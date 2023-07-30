2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 4:29.33 (2017)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) 2022 Winning Time: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:32.04

, Canada – 4:32.04 2022 Top 8 Time: 4:40.70

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

The only individual prelims events of the day saw Australian Jenna Forrester claim the top seed for tomorrow night’s final. The performance comes after Forrester notched an unexpected 4th place finish in the women’s 200 IM at the beginning of the meet. For the 20-year-old Forrester, that swim comes in just off her personal best of 4:34.89. A huge difference for Forrester this morning was actually the breaststroke split, where she clocked a 1:19.19, which was one of the fastest splits in the field.

Both the USA and Great Britain saw both their swimmers advance to the final tonight. For the Americans, defending silver medalist Katie Grimes clocked a 4:38.39 for 5th this morning, while Alex Walsh came in 7th at 4:39.42. Meanwhile, the Brits saw Freya Colbert take 4th this morning in 4:38.29, and Katie Shanahan was the last swimmer in, coming in 8th at 4:39.46.

Speaking of which, as was the case with most events at this meet, the time it took to qualify for the final was faster this year than last. Last year, a 4:40.70 made it into the final, while 4:39.46 was the mark this morning.

Of course, Canadian 16-year-old Summer McIntosh looked smooth and entirely in control this morning as she cruised to a 4:36.57 for the 2nd-fastest time overall. Notably, that swim comes in over 10 seconds off her World Record of 4:25.87, which she swam earlier this year.

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)

World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)

2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51

2022 Top 8 Time: 3:34.06

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

United States – 3:30.51 France – 3:31.61 Australia – 3:31.75 China – 3:31.89 Germany – 3:32.11 (TIE) Canada – 3:32.11 (TIE) Japan – 3:32.36 Great Britain – 3:33.27

That was a dramatic prelims of the men’s 4×100 medley relay. The United States looked great this morning, putting up a very solid prelims time of 3:30.51. For context, that time comes in less than 4 seconds off the World Record, which the U.S. set at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago.

There were two particularly notable swims on the American relay this morning. Hunter Armstrong looked awesome this morning, tearing to a 52.45 on the backstroke leg. Additionally, Matt King was MOVING on the anchor, splitting a field-leading 47.33.

Moving past the U.S., as expected, France is looking like the gold medal contenders we thought they were. The French team of Mewen Tomac, Leon Marchand, Maxime Grousset, and Hadrien Salvan teamed up for a 3:31.61, putting them in 2nd this morning and right in the middle of the pool for tonight’s final.

Italy, the defending champions in the event, missed qualifying for the final. The Italian squad of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Piero Codia, and Manuel Frigo combined for a 3:33.54, finishing in 9th. While it’s never fair to put the blame on a single swimmer for a relay performance, we have to point out that Ceccon’s backstroke split of 53.67 was not very fast. The swim came in more than 2 seconds off Ceccon’s 100 backstroke World Record, and it didn’t set up breaststroke star Martinenghi for success.

Additionally, Brazil was disqualified for a false start on swimmer #3.

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS