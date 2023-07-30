Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 Prelims Heat Sheet

Day 8 Prelims Preview

Day 8 Prelims Relay Lineups

Day 8 Prelims Events:

  • Women’s 400 IM
  • Men’s 400 medley relay
  • Women’s 400 medley relay

The time has come. The final day of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is here. It’s been an incredible week of racing, and we get to close out the prelims sessions nice and easy this morning. As you see above, we have a very short prelims session this morning. Scheduled to conclude in just under an hour, this morning’s action will feature prelims of the women’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 medley relay, and women’s 4×100 medley relay.

The women’s 400 IM will, of course, feature World Record holder Summer McIntosh, who enters the day as the top seed with her WR mark of 4:25.87. We can expect McIntosh to breeze through prelims this morning, especially since she’s had the last two days off from racing after winning gold in the women’s 200 fly and taking 4th as a member of Canada’s women’s 4×200 free relay on Day 5.

American Katie Grimes has also had some days off heading into this 400 IM, where she is the defending silver medalist from last summer. We haven’t seen Grimes racing since the women’s 1500 free final on Day 3.

The Australian women will be looking to complete their sweep of the women’s relays at this World Championship. The Aussies already dominated the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free, shattering the World Records in both. The 4×100 medley relay is currently the United States’ best women’s relay, however, which will make this by far Australia’s toughest test in a women’s relay of the past week.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
  • Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 4:29.33 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
  • 2022 Winning Time: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:32.04
  • 2022 Top 8 Time: 4:40.70

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

  1. Jenna Forrester (Australia) – 4:35.88
  2. Summer McIntosh (Canada) – 4:36.57
  3. Mio Narita (Japan) – 4:38.05
  4. Freya Colbert (Great Britain) – 4:38.29
  5. Katie Grimes (United States) – 4:38.39
  6. Sara Franceschi (Italy) – 4:38.89
  7. Alex Walsh (United States) – 4:39.42
  8. Katie Shanahan (Great Britain) – 4:39.46

The only individual prelims events of the day saw Australian Jenna Forrester claim the top seed for tomorrow night’s final. The performance comes after Forrester notched an unexpected 4th place finish in the women’s 200 IM at the beginning of the meet. For the 20-year-old Forrester, that swim comes in just off her personal best of 4:34.89. A huge difference for Forrester this morning was actually the breaststroke split, where she clocked a 1:19.19, which was one of the fastest splits in the field.

Both the USA and Great Britain saw both their swimmers advance to the final tonight. For the Americans, defending silver medalist Katie Grimes clocked a 4:38.39 for 5th this morning, while Alex Walsh came in 7th at 4:39.42. Meanwhile, the Brits saw Freya Colbert take 4th this morning in 4:38.29, and Katie Shanahan was the last swimmer in, coming in 8th at 4:39.46.

Speaking of which, as was the case with most events at this meet, the time it took to qualify for the final was faster this year than last. Last year, a 4:40.70 made it into the final, while 4:39.46 was the mark this morning.

Of course, Canadian 16-year-old Summer McIntosh looked smooth and entirely in control this morning as she cruised to a 4:36.57 for the 2nd-fastest time overall. Notably, that swim comes in over 10 seconds off her World Record of 4:25.87, which she swam earlier this year.

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

  • World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)
  • Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)
  • 2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51
  • 2022 Top 8 Time: 3:34.06

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

  1. United States – 3:30.51
  2. France – 3:31.61
  3. Australia – 3:31.75
  4. China – 3:31.89
  5. Germany – 3:32.11 (TIE)
  6. Canada – 3:32.11 (TIE)
  7. Japan – 3:32.36
  8. Great Britain – 3:33.27

That was a dramatic prelims of the men’s 4×100 medley relay. The United States looked great this morning, putting up a very solid prelims time of 3:30.51. For context, that time comes in less than 4 seconds off the World Record, which the U.S. set at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago.

There were two particularly notable swims on the American relay this morning. Hunter Armstrong looked awesome this morning, tearing to a 52.45 on the backstroke leg. Additionally, Matt King was MOVING on the anchor, splitting a field-leading 47.33.

Moving past the U.S., as expected, France is looking like the gold medal contenders we thought they were. The French team of Mewen Tomac, Leon Marchand, Maxime Grousset, and Hadrien Salvan teamed up for a 3:31.61, putting them in 2nd this morning and right in the middle of the pool for tonight’s final.

Italy, the defending champions in the event, missed qualifying for the final. The Italian squad of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Piero Codia, and Manuel Frigo combined for a 3:33.54, finishing in 9th. While it’s never fair to put the blame on a single swimmer for a relay performance, we have to point out that Ceccon’s backstroke split of 53.67 was not very fast. The swim came in more than 2 seconds off Ceccon’s 100 backstroke World Record, and it didn’t set up breaststroke star Martinenghi for success.

Additionally, Brazil was disqualified for a false start on swimmer #3.

