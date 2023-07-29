2023 Futures – San Antonio: Emily Brown Wins 100 Fly In 1:00.64

2023 FUTURES — SAN ANTONIO

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Bill Walker Pool, San Antonio, Texas

Meet Central

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Futures Championships – San Antonio”

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 Recap

The third day of racing at at the 2023 Futures Championships in San Antonio saw the 400 free, 100 fly, 200 breast, and 400 freestyle relay.

Hayden Miller kicked things off with a decisive victory in the 400 freestyle. Miller, who currently represents the Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club, won the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:19.43. Her swim lowers her season best by a hundredth of a second, while her personal best stands at 4:12.20 from last summer.

The men’s 400 freestyle belonged to Gary Jones, who posted a time of 4:00.54 to beat Shane Washart by just over a second (4:01.59). Washart recorded a best time of 3:58.99 in prelims of the event, which marked his first time under the 4-minute barrier.

Emily Brown of the Dublin Community Swim Team collected her 3rd individual victory of the meet in the 100 fly, where she got her hand on the wall 1st at 1:00.64. The Tennessee commit entered the meet with a personal best time of 1:03.34, meaning she dropped nearly three seconds over the course of the day.

Jordan Tiffany secured his 2nd win of the competition in the men’s 100 fly. Tiffany, who currently represents Utah Valley Aquatics, stopped the clock at 54.37 for a best time by a second. Finishing just a few tenths back from Tiffany was Ethan Doehler, who improved his season best time to 54.73.

Winning the women’s 200 breaststroke by nearly three seconds was Sarah Bernard, who posted a time of 2:33.77. Her performance put her less than half a second off her personal best, which stands at 2:33.48 from just a few weeks ago. Roberto Bonilla took the men’s event in 2:16.52, shaving a tenth off his best time from the World Junior Championships last year.

Rounding out today’s events was the 400 freestyle relay, where the Dublin Community Swim Team’s squad of Brown (57.73), Olivia Matson (58.74), Katrina Kollin (59.97), and Amelia Leonard (58.92) combined for a winning time of 3:55.36. The men’s race went to The University of Denver Hilltoppers, where the team of Frank Tirone (52.40), Marco Nosack (53.07), Alexander Lynch (52.63), and William Melsha (53.08) took the top spot with a 3:31.18.