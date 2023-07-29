High-Level International Meets For August 2023

The 2023 World Championships will be concluding this week but next month is anything but devoid of subsequent swimming competitions.

We’ll see the World University Games and Commonwealth Youth Games kick off during the first week while the inaugural LEN U23 Championships are set to begin on August 11th.

Both Australia and Japan have several meets to look forward to during the month as well, including the Victorian Open SC Championships and Japan Student Championships.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

08/01 – 08/07 Swimming at the World University Games (CHN)

08/01 – 08/06 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships (CAN)

08/04 – 08/11 Commonwealth Youth Games (TTO)

08/08 – 08/12 New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championships (NZL)

08/10 – 08/13 South Australia State Short Course Championships (AUS)

08/11 – 08/13 LEN U23 Championships (IRL)

08/11 – 08/13 Queensland Short Course Championships (AUS)

08/17 – 08/20 91st Japan High School Swimming Championships (JPN)

08/19 – 08/27 ISF Under 15 World School Games (BRA)

08/19 – 08/20 Victorian Open Short Course Championships (AUS)

08/19 – 08/20 South African National Short Course Invitational Championships (RSA)

08/21 – 08/22 Turkish Arena LCM Open National Team Selection Meet (TUR)

08/22 – 08/26 46th National Junior Olympic Cup Summer Tournament (JPN)

08/24 – 08/28 Turkish Arena SCM Open National Team Selection Meet (TUR)

08/27 Sprint With The Stars (GBR)

08/31 – 09/03 99th Japan Student Championships (JPN)