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

  • World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
  • Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
  • World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)
  • 2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78
  • 2022 Top 8 Time: 4:01.45

293
BOBFROMTHEISLAND
3 seconds ago

Douglass on fly and Weitzel on free for me ngl….Torri was better today but still not herself

0
0
Reply
chickenlamp
55 seconds ago

The USA women's medley relay looked untouchable after trials…how did it end up here?

6
0
Reply
swamswum
56 seconds ago

yikes US will have a tough race tonight

5
0
Reply
This Guy
Reply to  swamswum
7 seconds ago

Well King should split 2 seconds faster on her leg alone so that should help

0
0
Reply
Tencor
1 minute ago

USA and Australia both have some big decisions to make ahead of tomorrow's final

5
0
Reply
thezwimmer
1 minute ago

58.56-2:06.29 (1:07.73)-3:03.71(57.42)-3:56.31(52.60)

Berkoff and Weitzel great. Jacoby and Hueske were crap

Last edited 7 seconds ago by thezwimmer
7
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
1 minute ago

Both Australia and USA got beat in their heats lol

4
0
Reply
Wow
1 minute ago

Huske 57.4 💩

8
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Wow
33 seconds ago

What happened? She looked ok earlier in the week but it's been rough.

0
0
Reply
Breezeway
1 minute ago

Berkoff/King/Smith/Douglass

0
-6
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Breezeway
1 minute ago

Absolutely not. Smith-King-Douglass-Weitzeil or Smith-King-Walsh-Douglass

7
0
Reply
ALEXANDER POP-OFF
2 minutes ago

Damn! Does Walsh have a 56 split in her?

1
0
Reply
chickenlamp
2 minutes ago

so…. Berkoff-King-Smith-Douglass?

0
0
Reply
Jonathan
2 minutes ago

What was Weitzeil's split on free?

2
0
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  Jonathan
45 seconds ago

52.60 i think

1
0
Reply
frug
2 minutes ago

Looks like the US made the right choice going with King for the finals. Also, Huske looked better than she did in the mixed relay, but still not great.

5
-2
Reply
Ben
2 minutes ago

huske looks puffed

5
0
Reply
Tencor
2 minutes ago

Yeah that was still no good. 57.42 from Huske

4
0
Reply
Jonathan
2 minutes ago

Did not expect to see Canada beat USA women in the heats. Yikes.

2
-1
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
3 minutes ago

Jacoby yikes

6
0
Reply
Personal Best
3 minutes ago

So many of the flyers in this final women's heat looked like they swam past 15m underwater. Or at least cut it very close.

0
0
Reply
Ben
3 minutes ago

oyy that last 10 metres from huske

1
0
Reply
Gulliver's Swimming Travels
3 minutes ago

Oh goody, thanks Jacoby. 🫠

1
0
Reply
Wow
4 minutes ago

Not good from Huske. Ditch any plans that included her for the final.

1
0
Reply
Tencor
4 minutes ago

Jacoby 1:07.73

7
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Tencor
2 minutes ago

are you fr?

2
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  KSW
2 minutes ago

Yes

1
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Tencor
1 minute ago

wow thats actually horrible

1
0
Reply
chickenlamp
4 minutes ago

Why is Canada outsplitting the USA on breaststroke??

5
0
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  chickenlamp
2 minutes ago

i had the same question, i looked up on the tv and angus is ahead?? props to her but i was like 'huh??'

2
0
Reply
This Guy
4 minutes ago

Yikes Jacoby. She lost half a second on that long turn and then died

5
0
Reply
Breezeway
4 minutes ago

Jackoby?????

1
0
Reply
Wow
4 minutes ago

Good thing they didn't put Jacoby in the final

11
0
Reply
Sub13
4 minutes ago

Jacoby is NOT getting outsplit by CANADA!?

5
-1
Reply
Jonathan
4 minutes ago

That did not look good from Jacoby.

9
0
Reply
Comet16
Reply to  Jonathan
2 minutes ago

It was downright awful

0
0
Reply
Jeremy
5 minutes ago

How did Heilman look?

0
0
Reply
Ben
Reply to  Jeremy
4 minutes ago

51,6 i think

0
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Jeremy
4 minutes ago

he looked like he was swimming butterfly

3
0
Reply
Ben
5 minutes ago

here comes huske

0
0
Reply
Friuti
6 minutes ago

This US team is one that conceivably off pbs would set the world record in this relay lol

4
0
Reply
Oceanian
6 minutes ago

59.54 Wilson
67.66 Harkin 🙁
57.72 Throssell
52.82 Harris

2
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
5 minutes ago

Everyone besides Wilson slower than expected.

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
4 minutes ago

Shame Madi doesn't swim breaststroke..

0
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Oceanian
1 minute ago

Best case scenario Kaylee has 2s on Madi, Harkin picks it up a second, Emma has a second in Throssell and Mollie has a second on Harris.

That's gold medal territory.

That’s gold medal territory.

0
0
Reply
Tencor
6 minutes ago

Will Heat 2 or 3 be faster?

0
0
Reply
frug
7 minutes ago

If Sweden could find a backstroker, they would be a serious threat.

5
0
Reply
Ben
Reply to  frug
6 minutes ago

like they are in the 4×50 medley short course *2021 worlds*

0
0
Reply
Ben
7 minutes ago

STeenbergin 51.99?

0
0
Reply
This Guy
7 minutes ago

Quick heat

1
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
8 minutes ago

Australia was SLOW

Lol

Lol

5
0
Reply
Breezeway
8 minutes ago

AUS has a decision to make

4
-1
Reply
Jonathan
8 minutes ago

USA desperately needs Huske to have a good split here.

1
0
Reply
Tencor
8 minutes ago

Sjostrom doing Sjostrom things

3
0
Reply
Personal Best
8 minutes ago

Wow. Go Sweden.

That was such a close heat.

2
0
Reply
Breezeway
9 minutes ago

Hansson sisters putting Sweden back in it

1
0
Reply
Troyy
10 minutes ago

1:07.6 from Harkin 😭

3
-1
Reply
Tencor
10 minutes ago

Wow this is a dogfight

1
0
Reply
LBSWIM
10 minutes ago

One of the coolest things during this meet are the cheers and excitements every time a Japanese swimmer or relay team make it to semis or finals. Makes me 😊 😃 😀

7
0
Reply
Wow
10 minutes ago

1:07.6 from Harkin

2
0
Reply
Tencor
11 minutes ago

Can Poland hang on?

0
0
Reply
Tencor
12 minutes ago

Australia and China on the block here

0
0
Reply
swimmer
13 minutes ago

Can someone post a video of Regan punching the wall? I can't find it on the 9now replay, and I've been seeing so many comments on the previous finals recap about it

12
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  swimmer
12 minutes ago

I didn't see it either. I think it's just people being dramatic

6
0
Reply
swimmer
Reply to  Sub13
10 minutes ago

That's so f'd up that someone's spreading that about her then. Also women should be allowed to display emotion and Regan has been NOTHING but a good sport re: this rivalry.

7
-1
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  swimmer
7 minutes ago

i wouldn't be surprised if someone's spreading rumours about her, she has a lot of haters on here

Last edited 6 minutes ago by bubbles
2
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  swimmer
6 minutes ago

Agree, it’s just trolls trying to stir up drama. Regan has smiled through her disappointment very graciously. Even if she did punch a wall when she thought she was off camera, who cares.

1
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  swimmer
6 minutes ago

it is shown after she gets out of the pool when kaylee is getting interviewed

0
0
Reply
swimmer
Reply to  gweedoxswim
5 minutes ago

What’s the time stamp on the replay, then? Because I looked for it during Kaylee’s interview

0
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  gweedoxswim
4 minutes ago

Why are you so obsessed with this? Can’t you just be happy for your swimmers without kicking someone when they’re down?

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
14 minutes ago

“Nostradamus Thorpe”…

please…

More like ‘NFIdamus Thorpe”

1
0
Reply
CY~
14 minutes ago

Dean 48.3 uh

1
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
Reply to  CY~
12 minutes ago

Should’ve gone with Dunks. Dean hasn’t looked great in the 100 this year just like Scott hasn’t looked great in the 200 this year.

0
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
15 minutes ago

1:07.49 Breast split from Haughey, not bad at all.

8
0
Reply
Tencor
16 minutes ago

Bro Hong Kong is so deprived of Breaststrokers they’re letting Haughey swim this??

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Tencor
7
0
Reply
Redradiant
Reply to  Tencor
14 minutes ago

She’s a good breaststroker

7
0
Reply
CY~
Reply to  Tencor
13 minutes ago

She’s their top swimmer by a huge margin. She swam the fly leg of the relay which qualified them for Tokyo

4
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
17 minutes ago

GBR just squeezed in.

Peaty, you’re our only hope.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Fukuoka Gold
2
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
17 minutes ago

Haughey swimming Breaststroke!

7
0
Reply
chickenlamp
17 minutes ago

Liendo 50.02 fly split, fastest in the field

6
0
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  chickenlamp
13 minutes ago

damn! great split from him

4
0
Reply
Carter
19 minutes ago

Looked like Ceccon cruised too much, sucks for the italians

8
0
Reply
chickenlamp
Reply to  Carter
16 minutes ago

Martinenghi 59.6 sure didn’t help

5
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
19 minutes ago

Did anyone else just hear Giaan say that the aussie mens medley relay has a chance of world record tonight. Can she be sacked please

10
-1
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  gweedoxswim
18 minutes ago

Not kidding here… really, write to Nine and let them know. Her commentary has been insufferable.
There’s far more valuable information on this site and in the comments.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Personal Best
2
0
Reply
BOBFROMTHEISLAND
19 minutes ago

Ceccon is wayyy too casual sometimes.

11
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  BOBFROMTHEISLAND
16 minutes ago

typical Italians

5
0
Reply
Gen D
19 minutes ago

Already the last event of the heats coming up 🥹🥹

3
0
Reply
Jonathan
19 minutes ago

Italy out. Just a few weeks ago Yanyan said they were favorites for gold. But who’s keeping score?

4
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Jonathan
14 minutes ago

I think a lot of predictions have been absolutely destroyed this week

4
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
19 minutes ago

France is looking real good for Paris. They just need great freestyler.

