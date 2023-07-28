2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 26 to 29, 2023
- LCM (50m)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
It’s set to be a busy preliminary session on Day 3 of the U.S. Pro Championships in Irvine with five different events on the docket.
We’ll be treated to a little bit of everything this morning, with action kicking off with the 400 IM before the 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back follow.
Michael Andrew, who pulled out of yesterday’s 50 free due to illness, has scratched the men’s 100 fly and 100 breast this morning, leaving Trenton Julian (100 fly) and Charlie Swanson (100 breast) as the new top seeds.
One swimmer to watch in the men’s 100 breast will be Australian Haig Buckingham, who split 59.52 on the mixed 400 medley relay last night.
After winning the 400 and 800 free over the first two days of the meet, Paige Madden will be back in the pool this morning as the top seed in the women’s 200 free, while Simone Manuel also remains on the heat sheets in the event after placing third in the 50 free on Day 2.
Another marquee event will be the women’s 100 back, where two swimmers with sub-59 best times, Phoebe Bacon and Isabelle Stadden, highlight the field.
Emma Weyant will also hit the water for the first time in the women’s 400 IM, where she’ll face off with Australian Ella Ramsay, who won the 200 IM last night.
There will only be 14 swimmers contesting the women’s 400 IM prelims, so we can expect swimmers like Weyant and Ramsay to take their foot off the gas relatively early in the race as they simply aim to earn a spot in the ‘A’ final.
LIVE STREAM
Women’s 400 IM – Prelims
- World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023
- American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff – 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:49.89
- Emma Weyant (GSC), 4:42.11
- Ella Ramsay (AUS), 4:50.30
- Maddie Waggoner (JW), 4:51.67
- Mia Abruzzo (PWAC), 4:51.90
- Callahan Dunn (WISC), 4:52.57
- Kyra Sommerstad (OSU), 4:52.90
- Mia Rankin (OSU), 4:53.85
- Ella Flowers (TROJ), 4:54.36
Emma Weyant didn’t hold back in establishing her presence in the women’s 400 IM, setting a new season-best of 4:42.11 to qualify first into the final by eight seconds.
Weyant, the 2022 World Championship bronze medalist, was disqualified in the prelims of this event at U.S. Nationals last month, meaning she didn’t have a chance to vie for a spot on the 2023 Worlds team.
The 21-year-old has been sub-4:34 three times in her career (PB of 4:32.76), all in 2021, and her fastest swim last year came it at 4:36.00.
Australia’s Ella Ramsay was a distant second in 4:50.30, cruising to victory in the first heat after winning the 200 IM last night.
The 19-year-old owns a best time of 4:39.96, set at last month’s Aussie World Trials.
Qualifying third overall was Jersey Wahoos’ Maddie Waggoner, who knocked 15 one-hundredths off her best time in 4:51.67. The 18-year-old had previously been 4:51.82 in January at the Knoxville Pro Swim.
Men’s 400 IM – Prelims
- World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (FRA) – 2023
- American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps – 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:25.19
- Landon Driggers (TNAQ), 4:19.57
- Jay Litherland (SUN), 4:19.88
- Tristan Jankovics (OSU), 4:20.99
- Sean Grieshop (CAL), 4:21.40
- William Petric (AUS), 4:21.54
- Jake Magahey (ABSC), 4:21.92
- Daniel Matheson (SUN), 4:22.87
- Tyler Kopp (CAL), 4:22.88
Tennessee Aquatics’ Landon Driggers came within a second of his personal best time to claim the top seed for tonight’s final in the men’s 400 IM, touching in 4:19.57 from the penultimate heat.
Driggers, 21, owns a PB of 4:18.59, set at U.S. Nationals last month.
Jay Litherland, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, topped the final heat in 4:19.88 to qualify second overall, with OSU’s Tristan Jankovics close behind in 4:20.99.
