Michigan Commit Madison Smith Swims 4:15.58 400 Free, 0.09 Off Of Trials Cut (NCSAs)

2023 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Highlighting Saturday morning in Indianapolis was Michigan commit Madison Smith who dropped almost a second and a half to swim a personal best in the girls 400 free. Smith swam a 4:15.58, faster than her previous best time of a 4:17.03.

Her previous best came from this meet last year where she finished second. Her prelims swim from today now puts her less than a tenth off of the 2024 Olympic Trials cut as that time stands at a 4:15.49.

Smith was out in a 2:05.90 at the 200 mark and half about a nine second fall off as she swam a 2:09.68 on the second 200. She is the top seed heading into tonight by over five seconds and will look to add another win as she has already won the 1500 and 200 frees this meet.

If Smith earns the Trials cut, it will be her first one. She was about six and a half seconds off of the 1500 on night 1 and half a second off of the 200 free on night 2. She has been faster in finals in both of her individual swims (100 and 200 frees) so far this week, so the cut is quite within reach.

After already earning the 100 breast Trials cut at this meet, Elizabeth Nawrocki will look to add the 200 breast cut tonight. The 16 year old already dropped over a second off of her best time to swim a 2:33.72 this morning. The 200 breast Trials cut is a 2:31.69. Like the 100, teammate Bridget McGann is right behind Nawrocki. McGann swam a 2:35.29 this morning, about two seconds off of her best. She too will look to add the 200 Trials cut after making the 100.

Other Notable Highlights: