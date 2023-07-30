Jake Foster Swims 2:08.23 Personal Best 200 Breaststroke, Breaks Pro Swim Record

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (2023)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

US. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson (2018)

World Junior Record: 2:08.83 – Zhihao Dong (2023)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Podium:

Jake Foster (RAYS), 2:08.23 Will Licon (TXLA), 2:09.51 Max Reich (ISC), 2:11.35

After winning the 100 breaststroke last night in a personal best time, Jake Foster was back at it again tonight, this time in the 200 breaststroke. Foster won in another personal best time with a 2:08.23.

Foster had a previous best time of 2:09.00 which he swam at 2022 Summer Nationals. He was just off of that personal best at US Nationals a month ago where he swam a 2:09.10 to finish third.

Potentially more importantly than a personal best, Foster’s time tonight would have been second at US Nationals last month as second place finisher Josh Matheny swam a 2:08.32 to go on to swim the event at Worlds. Matt Fallon won the event at US Nationals in a 2:07.71.

Foster has been on a roll this meet as his 100 breaststroke last night was a best time of 59.64, marking his first time under the 1:00 mark.

Foster originally planned to retire after completing his senior season at Texas this past spring as he planned to go into medical school. Instead, Foster has deferred attending medical school for a year in hopes of making a US international team.

Foster’s swim tonight broke the Pro Swim record of 2:08.95 set by Andrew Wilson back in 2018. Wilson made the 2020 US Olympic Team in the 100 breaststroke.