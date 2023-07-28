Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 7/28/2023

Our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Note: All results are in long course meters in this edition.

Blake Amlicke, 15, Nashville Aquatic Club (SE): Amlicke dropped more than two seconds in the 100 backstroke at the NAC July Time Trial last weekend, moving up to #4 in the boys’ 15-16 age group this season and into the top 60 all-time.

Rylee Erisman, 14, Laker Swimming (FL): Erisman rocketed up the all-time rankings in the girls’ 13-14 age group at the Florida Age Group Championships in mid-July, now ranking fourth after blasting a time of 25.40 in the 50 free. Erisman also went 56.29 in the 100 free to sit 16th, while her 50 back showing of 29.62 ranks second in the age group this season.

Ian Call, 14, Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club (SE): Call moved into 67th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group in the 200 breast, clocking 2:24.46 at the Southeastern Long Course Championships two weeks ago. In late June, Call put up a PB of 1:03.78 in the 100 breast which ranks fourth all-time in the 13-14 age group. He neared that mark at the SE Championship meet, clocking 1:04.32.

Lauren Lonsdale, 11, California Gold (SN): Lonsdale swam to six new personal best times at the Bill Rose Classic last weekend, including a scintillating swim of 5:17.81 in the 400 IM. Lonsdale’s swim is the fastest among 11-year-old girls this season by more than nine seconds and ranks 12th dating back to the beginning of 2010. The California Gold swimmer also posted notable bests in the 100 free (1:00.87), 200 free (2:12.91), 400 free (4:39.65), 100 breast (1:18.08) and 200 IM (2:29.53).

John Costello, 12, Seahawks Swim Club (OZ): Costello set nine lifetime bests at the Ozark Long Course Championships, including three marks that ranks inside the top four in the country this season in his age group. Costello clocked 30.24 in the 50 back to rank first among 11-12 boys in 2022-23, and he also went 1:05.34 in the 100 back to rank third and 2:24.30 in the 200 back to sit fourth.

Kate Allen, 10, Carmel Swim Club (IN): Allen won four golds and set five best times at the Indiana Age Group State Championships in Indianapolis, highlighted by her effort in the 200 IM. Allen clocked 2:34.39 to rank first among 10 & under girls this season by nearly seven seconds, and she also posted impressive PBs of 1:04.60 in the 100 free and 2:19.98 in the 200 free.