2023 U.S. Pro Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. Pro Championships

We have come to the last session of competition of the 2023 U.S. Pro Championships in Irvine. Day 4 will consist of the fastest heats of the 1500 free, A/B/C finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, and timed finals of the 400 free relay.

After a 3rd-place finish in the 100 back, Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon is poised to claim the 200 title with the top time in prelims of 2:11.63. NYAC’s Catie Deloof is seeking the sprint free sweep; after having won the 50 free on Day 2, she is top seed headed into the 100 free final. Her 53.98 this morning was almost half a second ahead of Olympic and World champion Simone Manuel (54.44) of Sun Devil Swimming, the second qualifier. Australia’s Ella Ramsay (2:29.54) and Trojan Swim Club’s Isabelle Odgers (2:29.92) will battle for the 200 breast title in a rematch from last night’s 100 breast final, where they finished 1-2, respectively. Longhorn Aquatics’ Dakota Luther (2:08.71), Emma Sticklen (2:09.86), and Kelly Pash (2:10.09) will occupy the middle lanes in the 200 fly final.

100 back champion Jack Aitkins of SwimAtlanta (1:59.19), second seed in the 200 back, will try to sweep the backstrokes but will have to get past Australia’s Ty Hartwell (1:58.85), who qualified first this morning. It will be an exciting race in the 100 free with Brooks Curry (48.29) of LSU, Indiana’s Blake Pieroni (48.69), and Australia’s Maximillian Giuliani (48.63) and Jamie Jack (48.97) in the middle lanes. Longhorn Aquatics’ Will Licon (2:11.74), Max Reich of Indiana (2:11.74), Nick Mahabir of Team Ealite Coronado (2:11.87), and Jake Foster (2:11.91) will repeat the excitement of last night’s 100 breast final in the 200 breast tonight. Mahabir broke the Singaporean national record in prelims. 100 fly champion Aiden Hayes of Wolfpack Elite (1:58.51) and Cal’s Colby Mefford (1:58.66) were the top qualifiers in the 200 fly.

Women’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

American Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

S. Open Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

Pro Swim Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

World Junior Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 16:45.69

Erica Sullivan (TXLA), 16:21.47 Paige McKenna (WISC), 16:23.92 Maddie Waggoner (JW), 16:25.17 Caroline Pennington (TAC), 16:27.74 Paige Madden (NYAC), 16:29.63 Rachel Stege (ABSC), 16:31.52 Alivia Lindorfer (WISC), 16:34.87 Maya Geringer (OSU), 16:47.05

Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record: 14:31.02 – Yang Sun (2012)

American Record: 14:36.70 – Bobby Finke (2022)

S. Open Record: 14:42.81 – Bobby Finke (2023)

Pro Swim Record: 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky (2016)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 15:39.89

Matthew Galea (AUS), 14:57.19 Michael Brinegar (TST), 14:59.54 Daniel Matheson (SUN), 15:01.95 Will Gallant (WOLF), 15:18.94 Mason Edmund (OSU), 15:20.18 Alex Axon (OSU), 15:20.18 Dylan Porges Avila (TST), 15:36.17 Trey Dickey (AGS), 15:36.38

Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

S. Open Record: 2:03.80 – Regan Smith (2023)

Pro Swim Record: 2:04.76 – Regan Smith (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:13.59

Phoebe Bacon (WISC), 2:09.30 Hannah Fredericks (AUS), 2:09.87 Josephine Fuller (TNAQ), 2:11.81 Alicia Wilson (MVN), 2:13.08 Anna Freed (ISC), 2:13.16 Caroline Bentz (VT), 2:13.69 Natalie Mannion (ALTO), 2:16.77 Elyse Heiser (ISC), 2:18.17

Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

S. Open Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Jack Aikins (SA), 1:57.82 Ty Hartwell (AUS), 1:58.05 Ian Grum (ABSC), 1:58.52 Sam Powe (ABSC), 1:59.86 Landon Driggers (TNAQ), 2:00.19 Tristan Jankov (OSU), 2:01.57 Tim Gallagher (UH), 2:02.23 Thomas Hauck (AUS), 2:05.18

Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Pro Swim Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 55.79

Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

S. Open Record: 47.39 – Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

World Junior Record: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 49.99

Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova (2023)

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

S. Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

Pro Swim Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:31.69

Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (2023)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson (2018)

World Junior Record: 2:08.83 – Zhihao Dong (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Women’s 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige (2009)

American Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

S. Open Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

Pro Swim Record: 2:05.05 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:13.69

Men’s 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:00.49