Maybe Agnel will come out of retirement?

6
-3
Reply
Ben
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
18 minutes ago

manadoue? improved in 50 ish

0
0
Reply
CY~
19 minutes ago

GB barely in, Italy out?!

6
0
Reply
Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
19 minutes ago

Sheesh Italy.

4
0
Reply
Tencor
19 minutes ago

ITALY IS OUT OF THE FINAL IN STUNNING UPSET

8
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  Tencor
19 minutes ago

It is totally Ceccon’s fault ngl. Dude that he could sleep his way into the final with that pathetic split

7
0
Reply
CuriousGeorge
Reply to  Tencor
18 minutes ago

Clearly didn’t learn his lesson from the 100 back prelims

3
0
Reply
Gen D
Reply to  Tencor
16 minutes ago

Ceccon with the 53.6 lead off 😵‍💫

4
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Tencor
14 minutes ago

Maybe they really wanted a holiday to Doha next year.

4
0
Reply
Sub13
19 minutes ago

GB by the skin of their teeth

3
0
Reply
KatyJ
Reply to  Sub13
18 minutes ago

why not use SCOTT significantly faster`??

0
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  KatyJ
13 minutes ago

I presume they will use him tonight

0
0
Reply
Isla
20 minutes ago

Oof Italy

3
0
Reply
Wow
20 minutes ago

Defending champs miss the final yikes

7
0
Reply
Friuti
20 minutes ago

Did I just see Grosset give Marchand a lil kiss?

8
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Friuti
19 minutes ago

Yes I saw that too. So cute

1
0
Reply
thezwimmer
Reply to  Friuti
18 minutes ago

when was the last time France had a 59 breaststroker? I’d kiss him too!

8
0
Reply
bubbles
20 minutes ago

huh did italy just miss the final??

5
0
Reply
Ben
20 minutes ago

italy out of final

3
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
20 minutes ago

How often do you get ties in successive heats of RELAYS?

3
0
Reply
thezwimmer
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
20 minutes ago

And tied for the same heat place, no less

1
0
Reply
Gen D
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
18 minutes ago

There have been so many ties and swim offs this this week… is it me or it was more than usual?

0
0
Reply
Tencor
21 minutes ago

Heat 2 way faster than Heat 3

4
0
Reply
bubbles
21 minutes ago

another tie for fourth between austria and brazil 😨

edit: nope brazil just got dq’d

Last edited 21 minutes ago by bubbles
1
0
Reply
Ben
Reply to  bubbles
21 minutes ago

brazil DQ

1
0
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  Ben
21 minutes ago

yeah i just realised lol

0
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  bubbles
20 minutes ago

L Brazil

0
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  bubbles
20 minutes ago

Brazil got DQed but given how fast Heat 2 was I don’t think either is going to final

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Tencor
1
0
Reply
Ben
22 minutes ago

no swim off i think

0
0
Reply
Tencor
22 minutes ago

Marchand with a 59.5 split. Not that great but it’s also prelims. Feels like his finals time is probably in the 59 low range

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Tencor
3
-1
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Tencor
22 minutes ago

Looked like he picked up the tempo the last 10m think he could be a full second to 1.5 seconds faster tonight

1
-1
Reply
Jonathan
23 minutes ago

Is France a medal threat in the men’s medley?

5
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  Jonathan
20 minutes ago

Yes

4
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Jonathan
19 minutes ago

Yes, especially now Italy is out

2
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
23 minutes ago

marchand 59.57

3
0
Reply
Tencor
24 minutes ago

All right I’m interested in the Marchand split

2
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Tencor
23 minutes ago

59.5

1
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Tencor
23 minutes ago

59.5

1
0
Reply
Tencor
25 minutes ago

Holy China with a -0.03 Fly to Breast turnover

0
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
Reply to  Tencor
24 minutes ago

Fly to Free you mean

0
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  Scuncan Dott v2
23 minutes ago

Yes

0
0
Reply
Isla
26 minutes ago

Really swim-off incoming?! Never seen or even heard of one of those happening!

5
0
Reply
Gen D
Reply to  Isla
25 minutes ago

They may just have a 9-team final

2
0
Reply
Bruh
26 minutes ago

China cut it close 😅, any body know how many of their best swimmers were in?

1
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  Bruh
25 minutes ago

1

0
0
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
Reply to  Bruh
25 minutes ago

Best Breastroker (Haiyang) and Freestyler (Pan) were not in the team.

0
0
Reply
Bub
Reply to  Bruh
24 minutes ago

Xu was in and they might keep the same freestyler. Idk about fly neither looked great in the individual 1 fly

0
0
Reply
thezwimmer
26 minutes ago

52.45-1:51.57(59.12)-2:43.18(51.61)-3:30.51(47.33) for USA

1
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
26 minutes ago

3:30 is a pretty stout effort for our backups.

2
0
Reply
Tencor
26 minutes ago

For a second there it looked like China might’ve done goofed big with a 5th place finish but Wang delivers

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
27 minutes ago

Sub-50 split for Temple?

1
-2
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Oceanian
16 minutes ago

I must have written the team time down wrong – was working out splits and had Temple at 49.82…

oops – my bad lol

0
0
Reply
Ben
27 minutes ago

swim off – canada and germany tied – ???

5
0
Reply
Ben
Reply to  Ben
26 minutes ago

has this ever happend before – relay swim off??!!

1
0
Reply
Jonathan
28 minutes ago

USA B team looked good on the men’s medley relay.

9
0
Reply
KSW
28 minutes ago

Look at Heilman man, so inspirational

10
-1
Reply
thezwimmer
28 minutes ago

Not sure if Xu was cruising but he was a 53.1

0
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
29 minutes ago

loud rugby guy knows nothing about the mens medley. first calls aus as the favourite, then later amends his prediction to support gbr

4
0
Reply
Tencor
29 minutes ago

Xu Jiayu with a 53.16. Dude has to swim two more times later so maybe he’s saving up some energy but he’s also old so maybe he doesn’t have much energy left to sustain the last few days

3
0
Reply
CuriousGeorge
Reply to  Tencor
23 minutes ago

I don’t recall him every being very good on relays, I wouldn’t expect much faster than that from him tonight.

0
0
Reply
Tencor
31 minutes ago

Three Medal contenders here that really need to make sure they do not get DQed

3
0
Reply
Troyy
31 minutes ago

Kiwis DQ’d

2
0
Reply
Tencor
31 minutes ago

RIP New Zealand

2
0
Reply
Bub
32 minutes ago

Ngl that heat 1 was riveting

3
0
Reply
Tencor
34 minutes ago

Which team gets DQed this time

1
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
35 minutes ago

does anyone else think that brett hawke should just stop talking

29
-5
Reply
Dude
Reply to  gweedoxswim
22 minutes ago

I do. He’s the worst.

0
0
Reply
Chris
35 minutes ago

Summer playing Forrester like a cat with a mouse that lets it get away before it pounces on it later.

5
-6
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Chris
25 minutes ago

You think Summer has a long plan to trick Forrester into thinking she won the heat just to destroy her later?

I think Summer has better things to do lol

3
-1
Reply
GuanChampo
36 minutes ago

I see you, weeb DJ, playing Ado’s New Genesis from One Piece film Red

2
0
Reply
frug
38 minutes ago

McIntosh… just taking it super easy or is she off? Her underwaters looked pretty mediocre (by her standards).

9
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  frug
37 minutes ago

ofc she chilled

9
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  frug
35 minutes ago

Taking it super easy

6
0
Reply
Chris
Reply to  frug
35 minutes ago

she was relaxed AF

5
0
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  frug
34 minutes ago

She chilled. Plus she’s not known for her undies

6
-1
Reply
Gen D
Reply to  frug
31 minutes ago

Shaking off the cobwebs after having 2 days off lol

3
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
38 minutes ago

Forrester is looking good to fight for silver behind McIntosh

9
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
36 minutes ago

If so, hopefully Narita gets the bronze.

The home crowd deserves it for putting on a great WC.

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Oceanian
8
-1
Reply
Scuncan Dott v2
38 minutes ago

Phew was worried for Shanahan there but she just makes it through.

3
0
Reply
Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
38 minutes ago

McIntosh better have shut it down there because I don’t want to deal with more commentary from Brett Hawke about how Australia’s the greatest swimming nation on the planet.

17
-5
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
37 minutes ago

She did I’m sure.

8
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
36 minutes ago

Not sure why people give Hawke’s opinions the weight which they do. He’s got some weird takes.

14
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
35 minutes ago

It’s not like Hawke is featured on anything important. If you don’t want to hear his opinions then don’t listen to podcast or follow his twitter lol

10
-2
Reply
chickenlamp
39 minutes ago

well that was unexpected! nice job Forrester

9
0
Reply
Sub13
40 minutes ago

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!? Lol

4
-22
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Sub13
39 minutes ago

It’s just a heat. Summer is winning comfortably tonight. Forrester will get silver.

30
-1
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Wow
37 minutes ago

Yes I know, but who had Forrester beating McIntosh in the heat?

2
-9
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Sub13
36 minutes ago

McIntosh is known for cruising heats in anything over a 200. It was strategic. Forrester wanted the win instead of shutting it down when it was clear she would make the final.

14
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Sub13
37 minutes ago

It’s heats!

Relax!

McIntosh is likely swimming easy to conserve energy.

Smart, I’d s6

10
-1
Reply
JoeB
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
3 minutes ago

Meanwhile, the U.S.:

“It’s heats . . . relax.”

“It’s semis . . . relax.”

“It’s finals . . . WTF just happened?”

0
0
Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  Sub13
26 minutes ago

Summer did what was needed, nothing more. I don’t think she’s in WR shape but all 4 wheels would need to fall off for her to lose.

Americans were super cruisy almost overly
Brots may factor for monors if Amrricans really are off
Forrester WAS excellent. If she can hit a 4.33 tonight then she may end up with some coin. Am very curious what she may do next year should she continue to progress like thos

0
0
Reply
Tencor
40 minutes ago

I think she’s totally fine but that Breast to Free turn looked really sluggish for McIntosh

9
0
Reply
Jonathan
Reply to  Tencor
39 minutes ago

World Aquatics needs to change this rule.

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
41 minutes ago

Jenna ftw!!

5
0
Reply
Jonathan
41 minutes ago

Are we still certain that McIntosh is winning tonight?

I’m not.

4
-14
Reply
Gen D
Reply to  Jonathan
38 minutes ago

Deleted

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Gen D
0
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Jonathan
36 minutes ago

100%

Forrester, Grimes and Walsh will fight for minor medals

3
0
Reply
Vaswammer
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
24 minutes ago

Walsh is the best breast-stroker in the finals field and was fourth with a 1:20.4. She has a lot left in the tank, particularly having been in a slow heat.

2
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Jonathan
25 minutes ago

It’s just a heat. She wins final easily.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
41 minutes ago

Forrester is winning what!?

Like obviously Summer will destroy her on free but still

7
-8
Reply
Sub13
42 minutes ago

Colbert and Forrester looking hot!

5
-2
Reply
Sub13
44 minutes ago

I had high hopes for Jenna coming into this with her setting PBs all over the place but her 200 back last night was a bit off. Hopefully she hasn’t tired herself out too much

2
0
Reply
frug
46 minutes ago

Did they just say Grimes threw up after her 1500m? I mean it wouldn’t surprise me, I just didn’t expect commentators to talk about it.

0
-1
Reply
DG5301
Reply to  frug
42 minutes ago

It was Walsh after the 200 IM they were referring to.

12
0
Reply
frug
Reply to  DG5301
39 minutes ago

Thank you.

2
0
Reply
Sean C.
46 minutes ago

Great closing push by Shanahan, if there’d been another meter or two there she’d be second.

2
0
Reply
Jonathan
46 minutes ago

Silver and bronze for the Americans in the final?

I can hope.

2
-1
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Jonathan
46 minutes ago

Summer Gold, Forrester silver, Grimes bounces back for bronze

9
-2
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Wow
25 minutes ago

Jenna is almost at her Pb. Grimes can about 4.31

0
0
Reply
Wow
46 minutes ago

Yu Yiting died after the butterfly leg.

10
0
Reply
Tencor
Reply to  Wow
44 minutes ago

Rule #1 in the 400 IM: Don’t kill yourself. Yu looked like she thought she was swimming the 200 before the piano dropped

1
0
Reply
carlo
Reply to  Wow
44 minutes ago

She dissapointed. I,m not seeing much improvement from her.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
47 minutes ago

Shanahan back in it out of nowhere!

2
0
Reply
Jonathan
48 minutes ago

Looked to me like a very safe back to breast transition for Walsh.

8
-1
Reply
Tencor
49 minutes ago

Grimes looking pretty decent so far

5
0
Reply
Jonathan
49 minutes ago

Good news for Grimes in Paris. Open water will be contested after the pool sessions have concluded.

9
0
Reply
jess
Reply to  Jonathan
45 minutes ago

I wonder if there was something in the water (literally) that affected the OW swimmers, either the warm temps causing recovery issues or if swimmers were actually getting sick

5
0
Reply
ALEXANDER POP-OFF
49 minutes ago

I hope King can regroup and split 1:04. She needs to put space between her and Harkin. McKeon is not in form but she is a very good relay swimmer. Fingers crossed for Huske. Douglass will reliably do well but needs a cushion. The Mollie O train’s a comin!

10
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
49 minutes ago

loud rugby guy saying that aus will be hard to beat in the mens medley is an even worse take than giaan’s

6
-1
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
48 minutes ago

wait WHAT

we’ll be fighting for our lives for the minor medals at best 😭😭

4
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
44 minutes ago

Just complain to Channel Nine. There’s a contact us form on their website lol.

1
0
Reply
bubbles
49 minutes ago

speaking of the commentators, i think mat thompson said the mixed medley was ‘coming up’…

Last edited 49 minutes ago by bubbles
1
-1
Reply
Personal Best
51 minutes ago

Dear Giaan…

The Aussie women are not gold medal favourites for the W 4×100 medley.

Come on. I know it’s the last day of competition, but is it too late to replace the commentary team?

8
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Personal Best
50 minutes ago

If Giaan ever commentates again, i will throw hands

3
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Personal Best
49 minutes ago

I am getting world feed.

1
0
Reply
swimapologist
Reply to  Personal Best
49 minutes ago

Just giving the people what they want. Didn’t you see the Australian commenters the other day demanding that swimswam no longer write anything positive about the Americans?

The Australians are just as bad as the Americans. They just haven’t won before so it feels new and fresh and different to them. But they’re all behaving the same way as the Americans they so despise.

2
-5
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  swimapologist
46 minutes ago

Oh please. There was ONE Aussie troll asking for an apology (and not asking for swimswam to stop posting positive articles about the US) and a bunch of other Aussies shut them down.

Secondly… the Aussies have won before (albeit a while ago now) and still celebrate their swimming successes whether they top the medal table or come third.

And in case you missed it… it’s a bunch of Aussies decrying the commentators’ stupidity. So your point literally fails multiple tests.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Personal Best
5
-1
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  swimapologist
41 minutes ago

by ‘the australians’… you mean the trolls, right?

2
0
Reply
Sub13
51 minutes ago

Giaan: “Aus women’s medley relay are gold medal and world records favourites” lol come on Giaan. Look at the numbers

5
-1
Reply
frug
51 minutes ago

Grime Time!

2
0
Reply
Oceanian
51 minutes ago

Oh Lord. Giaan claiming AUS is favourite for women’s medley relay.

2
-1
Reply
Nono
Reply to  Oceanian
50 minutes ago

and apparently should challenge the WR too 🤦‍♂️

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Nono
2
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Oceanian
49 minutes ago

How does she keep getting things wrong

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  gweedoxswim
45 minutes ago

She opens her mouth..

1
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Oceanian
43 minutes ago

Gold!

But too true, too sad.

1
0
Reply
Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
53 minutes ago

Really rooting for Huske to have a good one this morning

20
0
Reply
Personal Best
54 minutes ago

Woodward Williamson Temple Taylor – sounds like either a political spy film or a law firm.

Hope they do well at the box office… or win their case.

17
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Personal Best
49 minutes ago

Haha it’s the Temple Taylor that really makes it sound like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

2
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Sub13
43 minutes ago

That’s what it reminded me of haha

0
0
Reply
Swimz14
55 minutes ago

I know it’s not the fastest but Kim in 5 with the most relaxed looking backstroke I’ve ever seen at worlds

0
0
Reply
Anything but 50 BR
57 minutes ago

Does the Fina A cut depend on the top 16 from heats even if there are no semis?

0
0
Reply
Tencor
57 minutes ago

Let’s see how well Marchand splits for the Breast

0
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
58 minutes ago

is anyone else happy that after today we wont have to watch that Kaylee mkewon shaving ad ever again on the livestream

8
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  gweedoxswim
53 minutes ago

It’s very appropriate though… she’s been shaving seconds off her personal bests.

Was that used in the ads? Should’ve been.

3
0
Reply
Nono
58 minutes ago

Haughey doing the breast for Hong Kong!

7
0
Reply
Troyy
59 minutes ago

Replay for yesterdays evening session is missing from Recast 💩💩 Usually the replay is up by now.

1
0
Reply
Jonathan
59 minutes ago

If the worlds field in Doha in February 2024 is gonna be as weak as we think it will be, which country stands to benefit the most from that with respect to medal haul? USA?

2
-1
Reply
Boz
Reply to  Jonathan
54 minutes ago

The middle eastern swimmers LOL

0
0
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  Jonathan
51 minutes ago

Gbr will have to send the 4×100 free relay there..

2
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

hopefully no USA swimmers will punch any walls today lol
#justiceforthewalls

Last edited 1 hour ago by gweedoxswim
5
-9
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  gweedoxswim
52 minutes ago

🙄

Regan has been a great sport.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by Yikes
6
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Yikes
48 minutes ago

the wall would disagree

0
-3
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  gweedoxswim
42 minutes ago

She’s certainly a better sport than you

2
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  gweedoxswim
49 minutes ago

Between what’s happened to the railings and walls… Japan’s infrastructure hasn’t seen this much damage since the last earthquake. 🙁

1
0
Reply
VASWAMMER
Reply to  gweedoxswim
33 minutes ago

Who punched a wall?

0
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  VASWAMMER
31 minutes ago

regan smith after losing to kaylee again

0
-1
Reply
Tencor
1 hour ago

Will lane 6 get lapped here?

1
0
Reply
Big T
1 hour ago

How far does USA gotta be ahead of Australia om the freestyle leg to win. 0.5 second??

1
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  Big T
1 hour ago

The women? Full second

Last edited 1 hour ago by Yikes
3
-1
Reply
Jonathan
Reply to  Yikes
57 minutes ago

That depends on if it’s Douglass or Weitzeil anchoring.

4
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  Jonathan
53 minutes ago

True. Maybe a half second for Douglass, full second for Weitzel.

1
0
Reply
flicker
1 hour ago

Channel 9 just did a medal table graphic of Australia (excluding MOC) and then MOC as her own country (although they attributed her relay golds directly to her and eliminated them from Aus)

2
0
Reply
Wow
1 hour ago

Everyone better have a perfect, legal back-to-breast turn if they want a second swim

21
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

even if it is perfect they could still be DQ’d

4
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

Walsh will have the safest turn you’ve seen in your life after getting away with murder earlier in the week

11
-7
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Sub13
1 hour ago

walsh got away with mass homicide

7
-14
Reply
1500m Free Under Video Review
1 hour ago

The 8 finalists for the women’s 400 IM tonight will be the 8 swimmers who don’t get DQ’d in prelims for funky turns.

10
-5
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  1500m Free Under Video Review
1 hour ago

wouldnt be suprised if they disqualified the top 3 ranked swimmers

3
-1
Reply
gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

do we think melverton will make final? she won a medal in this event last year but she hasnt been in form this year. and she didnt get the qual time at trials

Last edited 1 hour ago by gweedoxswim
0
-3
Reply
gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

is anyone else sad that this is the last day 🙁
hopefully paris will come fast

38
0
Reply
Wow
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

Went by too fast. At least there are events spread out this next year leading into Paris, more than usual. World Juniors in a month, Pan Ams in October, World Cups in October, Doha Worlds in February then Trials season starts after that.

22
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

Next World Champs will come faster..

11
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Oceanian
1 hour ago

barely any of the best swimmers will do worlds next year. they will focus on paris

4
-2
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

So you won’t watch it? I know I will be.

1
-2
Reply
Oceanian
1 hour ago

Short session today but should be entertaining.

5
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
1 hour ago

nice 48.21 for giuliani at the pro swim

Last edited 1 hour ago by Emily Se-Bom Lee
5
-8
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
1 hour ago

who?

2
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

Think he’s talking about Maximilian giuliani who just won the pro title in Irvine. Would they have made the Aussie team?

3
-1
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  PFA
1 hour ago

yes that would have just beaten taylor at trials

5
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  PFA
1 hour ago

Also went 1:46.2 in the 200 earlier in the meet.

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

Max GIuliani, 20yr old Aussie in our B team at the pro meet.

3
0
Reply
Wow
1 hour ago

Interesting how AUS brought Shaun Champion as the back-up flyer but has done so horribly that Temple has to be used on prelims still. I also disagree with Kai Taylor over Jack Cartwright. Cartwright earned the right as the second best 100 freestyler to swim prelims to have a chance at a medal if the finals squad steps up.

20
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

kai taylor has been on fire in the relays. he will suprise you

1
-7
Reply
Wow
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

I’m not denying that he’s been on fire, it’s just the principle that Cartwright has earned it.

8
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

kai has earnt it too

1
-8
Reply
Jimmyswim
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

Cartwright has two golds and a WR as a relay only swimmer. He should be very happy. They could have given Taylor a heat yesterday but chose not to. I think they do try to share them around a bit.

Realistically, for USA and Australia, we are almost certainly going to make the final with a full B team in every relay. USA tends to ‘reward’ the second best to give them a medal, while Australia (at least from what I’ve seen recently) tend to share the love a bit.

7
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

Australia using MOC for back and kaylee for breast. what is going on

0
-12
Reply
Wow
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

That would be a stupid decision given Abbey Harkin posted a PB faster than McKeown this meet.

10
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

agreed. maybe they are resting harkin for finals?

0
-1
Reply
Wow
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

Harkin is in the prelim line-up…

10
0
Reply
gweedoxswim
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

oh is she? my mistake. Brett Hawke posted that kaylee is swimming the breast leg

3
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

He seems to be full of misinformation..

13
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Oceanian
1 hour ago

‘misinformation’? That’s one way to put it…

3
0
Reply
swimapologist
Reply to  Personal Best
1 hour ago

They don’t call him the Joe Rogan of swimming for nothing.

He also told us MOC was out of the meet lol.

6
-1
Reply
Jimmyswim
Reply to  gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

Lol I saw that. I think it was a joke or a “what if”. It’s not happening.

2
-1
Reply
gweedoxswim
1 hour ago

last day lets go!

2
0
Reply
Wow
1 hour ago

US is going with Berkoff-Jacoby-Huske-Weitzeil for prelims, so that suggests they are going Smith-King-Walsh-Douglass for finals. Wonder if they even considered Douglass on fly. Gretchen’s performance on fly tonight will be key in determining a gold or silver medal.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Wow
15
-3
Reply
Jonathan
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

I think they’re giving Huske a chance to earn her spot on the finals relay.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jonathan
27
-5
Reply
Jimmyswim
Reply to  Jonathan
1 hour ago

So if Huske swims well then she has to swim again tonight, and if she swims poorly then they swim Gretchen? or if she swims poorly then they move Douglass to fly (when she’s been on fire in free) and use Weitzeil for free (who has been solid but not at expectations).

Interesting.

5
-1
Reply
Jonathan
Reply to  Jimmyswim
1 hour ago

Yeah if Huske swims well in prelims she gets the nod in finals. If she swims poorly they go with Douglass on fly and Weitzeil on free.

3
0
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Wow
1 hour ago

Torri Huske demoted to the heats of the women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay.

USA Swimming
Torri Huske
W 100 FL
OG/WC Final
2021 – 55.73
2022 – 55.64
2023 – 56.61

The regression is inexcusable for a twenty year old female swimmer. It’s no wonder why Claire Curzan has entered the transfer portal.

Fire Greg Meehan!

3
-8
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

Surprised you haven’t been calling for Bob’s head after Regan didn’t win a single race or get a season best time aside from 50 back.

6
-2
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Wow
56 minutes ago

Torri Huske demoted to the heats of the women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay.

USa Swimming
Torri Huske
Mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay
WC Final
2022 – 56.17
2023 – 58.19

The regression is inexcusable for a twenty year old female swimmer. It’s no wonder why Claire Curzan has entered the transfer portal.

Fire Greg Meehan!

0
-1
Reply

