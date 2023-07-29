Amy Fulmer And Emma Weyant Scratch ‘A’ Finals on Final Night of TYR Pro Champs

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 4 Finals Heat Sheets

Night 4 Events:

M&W 1500 free

M&W 200 back

M&W 100 free

M&W 200 breast

M&W 200 fly

M&W 400 free relay

There are a fair amount of scratches on the final night of competition in Irvine, with the most coming in the women’s 100 free. For the purpose of this article, top 16 scratches will be looked at.

After swimming the sixth fastest time this morning, Amy Fulmer has scratched the ‘A’ final of the 100 free. Fulmer swam a 55.20 this morning, about a second off of her best of a 54.27 which she swam at Nationals last month to finish ninth.

#11 seed Lillie Nordmann has also scratched the event after swimming a 55.43 this morning. That was a season best and faster than she was at US Nationals. Her personal best is a 54.57 from last summer’s US Nationals.

A pair of Australians have also scratched the 100 free. Mia O’Leary and Lily Price have scratched the ‘B’ final after swimming the 13th and 14th fastest times this morning. O’Leary swam a 55.88 and Price swam a 56.09.

Justina Kozan has also scratched the 100 free after swimming a 56.33. Kozan was recently named to the US U23 roster headed to Ireland for competition August 11-14.

Another ‘A’ finalist that has scratched an event is Emma Weyant. Weyant swam the seventh fastest 200 back this morning with a 2:15.28. Her best time in the event is a 2:13.77 from November 2020. Weyant is still entered in the ‘A’ final of the 200 breast tonight.

NCAA Champion in the 100 back Brendan Burns has scratched the 200 back after swimming the 14th fastest time this morning touching in a 2:04.32. Burns has a personal best of a 2:01.04 in the event which he swam in May in Indianapolis. He did not swim the event at US Nationals, where he was highlighted by 19th place finishes in both the 200 free and 100 fly.

Bobbi Kennett has scratched the women’s 200 breast ‘B’ final after swimming a 2:39.60 this morning, the 15th fastest swim of the session.