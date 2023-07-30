Nick Mahabir Breaks Singapore National Record With 2:11.87 200 Breast at TYR Pro

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (2023)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson (2018)

World Junior Record: 2:08.83 – Zhihao Dong (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

17 year old Nick Mahabir broke another Singapore National Record while in Irvine this week. Mahabir swam a 2:11.87 during prelims of the men’s 200 breaststroke.

Mahabir’s swim broke the previous national record of 2:11.93 set in May 2022 by Maximillian Ang at the Southeast Asian Games.

Split Comparison:

Mahabir Ang 50 29.75 30.02 100 33.51 34.00 150 34.29 34.03 200 34.32 33.88 2:11.87 2:11.93

As seen in the chart, Mahabir was out much faster than Ang. Although Mahabir’s second 100 was slower than Ang’s, Mahabir’s first 100 set him up fast enough to break the record.

Notably, Ang is currently competing at Worlds representing Singapore. He swam a 2:14.63 to finish 31st in prelims of the men’s 200 breast.

Mahabir now owns all three of the breaststroke Singapore National Records. Mahabir swam a 27.91 in May at the Southeast Asian Games and just yesterday he swam a 59.96 to break the 1:00 mark in the 100 breast. Mahabir went on to swim a 2:12.24 for fourth in finals.