LetBellaSprint: Sims To Anchor USA’s Mixed Free Relay Prelims Squad (FULL LINEUPS)

The lineups for the preliminary heats of the mixed 4×100 free relay have been released. In this relay, 43 teams will be racing each other for eight different spots in the final.

One of the most notable names on this lineup is Bella Sims, who will be anchoring the United States’ relay which also consists of Matt King, Chris Guiliano, and Olivia Smoliga. Sims did not qualify to swim the 4×100 free relay as she finished seventh in the 100 free at Nationals, but she holds a personal best time of 53.75. She also swam really well on the 4×200 free relay, splitting 1:54.64, while names that finished ahead of her in the 100 free at Nationals (Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, and Maxine Parker) have been off their best.

King and Jack Alexy are the two fastest men’s 100 free relay performers for the United States at this meet, so there is a good chance that King will be retained for finals.

Australia, the heavy favorites for gold, will be going with Flynn Southam, Jack Cartwright, Madi Wilson, and Meg Harris. Wilson and Harris will likely be replaced by Mollie O’Callaghan and Shayna Jack in finals, while Kyle Chalmers will replace one of the men. Aside from Chalmers, Cartwright was the fastest performer on the men’s 4×100 free relay, leading off in 47.84.

Great Britain, another potential medal contender, will be going with Jacob Whittle, Tom Dean, Lucy Hope, and Freya Anderson. This means that British record holders Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards will likely be rested for finals. The decision to make Whittle lead off is one that makes sense, as he had an early takeoff that caused his team to get DQed from the prelims of the men’s 4×100 free relay.