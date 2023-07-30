2023 Futures Day 3 – Sacramento: Pair of Sandpipers Swim Under OT Cut in 400 Free

2023 FUTURES — Sacramento

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

North Natomas Aquatic Complex Sacramento, California

Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Futures Championships – Sacramento”

The second to last day of competition at the Sacramento 2023 Futures Championships site saw the women’s and men’s 400 free, 100 fly, 200 breast, and 4×100 free relay be contested.

The women’s 400 free was won by Canadian and Cal commit Kathryn Hazle. Hazle, who placed 2nd in the 800 at the 2023 Canadian Trial, swam to the win in a time of 4:14.93. Representing North Coast Aquatics out of San Diego, the 18-year-old improved upon her 4:15.00 season best from those trials but was a little off her lifetime best of 4:13.46.

Finishing second was Chloe Mudadu. Taking her talents to the SEC this fall, the Mizzou commit swam to silver in a time of 4:19.13. The Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer has a personal best of 4:18.72 from last summer.

Mudadu’s teammate at Sandpiper’s, Luke Ellis, took the win in the men’s 400 free. The 16-year-old won the 200 free earlier in the meet in a time of 1:51.17. In the 400, he touched the wall in 3:54.71, a new personal best and an improvement upon the OT cut time of 3:55.32 he swam at Nationals.

Ellis’s teammate Joshua Brown also swam under 3:55, touching in a new personal best time of 3:54.88. Brown, who swims collegiately at Notre Dame, won the 1500 on night 1, and added another OT cut to his collection via the 400. Finishing just above that OT cut time for 3rd was Max Carlsen of Las Vegas Swim Club. Carlsen touched in 3:55.87, a new personal best by a quarter of a second.

The women’s 100 fly saw just .13 of a second separate the top two swimmers. Wolverine Aquatics’ Jada Duncan finished in a new personal best time of 1:00.86 to just out touch the hard-charging Applejean Gwinn. Gwinn finished in 1:00.97, which also represented a new personal best. Rounding out the top three and making it three 16-year-olds atop the podium was Santa Clara Swim Club’s Davina Huang, who touched the wall in 1:01.09.

The fastest event of the evening saw UC Santa Barbara swimmer Zachary Tamusaitis nab the win in a new personal best time of 53.88, a nearly half-second drop from his previous best time of 54.26 from the 2022 Junior National Championships. Finishing in 2nd was Steven Butler. Butler, who swims for UNLV and Team Rebel Aquatics, touched in 54.54, a time that also represented a new personal best.

While the women’s 100 fly saw three 16-year-old take the podium, the men’s podium was rounded out by another collegiate swimmer. Charley Page-Jones. Page-Jones, a teammate of Butler’s at UNLV, grabbed third in a time of 54.71.

Jessica Maeda, who swims for the Tualatin Hills Swim Club and the University of Denver, swam to victory in the women’s 200 breast. Her winning time of 2:32.20 represents a new personal best by over two seconds. Her club teammate Katherine Adams, who swims for USC, placed second in a time of 2:33.55.

The final individual event of the evening, the men’s 200 breast, saw UCSB’s Corban McIntosh take the win in 2:16.66. His time represents a new personal best by over half a second; his previous was 2:17.15 from the US Open in December 2022. Cal Baptist and Hawaii native Jon Reiter dropped four seconds from prelims to finish runner-up in the 200 breast with a time of 2:17.61.

The women’s 4×100 free relay saw the closest finish of the evening, with just .01 separating the top two finishers. What made the finish unique was that the two times were posted in different heats. Socal Aquatics Association A relay took the win from heat 5. The team of Allison Mann (57.61), Margaret McGuire (58.49), Audrey Lee (58.26), and Mandalyn Brenner (56.42) combined to win in 3:50.78, dropping exactly a second from their seed. In the previous heat, Riverside Aquatics Association’s team of Sonja Aarsvold (59.01), Brinley Knoll (59.21), Kaylee Richmond (58.00), and Ava De Ande (55.57) dropped 5.01 seconds from seed to touch in 3:50.79.

The men’s 4×100 free relay was a little more straightforward affair, with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics taking the win by nearly two seconds over North Bay Aquatics. The team of Donavan Jeng (51.00), Harrison Williams (52.11), Eric Gabbassof (52.31), and Ethan Harrington (50.58) combined for the win, touching in 3:26.flat.