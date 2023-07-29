2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of the 2023 TYR Pro Championships continue with prelims of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and 200 butterfly on Saturday morning in Irvine, California.

Phoebe Bacon owns the top seed time in the women’s 200 back (2:05.08), Jack Aikins in the men’s 200 back (1:56.04), Catie Deloof in the women’s 100 free (53.75), Brooks Curry in the men’s 100 free (47.90), Mikayla Smith in the women’s 200 breast (2:26.08), Charlie Swanson in the men’s 200 breast (2:08.84), Dakota Luther in the women’s 200 fly (2:07.02), and Trenton Julian in the men’s 200 fly (1:54.22).

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 2:03.80 – Regan Smith (2023)

Pro Swim Record: 2:04.76 – Regan Smith (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:13.59

Top 8:

Phoebe Bacon – 2:11.63 Hannah Fredericks – 2:12.97 Josephine Fuller – 2:13.40 Anna Freed – 2:14.65 Caroline Bentz – 2:14.67 Elyse Heiser – 2:14.96 Emma Weyant – 2:15.28 Alicia Wilson – 2:15.52

Tokyo Olympian and rising Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon cruised to the top qualifying spot in prelims with a 2:11.63, more than a second ahead of runner-up Hannah Fredericks (2:12.97). Bacon went 2:06.59 at U.S. Trials a month ago en route to 5th place and owns a personal-best 2:05.08 from last year’s International Team Trials.

Fredericks, a 20-year-old Aussie, was only about a second off her best time from April’s Australian Championships (2:11.72) with a 2:12.97. Rising Tennessee junior Josephine Fuller qualified 3rd in 2:13.40, a few seconds off her season-best 2:10.59 from last month’s U.S. Trials. Fuller has been as fast as 2:09.77 at last December’s U.S. Open.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Top 8:

Ty Hartwell – 1:58.85 Jack Aikins – 1:59.19 Landon Driggers – 2:00.59 Sam Powe – 2:00.76 Tristan Jankov – 2:01.16 Thomas Hauck – 2:01.18 Ian Grum – 2:01.86 Tim Gallagher – 2:01.91

We should be in for a fun Aussie vs. American showdown in the men’s 200 back tonight after Australia’s Ty Hartwell (1:58.85) edged rising UVA junior Jack Aikins for the top qualifying spot in prelims.

Hartwell clocked his lifetime best of 1:57.84 at the Australian Championships in April while Aikins just hit his personal-best 1:56.04 at U.S. Trials last month, just missing the World Championships roster with a 3rd-place finish.

Rising Tennessee junior Landon Driggers qualified 3rd with a new lifetime best of 2:00.59, dropping .39 seconds off his previous-best 2:00.98 from U.S. Trials, where he placed 27th in prelims.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 55.79

Top 8:

Catie Deloof – 53.98 Simone Manuel – 54.44 Grace Cooper – 54.97 Kristina Paegle – 55.05 Isabel Ivey – 55.08 Amy Fulmer – 55.20 Alexandria Perkins – 55.28 Tie: Chloe Stepanek / Katherine Zenick – 55.41 *Swim-off required

Catie Deloof dipped under 54 seconds in the women’s 100 free prelims with the top qualifying time of 53.98. The 26-year-old Michigan graduate has been red-hot this season, coming off a personal-best 53.75 from U.S. Trials last month.

Deloof was almost half a second ahead of Simone Manuel, who clocked her best time since the Tokyo 2021 Olympics with a 54.44 to qualify 2nd for tonight’s final. The 26-year-old Olympic and world champion took a lengthy break from training after Tokyo and skipped last month’s U.S. Trials, but she took another step forward today by shaving .06 seconds off her previous season best (54.50) from May’s Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo.

Rising Texas senior Grace Cooper snuck under 55 seconds for the third time in her career to snag the 3rd qualifying spot in 54.97. The 21-year-old clocked her personal-best 54.85 in prelims of last month’s U.S. Trials before matching it later that day in the C-final.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 46.86 – David Popovic (2022)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 47.39 – Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

World Junior Record: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 49.99

Top 8:

Brooks Curry – 48.29 Maximillian Giuliani – 48.63 Blake Pieroni – 48.69 Jamie Jack – 48.97 Jonny Kulow – 49.16 Brett Pinfold – 49.24 Jezze Gorman – 49.28 Luke Maurer – 49.43

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova (2023)

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

Pro Swim Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:31.69

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (2023)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson (2018)

World Junior Record: 2:08.83 – Zhihao Dong (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Top 8: