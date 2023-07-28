2023 Futures – San Antonio: Ben Sampson Picks Up Olympic Trials Cut In 100 Back (55.24)

2023 FUTURES — SAN ANTONIO

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Bill Walker Pool, San Antonio, Texas

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Futures Championships – San Antonio”

Day two of racing at the 2023 Futures Championship in San Antonio is in the books, with today’s lineup featuring the 100 free, 400 IM, 100 back, and 800 freestyle relay.

Madison Parker from Olympus Aquatics kicked things off with a victory in the women’s 100 freestyle. She touched 1st at 56.73, marking a best time by over a second. Kayla Fu finished just a few tenths back at 56.99, also good for a personal best.

The men’s 100 freestyle came down to the touch between Utah Valley Aquatics’ Jordan Tiffany and Cypress Fairbanks’ Ben Scholl. Tiffany held a lead by 0.06 at the 50, which Scholl closed to 0.01 by the time they reached the wall. Tiffany’s final time came in at 51.03 for a new personal best, while Scholl recorded a 51.04.

After handily winning the 200 fly yesterday, Emily Brown from the Dublin Community Swim Team secured her second victory of the competition today in the 400 IM. Brown stopped the clock in a season best time of 4:50.85, beating runner-up Mary Macaulay by almost seven seconds (4:57.39). Both Brown and Macaulay returned in the 100 backstroke, where this time Macualay grabbed 1st at 1:03.75 while Brown took 2nd at 1:03.77.

The men’s 400 IM went to Mikhail Lyubavskiy 1st with a 4:28.38, which marks a season best for him by over seven seconds. The runner-up finisher was Louisville recruit Jake Eccleston, who shaved off seven-tenths of a second to go a best time of 4:30.15.

Rounding out the individual winners of the evening was Maverick Aquatics’ Ben Sampson, who decisively won the men’s 100 backstroke with a time of 55.24. His swim marks a season best time by nearly a second, and dips him under the 2024 Olympic Trials time standard.

Alamo Area Aquatics Association’s team of Montse Spielmann, Carly Mauldin, Carli Cronk, and Emily Kitayama combined for a winning time of 8:25.39 in the women’s 800 freestyle relay, while the men’s event went to Upper Arlington’s team of Reid Caswell, Grant Gooding, Gabriel Miller, and Jared Rabadam (7:48.75).