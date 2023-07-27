2023 Futures – San Antonio: Emily Brown Clocks 2:12.01 200 Fly

2023 FUTURES — SAN ANTONIO

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Bill Walker Pool, San Antonio, Texas

Yesterday marked the first day of racing at the USA Swimming Futures Championships. The meet is divided between five sites, with the Region 4 meet taking place San Antonio, Texas this year. Day one’s lineup featured the 200 freestyle, 100 breast, 200 fly, men’s 1500, and women’s 800.

Ana Herceg, representing Nitro, won the women’s 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.93. Her swim marked a season best by nearly three seconds, and brought her within less than a second of her personal best from Futures in 2018.

The men’s 200 free went to Texas’ Manning Haskal, who stopped the clock at 1:51.39 to beat Mikhail Lyubavskiy by nearly two seconds. Haskal’s performance was good for a season best by almost two seconds, while Lyubavskiy knocked over two seconds off his entry time.

Sarah Bernard from Commonwealth Swimming got her hand on the wall 1st in the 100 breaststroke. She shaved off a few tenths from her previous best to go a 1:11.71 to clear the rest of the heat by over half a second. Winning the men’s race was Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s Jake Eccleston, who recorded a 1:04.20 in finals. Eccleston was as fast as 1:03.42 in prelims, which is just a few tenths shy of his personal best from last August.

Tennessee recruit Emily Brown absolutely dominated the women’s 200 fly, as she touched 1st at 2:12.01 to beat runner-up Maelynn Lawrence by over six seconds (2:18.70). Brown, who swims with the Dublin Community Swim Team, added a tenth to the best time she established earlier this month at Speedo Sectionals.

Bradley Prolo secured a victory in the men’s 200 fly with a 2:02.36. He was slightly faster in prelims at 2:02.25, which is about a second faster than the time he was entered with. There was a tight race for 2nd, with Texas A&M commit Roberto Bonilla coming out on top with a time of 2:04.07.

Hayden Miller won the 800 freestyle in 8:52.71, which is about a second shy of the season best time she posted at U.S. Nationals in late June. 16-year-old Nora Weber from King Marlin Swim Club joined Miller under the 9-minute barrier with a best time of 8:59.82.

The final race of the day, the men’s 1500, belonged to Shane Washart. Washart won the event with a time of 16:00.80, as he managed to hold off Gary Jones who made a late charge to take 2nd at 16:01.15. Jones, 17, dropped over a minute from his previous best time in the event from 2021.