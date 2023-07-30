Dakota Luther Posts 2:06.79 200 Fly At Pro Champs, Over A Second Faster Than Trials Time

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night four of the 2023 Pro Championships, Longhorn Aquaitcs’ Dakota Luther posted a time of 2:06.79 to win the women’s 200 fly by over a second. Her time beat out her old personal best time of 2:07.02 from U.S. Nationals last August, and was over a second faster than the 2:07.86 she swam to finish third at U.S. Nationals this June.

Had Luther replaced her Pro Championships swim at Nationals, she would have qualified for the 2023 World Championships team, ahead of actual Worlds team member Linsday Looney who went 2:07.25. She also would have finished fourth in the World Championships final, just 0.21 seconds behind Regan Smith‘s bronze medal-winning time of 2:06.58.

Compared to Nationals, Luther split her race much more consistently at the Pro Championships. She was out much faster at Nationals but faded hard, while at the Pro Championships, her back half was considerably faster. Notably, her final 50 was 1.15 seconds faster at the Pro Championships than at Nationals, and also 0.39 seconds faster than when she set her old personal best.

Splits Comparison:

Dakota Luther, 2023 Pro Championships Dakota Luther, 2023 U.S. Nationals Dakota Luther, 2022 U.S. Nationals 50m 28.71 29.00 28.92 100m 32.37 (1:01.08) 31.34 (1:00.44) 32.23 (1:01.15) 150m 32.66 33.26 32.43 200m 33.05 (1:05.71) 34.16 (1:07.42) 33.44 (1:05.87) Total 2:06.79 2:07.86 2:07.02

Previously at the Pro Championships, Luther finished fourth in the 100 fly with a time of 58.24. That time is a 0.15 second-drop from her personal best of 58.39, which was also set at U.S. Nationals last summer.