Litherland was fourth at the 2023 Nationals (4:10.74), while Driggers placed 10th overall from the consolation final.
Jankovics, a Canadian native, owns a PB of 4:19.88 set at the Indy Spring Cup in May.
Freestyle specialist Jake Magahey showed impressive form after his runner-up finish last night in the 400 free, as he dropped three seconds from his lifetime best to qualify sixth in 4:21.92.
Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims
- World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016
- American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske – 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) – 2021
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.19
- Kelly Pash (TXLA), 58.44
- Lily Price (AUS), 58.54
- Dakota Luther (TXLA), 58.68
- Emma Sticklen (TXLA), 58.76
- Lillie Nordmann (ALTO), 58.78
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS), 58.85
- Beata Nelson (WISC), 59.02
- Brittany Castelluzzo (AUS), 59.64
Tonight’s final in the women’s 100 fly will be full of Longhorns and Aussies, as a trio of Texas swimmers and three Australians qualified in the top eight in this morning’s prelims.
Leading the pack was Longhorn Aquatics’ Kelly Pash, the fifth-place finisher at U.S. Nationals last month, who clocked 58.44 to win the last heat. Pash put up a lifetime best of 57.53 at Nationals.
Her teammates Dakota Luther (58.68) and Emma Sticklen (58.76) qualified third and fourth, with Luther going quicker than she went to finish 15th at Nationals (58.73).
Sticklen, the 2023 NCAA champion in the 200 fly, swam to a PB of 58.42 at Nats to place 11th.
Australia’s Lily Price, who owns a personal best time of 57.78 set in June, qualified second in 58.54.
Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021
- American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel – 2021
- U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 53.59
- Aiden Hayes (WOLF), 51.95
- Jesse Coleman (AUS), 52.01
- Trenton Julian (MVN), 52.53
- Jonny Kulow (SUN), 52.63
- Santo Condorelli (UN), 52.70
- Finn Brooks (ISC), 52.79
- Sterling Crane (TXLA), 53.06
- Evan Fentress (OSU), 53.32
Wolfpack Elite’s Aiden Hayes delivered a season-best time to qualify first into the final of the men’s 100 fly, touching in 51.95 to dip under the 51.97 he produced last month at Nationals.
Hayes, the reigning NCAA champion in the 200 fly, owns a personal best of 51.78 from last July, with this morning’s swim marking the second-fastest of his career. At Nationals, the 20-year-old finished ninth.
Australia’s Jesse Coleman dropped two one-hundredths from his newly-minted PB in 52.01 to qualify second, while Trenton Julian secured the victory in the final heat in 52.53 to advance in third.
Julian was seventh at Nationals in 51.87, and owns a PB of 51.10 from 2022.
Sun Devil Swimming’s Jonny Kulow was within a tenth of his best time from Nationals to advance in fourth, while Santo Condorelli dropped more than a second off his season-best (54.09) to qualify fifth in 52.70.
Women’s 200 Free – Prelims
- World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 2023
- American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt – 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:00.89
- Paige Madden (NYAC), 1:59.26
- Justina Kozan (TROJ), 1:59.66
- Chloe Stepanek (LIAC), 1:59.68
- Aurora Roghair (ALTO), 2:00.08
- Lillie Nordmann (ALTO), 2:00.24
- Abby Carlson (WISC), 2:00.62
- Gabby Deloof (NYAC), 2:00.65
- Simone Manuel (SUN), 2:00.66
Men’s 200 Free – Prelims
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps – 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:49.99
Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims
- World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) – 2017
- American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (USA) – 2009
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.29
Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019
- American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021
- U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.19
Women’s 100 Back – Prelims
- World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021
- American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith – 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 57.71, Regan Smith (USA) – 2023
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:01.89
Men’s 100 Back – Prelims
- World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022
- American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy – 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009
- 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 55.69
Here comes the Michael Andrew 50.X we’ve all been waiting for😭