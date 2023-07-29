Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 Finals Start List

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Final Lineups

It’s the penultimate night of finals at the 2023 World Championships. If you’re feeling down, don’t feel too bad–the 2024 World Championships kick off in less than sixth months. But anyway, back here in Japan, things are beginning to shift towards the sprint events. Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for tonight:

Order of Events:

  • Women’s 50 Butterfly — Final
  • Men’s 50 Freestyle — Final
  • Women’s 50 Freestyle — Semifinals
  • Women’s 50 Breaststroke –Semifinals
  • Men’s 100 Butterfly — Final
  • Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final
  • Men’s 50 Backstroke — Semifinals
  • Women’s 800 Freestyle — Final
  • Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay — Final

Things start off with the women’s 50 butterfly, where Sarah Sjostrom looks primed to win another gold medal. She’s head and shoulders above the rest of the field; however, she’s still got to swim the race. Zhang Yufei set a Chinese record in the semifinal, and Rikako Ikee is clearly on form–in prelims, she was faster than her 2018, pre-leukemia diagnosis self. She bounced back after a horrible start in the semis, charging through the field to qualify for the final, showing she could be a threat to medal.

Then, it’s the men’s 50 free final. A resurgent Cameron McEvoy looks like the man to beat; he swam a lifetime best in the semis which tied him for 9th fastest performer in history. Behind him, Ben Proud is lurking, as is Jack Alexy who’s been having a breakthrough meet at these championships.

Dare Rose leads the men’s 100 fly field after a massive personal best in semis. He did the same in the 50 fly, but missed the medals so he’ll be looking for the opposite result here. It’s going to be a tough field though, Matt Temple looks strong, Maxime Grousset has already won two bronze medals, and Josh Liendo scratched the 50 free final, signaling he’s all in for this race.

Kaylee McKeown and Regan Smith go head-to-head for the third time this week in the 200 backstroke. McKeown’s gotten the better of Smith twice, and she’ll look to be the second person at this meet to make history by sweeping their 50/100/200 of stroke.

Katie Ledecky will be back in action in the women’s 800 freestyle. As expected, she posted the fastest time in the field in the prelims. Behind her, 1500 free silver medallist Simona Quadarella aims to keep Australians Lani Pallister and Ariarne Titmus at bay and add another medal to her 2023 collection.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERLY — Final

Top 8:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 24.77
  2. Zhang Yufei (CHN) — 25.05
  3. Gretchen Walsh (USA) — 25.46
  4. Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.62
  5. Torri Huske (USA) — 25.64
  6. Sara Junevik (SWE) — 25.74
  7. Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 25.78
  8. Melanie Henique (FRA) — 25.80

Sarah Sjostrom just won her fifth straight World title in the women’s 50 butterfly. Zhang Yufei pushed her down the middle of the race, but in the closing meters it was all Sjostrom. The 29-year-old Swede pulled away from the field and earned her gold in 24.77–the only one in the field under 25 seconds, continuing to show off her dominance in this event. And, she said in her post-race interview that she’s loving swimming more than ever.

Zhang couldn’t hang with Sjostrom, but she held on strong for a silver medal. She touched in 25.05, setting a new Asian record in the process. She finished over four-tenths ahead of Gretchen Walsh, who earned her first individual Worlds medal with a 25.46. That’s a strong bounce back for Walsh, who struggled a bit in the earlier part of the meet.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Final

  • World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
  • Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 21.32 — Ben Proud, Great Britain

Top 8:

  1. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 21.06
  2. Jack Alexy (USA) — 21.57
  3. Ben Proud (GBR) — 21.58
  4. Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.70
  5. Ryan Held (USA) — 21.72
  6. Jordan Crooks (CAY) — 21.73
  7. Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) — 21.82
  8. Leonardo Deplano (ITA) — 21.92

If there was any doubt, Cameron McEvoy is back. A year ago, no one would have picked him to win this race, but he fired off a warning message at Australian Trials, swimming a personal best 21.27 for #10 all-time. He reset his best time in the semifinals, and absolutely exploded here in the final. He was untouchable, and blazed a 21.06. That swim puts him #4 all-time, and makes him the second-fastest ever in a textile suit.

Top 5 All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle (LCM):

  1. Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 20.91 (2009)
  2. Frederick Bosquet, France — 20.94 (2009)
  3. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 21.04 (2019/2021)
  4. Cameron McEvoy, Australia — 21.06
  5. Ben Proud, Great Britain — 21.11 (2018)

The U.S. has its new sprint star in Jack Alexy. Alexy was a surprise medallist in the men’s 100 free, winning silver from lane 8 and becoming the #2 all-time U.S. performer in that event. Now, he’s earned another individual silver. He seemed too far behind at the 35 meter mark, but put his head down, charging home and using all of his six feet and seven inches to get his hand on the wall in second with a 21.57.

Like he did in the semifinals, he out-touched defending world champion Ben Proud by one-hundredth, but this time it was for a medal. Proud took bronze in 21.58. Meanwhile, McEvoy’s teammate Isaac Cooper just missed the medals with a 21.70, a promising sign for his 50 backstroke.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Semifinal

  • World Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
  • Championship Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
  • World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 23.98 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 23.61 (WORLD RECORD)
  2. Shayna Jack (AUS) — 24.01
  3. Zhang Yufei (CHN) — 24.20
  4. Abbey Weitzeil (USA) — 24.27
  5. Cheng Yujie (CHN) — 24.56
  6. Michelle Coleman (SWE) — 24.63
  7. Emma McKeon (AUS) — 24.67
  8. Farida Osman (EGY)/Marrit Steenbergen (NED) — 24.68 (Swim Off Required)

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — Semifinal

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — Final

  • World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
  • Championship Record: 49.5o — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 50.14 — Kristof Milak, Hungary

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — Final

  • World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
  • Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 2:05.08 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — Semifinal

  • World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)
  • Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 24.12 — Justin Ress, United States

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — Final

  • World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)
  • Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2015)
  • World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 8:08.08 — Katie Ledecky, United States

Top 8:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — Final

  • World Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)
  • Championship Record: 3:19.38 — Australia (2022)
  • World Junior Record: 3:25.92 — United States (2019)
  • 2022 Winning Time: 3:19.38

Top 8:

