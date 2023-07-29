Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

#LetBellaSprint: Sims To Anchor USA’s Mixed Free Relay Prelims Squad (FULL LINEUPS)

Comments: 10

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The lineups for the preliminary heats of the mixed 4×100 free relay have been released. In this relay, 43 teams will be racing each other for eight different spots in the final.

One of the most notable names on this lineup is Bella Sims, who will be anchoring the United States’ relay which also consists of Matt King, Chris Guiliano, and Olivia Smoliga. Sims did not qualify to swim the 4×100 free relay as she finished seventh in the 100 free at Nationals, but she holds a personal best time of 53.75. She also swam really well on the 4×200 free relay, splitting 1:54.64, while names that finished ahead of her in the 100 free at Nationals (Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, and Maxine Parker) have been off their best.

King and Jack Alexy are the two fastest men’s 100 free relay performers for the United States at this meet, so there is a good chance that King will be retained for finals.

Australia, the heavy favorites for gold, will be going with Flynn Southam, Jack Cartwright, Madi Wilson, and Meg Harris. Wilson and Harris will likely be replaced by Mollie O’Callaghan and Shayna Jack in finals, while Kyle Chalmers will replace one of the men. Aside from Chalmers, Cartwright was the fastest performer on the men’s 4×100 free relay, leading off in 47.84.

Great Britain, another potential medal contender, will be going with Jacob Whittle, Tom Dean, Lucy Hope, and Freya Anderson. This means that British record holders Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will likely be rested for finals. The decision to make Whittle lead off is one that makes sense, as he had an early takeoff that caused his team to get DQed from the prelims of the men’s 4×100 free relay.

Full Lineups

Heat One:

  • Federal States of Micronesia (Adams, Limitiaco, Kihleng, Kihleng)
  • Papa New Guiena (Noka, Tarere, Ai Tom, Vele)
  • Nigera (Opute, Ebingha, Abeng, Nwandu)
  • Mexico (Iga, Cabrera, Kovacs, Fonseca)

Heat Two:

  • Aruba (Schreuders, Dirksz, Timmer, Farro)
  • Bahrain (Alawi, Khaled, Lefahler, Binrajab)
  • Antigua and Barbuda (Mitchell, Wuilliez, Mithcell, Liddie)
  • Palau (Hosei, Sakurai, Milek, Hosei)
  • Norther Mariana Islands (Aleksenko, Guerrero, Litulumar, Batallones)
  • Maldives (ahmed, Imaan, Shiham, Latheef,)
  • Cabo Verde (Pina, Lima, Pina, Pina)
  • Bermuda (Parfit, Harvey, Moore, Harvey)
  • Malawi (Gomes, Pinto Chang’anamuno, Moosa)
  • Panama (Harper, Santos, Cermelli, Christianson)

Heat Three:

  • Angola (Mascarenhas, Gordo, Freitas, Lima)
  • Uganda (Mukalazi, Kabuye, Naluwoza, Namutebi)
  • Bahamas (Taylor, Carey, Gibbs, Thompson)
  • Suspended Member Federation (Maina Talib, Muteti, Brunlehner)
  • Germany (Varjasi, Miroslaw, Schulze, Holt)
  • Armenia (Barseghyan, Chakhoyan, Poghosyan, Manucharyan)
  • Thailand (Kaewsriyong, Kanteemool, Kwanmuang, Srisaard)
  • Slovakia (Dusa, Jablcnik, Potocka, Ivan)
  • Samoa (Borg, Schuster, Brown, Frost)
  • Guam (Hendrix, Lee, Bollinger, Poppe)

Heat Four:

  • Japan (Gomi, Nakamura, Ikemoto, Jinno)
  • Israel (Loktev, Cheruti, Gorbenko, Golovaty)
  • China (Yang, Ji, Yang, Wu)
  • Sween (Hanson, Seeliger, Hansson, Aastedt)
  • Canada (Gaziev, Acevedo, Harvey, Ruck)
  • Great Britain (Whittle, Dean, Hope, Anderson)
  • Netherlands (Simons, Corbeau, van Wijik, van Nunen)
  • New Zealand (Gray, Swift, Gasson, Edwards)
  • Greece (Vaaios, Bilas, Drakou, Drasidou)
  • Columbia (DNS)

Heat Five:

  • Hong Kong (Lau, Ho, Cheng, Cheng)
  • Korea (Ji, Yang, Hur, Jeong)
  • Brazil (Santos, Soutza, Viera, Balduccini)
  • France (Berg, Guth, Touati, Nowaczyk)
  • Australia (Southam, Cartwirght, Wilson, Harris)
  • United States (King, Guiliano,  Smoliga, Sims)
  • Italy (Frigo, Miressi, Cocconcelli, Morini)
  • Espain (de Celis Montalban, Coll Marti, Weiler Sastre, Campabada Amezcua)
  • Singapore (Tan, Lee, Quah, Quah)
  • South Africa (Clayton, Canny, Schoeman, Meder)

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
thezwimmer
9 minutes ago

is that even Bella in the video? It doesn’t look like her

0
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
24 minutes ago

Dropping that left elbow
God I wish we had the technology to be obsessively and minutely critical back in my swimming days.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by BearlyBreathing
4
0
Reply
Breezeway
25 minutes ago

Good choice. Bella is swimming better than Huske, Walsh and Parker. I know Abbey has the 50 free today but her 100 was rough last night.

9
0
Reply
Jonathan
28 minutes ago

Interesting. I know in her interview after the 4 x 200 she thought her meet was over. As did I.

10
0
Reply
swimmer
31 minutes ago

too bad they can’t rest king for finals. i’m assuming it’s due to ress and held having events still and lasco being off in his most recent event

4
0
Reply
VASWAMMER
Reply to  swimmer
24 minutes ago

Do we know what happened with Lasco in his 200 Back Semi?

2
0
Reply
Willswim
Reply to  VASWAMMER
19 minutes ago

I heard Meehan liked one of his Insta posts.

6
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  VASWAMMER
15 minutes ago

He really bunched his 100 turn, but probably just had an off swim as well.

1
0
Reply
thezwimmer
Reply to  Grant Drukker
10 minutes ago

he was already out of it by the 100 turn though

0
0
Reply
Pescatarian
35 minutes ago

Good. She’s swimming fast. She earned it.

10
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!