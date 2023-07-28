2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. Pro Championships

Day 3 at the U.S. Pro Championships in Irvine will consist of A/B/C finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back; there will be no relays tonight.

Emma Weyant tops the field in the 400 IM, having qualified with a season-best 4:42.11. The 2022 World Championship bronze medalist, Weyant was 8 seconds faster this morning than Australia’s Ella Ramsay (4:50.30), who won the 200 IM last night and is hoping for an IM sweep. The middle lanes of the men’s final will be occupied by Tennessee Aquatics’ Landon Driggers (4:19.57) and Sun Devil Swimming’s Jay Litherland (4:19.88), the only sub-4:20s from heats this morning.

The top-6 qualifiers in the women’s 100 fly all broke 59 seconds; they are separated by only four-tenths with Longhorn Aquatics’ Kelly Pash leading the way in 58.44. Her teammates Dakota Luther and Emma Sticklen will be in lanes 3 and 6, while Australia’s Lily Price, the #2 qualifier, will be in lane 5. Wolfpack’s Aiden Hayes was the only one under 52 seconds in morning heats and will occupy lane 4 in finals. He’ll be challenged on either side by Australia’s Jesse Coleman, who went a PB of 52.01 this morning, and Trenton Julian of Mission Viejo, who clocked 52.53 but has a lifetime best of 51.10.

Paige Madden (1:59.26) is in pole position in the 200 free. The New York Athletic Club freestyler she is seeking her third title of the meet after winning the 800 free on Wednesday and the 400 free last night. Also under the 2-minute mark this morning were Trojan Swim Club’s Justina Kozan (1:59.66) and Long Island Aquatic Club’s Chloe Stepanek (1:59.68). Australia’s Maximillian Giuliani (1:46.63) put up the top time of the morning on the men’s side, cracking 1:47 for the first time. Coby Carrozza of Longhorn Aquatics (1:46.80) and Sun Devil Swimming’s Grant House (1:47.95) are also title contenders.

Australia’s Mikayla Smith, who came into the meet third in the 100 breast but is top seed in the 200 breast on Saturday, led the qualifiers this morning with 1:02.28. Isabelle Odgers of Trojan Swim Club also broke 1:09, qualifying second with 1:08.96, while Ohio State’s Josie Panitz (1:09.88) and Princeton’s Jennah Fadely (1:09.89) cleared 1:10. On the men’s side, Nick Mahabir of Team Elite, who broke the Singaporean Record this morning with a field-leading 1:00.07, will be the middle lane of the men’s 100 breast final. Jake Foster of Mason Manta Rays (1:00.19) and Nova’s Charlie Swanson (1:00.40) both qualified ahead of Australia’s Haig Buckingham (1:00.63) and Joshua Yong (1:00.69). Buckingham, notably, split 59.5 on the medley relay last night and could be a threat in tonight’s final.

Australians Bronte Job (1:00.41) and Hannah Fredericks (1:00.58) will be in lanes 4 and 3, respectively, of the 100 back final. Cal’s Isabelle Stadden (1:00.54) and Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon (1:00.98) were also sub-1:01s this morning. In the men’s race, Jack Aikins of SwimAtlanta put up a PB of 53.45 in heats to qualify first by 1.6 seconds. Missouri’s Grant Bochenski (55.06) led the rest of the field of qualifiers by over half a second, as the next six swimmers ranged from 55.6 to 55.9.

Women’s 400 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023

American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff – 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:49.89

Podium:

Emma Weyant (GSC), 4:37.76 Ella Ramsay (AUS), 4:41.91 Maddie Waggoner (JW), 4:48.07 Callahan Dunn (WISC), 4:49.11 Mia Abruzzo (PWAC), 4:50.39 Kyra Sommerstad (OSU), 4:50.46 Mia Rankin (OSU), 4:50.65 Ella Flowers (TROJ), 4:53.01

Men’s 400 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (FRA) – 2023

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps – 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:25.19

Podium:

Jay Litherland (SUN), 4:11.74 Landon Driggers (TNAQ), 4:16.54 William Petric (AUS), 4:17.28 Daniel Matheson (SUN), 4:17.56 Jake Magahey (ABSC), 4:19.19 Tristan Jankovics (OSU), 4:20.32 Sean Grieshop (CAL), 4:22.69 Tyler Kopp (CAL), 4:22.73

Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske – 2022

U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) – 2021

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.19

Podium:

Kelly Pash (TXLA), 57.85 Lily Price (AUS), 57.86 Emma Sticklen (TXLA), 58.17 Alexandria Perkins (AUS), 58.19 Dakota Luther (TXLA), 58.24 Lillie Nordmann (ALTO), 58.60 Leah Gingrich (KA), 59.23 Brittany Castelluzzo (AUS), 59.61

Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel – 2021

U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 53.59

Podium:

Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 2023

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt – 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:00.89

Podium:

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps – 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:49.99

Podium:

Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) – 2017

American Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King – 2017

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (USA) – 2009

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.29

Podium:

Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019

American Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew – 2021

U.S. Open Record: 58.14, Michael Andrew (USA) – 2021

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.19

Podium:

Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021

American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith – 2019

U.S. Open Record: 57.71, Regan Smith (USA) – 2023

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:01.89

Podium:

Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy – 2016

U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 55.69

Podium: