in Irvine with five different events on the docket.

We’ll be treated to a little bit of everything this morning, with action kicking off with the 400 IM before the 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back follow.

Michael Andrew, who pulled out of yesterday’s 50 free due to illness, has scratched the men’s 100 fly and 100 breast this morning, leaving Trenton Julian (100 fly) and Charlie Swanson (100 breast) as the new top seeds.

One swimmer to watch in the men’s 100 breast will be Australian Haig Buckingham, who split 59.52 on the mixed 400 medley relay last night.

After winning the 400 and 800 free over the first two days of the meet, Paige Madden will be back in the pool this morning as the top seed in the women’s 200 free, while Simone Manuel also remains on the heat sheets in the event after placing third in the 50 free on Day 2.

Another marquee event will be the women’s 100 back, where two swimmers with sub-59 best times, Phoebe Bacon and Isabelle Stadden, highlight the field.

Emma Weyant will also hit the water for the first time in the women’s 400 IM, where she’ll face off with Australian Ella Ramsay, who won the 200 IM last night.

There will only be 14 swimmers contesting the women’s 400 IM prelims, so we can expect swimmers like Weyant and Ramsay to take their foot off the gas relatively early in the race as they simply aim to earn a spot in the ‘A’ final.

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023

American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff – 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:49.89

Emma Weyant (GSC), 4:42.11 Ella Ramsay (AUS), 4:50.30 Maddie Waggoner (JW), 4:51.67 Mia Abruzzo (PWAC), 4:51.90 Callahan Dunn (WISC), 4:52.57 Kyra Sommerstad (OSU), 4:52.90 Mia Rankin (OSU), 4:53.85 Ella Flowers (TROJ), 4:54.36

Emma Weyant didn’t hold back in establishing her presence in the women’s 400 IM, setting a new season-best of 4:42.11 to qualify first into the final by eight seconds.

Weyant, the 2022 World Championship bronze medalist, was disqualified in the prelims of this event at U.S. Nationals last month, meaning she didn’t have a chance to vie for a spot on the 2023 Worlds team.

The 21-year-old has been sub-4:34 three times in her career (PB of 4:32.76), all in 2021, and her fastest swim last year came it at 4:36.00.

Australia’s Ella Ramsay was a distant second in 4:50.30, cruising to victory in the first heat after winning the 200 IM last night.

The 19-year-old owns a best time of 4:39.96, set at last month’s Aussie World Trials.

Qualifying third overall was Jersey Wahoos’ Maddie Waggoner, who knocked 15 one-hundredths off her best time in 4:51.67. The 18-year-old had previously been 4:51.82 in January at the Knoxville Pro Swim.

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (FRA) – 2023

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps – 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:25.19

Tennessee Aquatics’ Landon Driggers came within a second of his personal best time to claim the top seed for tonight’s final in the men’s 400 IM, touching in 4:19.57 from the penultimate heat.

Driggers, 21, owns a PB of 4:18.59, set at U.S. Nationals last month.

Jay Litherland, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, topped the final heat in 4:19.88 to qualify second overall, with OSU’s Tristan Jankovics close behind in 4:20.99.

Litherland was fourth at the 2023 Nationals (4:10.74), while Driggers placed 10th overall from the consolation final.

Jankovics, a Canadian native, owns a PB of 4:19.88 set at the Indy Spring Cup in May.

Freestyle specialist Jake Magahey showed impressive form after his runner-up finish last night in the 400 free, as he dropped three seconds from his lifetime best to qualify sixth in 4:21.92.

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske – 2022

U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) – 2021

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.19

Tonight’s final in the women’s 100 fly will be full of Longhorns and Aussies, as a trio of Texas swimmers and three Australians qualified in the top eight in this morning’s prelims.

Leading the pack was Longhorn Aquatics’ Kelly Pash, the fifth-place finisher at U.S. Nationals last month, who clocked 58.44 to win the last heat. Pash put up a lifetime best of 57.53 at Nationals.

Her teammates Dakota Luther (58.68) and Emma Sticklen (58.76) qualified third and fourth, with Luther going quicker than she went to finish 15th at Nationals (58.73).

Sticklen, the 2023 NCAA champion in the 200 fly, swam to a PB of 58.42 at Nats to place 11th.

Australia’s Lily Price, who owns a personal best time of 57.78 set in June, qualified second in 58.54.

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel – 2021

U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 53.59

Wolfpack Elite’s Aiden Hayes delivered a season-best time to qualify first into the final of the men’s 100 fly, touching in 51.95 to dip under the 51.97 he produced last month at Nationals.

Hayes, the reigning NCAA champion in the 200 fly, owns a personal best of 51.78 from last July, with this morning’s swim marking the second-fastest of his career. At Nationals, the 20-year-old finished ninth.

Australia’s Jesse Coleman dropped two one-hundredths from his newly-minted PB in 52.01 to qualify second, while Trenton Julian secured the victory in the final heat in 52.53 to advance in third.

Julian was seventh at Nationals in 51.87, and owns a PB of 51.10 from 2022.

Sun Devil Swimming’s Jonny Kulow was within a tenth of his best time from Nationals to advance in fourth, while Santo Condorelli dropped more than a second off his season-best (54.09) to qualify fifth in 52.70.

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 2023

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt – 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:00.89

Men’s 200 Free – Prelims

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps – 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:49.99

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) – 2017

American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King – 2017

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (USA) – 2009

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.29

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019

American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021

American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith – 2019

U.S. Open Record: 57.71, Regan Smith (USA) – 2023

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:01.89

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims