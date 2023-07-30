2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Live Recap | Day 6 Finals Live Recap
- Day 7 Prelims Live Recap | Day 7 Finals Live Recap
Day 8 Prelims Events:
- Women’s 400 IM
- Men’s 400 medley relay
- Women’s 400 medley relay
The time has come. The final day of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is here. It’s been an incredible week of racing, and we get to close out the prelims sessions nice and easy this morning. As you see above, we have a very short prelims session this morning. Scheduled to conclude in just under an hour, this morning’s action will feature prelims of the women’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 medley relay, and women’s 4×100 medley relay.
The women’s 400 IM will, of course, feature World Record holder Summer McIntosh, who enters the day as the top seed with her WR mark of 4:25.87. We can expect McIntosh to breeze through prelims this morning, especially since she’s had the last two days off from racing after winning gold in the women’s 200 fly and taking 4th as a member of Canada’s women’s 4×200 free relay on Day 5.
American Katie Grimes has also had some days off heading into this 400 IM, where she is the defending silver medalist from last summer. We haven’t seen Grimes racing since the women’s 1500 free final on Day 3.
The Australian women will be looking to complete their sweep of the women’s relays at this World Championship. The Aussies already dominated the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free, shattering the World Records in both. The 4×100 medley relay is currently the United States’ best women’s relay, however, which will make this by far Australia’s toughest test in a women’s relay of the past week.
WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS
- World Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
- Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 4:29.33 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
- 2022 Winning Time: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:32.04
- 2022 Top 8 Time: 4:40.70
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Jenna Forrester (Australia) – 4:35.88
- Summer McIntosh (Canada) – 4:36.57
- Mio Narita (Japan) – 4:38.05
- Freya Colbert (Great Britain) – 4:38.29
- Katie Grimes (United States) – 4:38.39
- Sara Franceschi (Italy) – 4:38.89
- Alex Walsh (United States) – 4:39.42
- Katie Shanahan (Great Britain) – 4:39.46
The only individual prelims events of the day saw Australian Jenna Forrester claim the top seed for tomorrow night’s final. The performance comes after Forrester notched an unexpected 4th place finish in the women’s 200 IM at the beginning of the meet. For the 20-year-old Forrester, that swim comes in just off her personal best of 4:34.89. A huge difference for Forrester this morning was actually the breaststroke split, where she clocked a 1:19.19, which was one of the fastest splits in the field.
Both the USA and Great Britain saw both their swimmers advance to the final tonight. For the Americans, defending silver medalist Katie Grimes clocked a 4:38.39 for 5th this morning, while Alex Walsh came in 7th at 4:39.42. Meanwhile, the Brits saw Freya Colbert take 4th this morning in 4:38.29, and Katie Shanahan was the last swimmer in, coming in 8th at 4:39.46.
Speaking of which, as was the case with most events at this meet, the time it took to qualify for the final was faster this year than last. Last year, a 4:40.70 made it into the final, while 4:39.46 was the mark this morning.
Of course, Canadian 16-year-old Summer McIntosh looked smooth and entirely in control this morning as she cruised to a 4:36.57 for the 2nd-fastest time overall. Notably, that swim comes in over 10 seconds off her World Record of 4:25.87, which she swam earlier this year.
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51
- 2022 Top 8 Time: 3:34.06
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- United States – 3:30.51
- France – 3:31.61
- Australia – 3:31.75
- China – 3:31.89
- Germany – 3:32.11 (TIE)
- Canada – 3:32.11 (TIE)
- Japan – 3:32.36
- Great Britain – 3:33.27
That was a dramatic prelims of the men’s 4×100 medley relay. The United States looked great this morning, putting up a very solid prelims time of 3:30.51. For context, that time comes in less than 4 seconds off the World Record, which the U.S. set at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago.
There were two particularly notable swims on the American relay this morning. Hunter Armstrong looked awesome this morning, tearing to a 52.45 on the backstroke leg. Additionally, Matt King was MOVING on the anchor, splitting a field-leading 47.33.
Moving past the U.S., as expected, France is looking like the gold medal contenders we thought they were. The French team of Mewen Tomac, Leon Marchand, Maxime Grousset, and Hadrien Salvan teamed up for a 3:31.61, putting them in 2nd this morning and right in the middle of the pool for tonight’s final.
Italy, the defending champions in the event, missed qualifying for the final. The Italian squad of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Piero Codia, and Manuel Frigo combined for a 3:33.54, finishing in 9th. While it’s never fair to put the blame on a single swimmer for a relay performance, we have to point out that Ceccon’s backstroke split of 53.67 was not very fast. The swim came in more than 2 seconds off Ceccon’s 100 backstroke World Record, and it didn’t set up breaststroke star Martinenghi for success.
Additionally, Brazil was disqualified for a false start on swimmer #3.
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)
- 2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78
- 2022 Top 8 Time: 4:01.45
Douglass on fly and Weitzel on free for me ngl….Torri was better today but still not herself
The USA women’s medley relay looked untouchable after trials…how did it end up here?
yikes US will have a tough race tonight
Well King should split 2 seconds faster on her leg alone so that should help
USA and Australia both have some big decisions to make ahead of tomorrow’s final
58.56-2:06.29 (1:07.73)-3:03.71(57.42)-3:56.31(52.60)
Berkoff and Weitzel great. Jacoby and Hueske were crap
Both Australia and USA got beat in their heats lol
Huske 57.4 💩
What happened? She looked ok earlier in the week but it’s been rough.
Berkoff/King/Smith/Douglass
Absolutely not. Smith-King-Douglass-Weitzeil or Smith-King-Walsh-Douglass
Damn! Does Walsh have a 56 split in her?
so…. Berkoff-King-Smith-Douglass?
What was Weitzeil’s split on free?
52.60 i think
Looks like the US made the right choice going with King for the finals. Also, Huske looked better than she did in the mixed relay, but still not great.
huske looks puffed
Yeah that was still no good. 57.42 from Huske
Did not expect to see Canada beat USA women in the heats. Yikes.
Jacoby yikes
So many of the flyers in this final women’s heat looked like they swam past 15m underwater. Or at least cut it very close.
oyy that last 10 metres from huske
Oh goody, thanks Jacoby. 🫠
Not good from Huske. Ditch any plans that included her for the final.
Jacoby 1:07.73
are you fr?
Yes
wow thats actually horrible
Why is Canada outsplitting the USA on breaststroke??
i had the same question, i looked up on the tv and angus is ahead?? props to her but i was like ‘huh??’
Yikes Jacoby. She lost half a second on that long turn and then died
Jackoby?????
Good thing they didn’t put Jacoby in the final
Jacoby is NOT getting outsplit by CANADA!?
That did not look good from Jacoby.
It was downright awful
How did Heilman look?
51,6 i think
he looked like he was swimming butterfly
here comes huske
This US team is one that conceivably off pbs would set the world record in this relay lol
59.54 Wilson
67.66 Harkin 🙁
57.72 Throssell
52.82 Harris
Everyone besides Wilson slower than expected.
Shame Madi doesn’t swim breaststroke..
Best case scenario Kaylee has 2s on Madi, Harkin picks it up a second, Emma has a second in Throssell and Mollie has a second on Harris.
That’s gold medal territory.
Will Heat 2 or 3 be faster?
If Sweden could find a backstroker, they would be a serious threat.
like they are in the 4×50 medley short course *2021 worlds*
STeenbergin 51.99?
Quick heat
Australia was SLOW
Lol
AUS has a decision to make
USA desperately needs Huske to have a good split here.
Sjostrom doing Sjostrom things
Wow. Go Sweden.
That was such a close heat.
Hansson sisters putting Sweden back in it
1:07.6 from Harkin 😭
Wow this is a dogfight
One of the coolest things during this meet are the cheers and excitements every time a Japanese swimmer or relay team make it to semis or finals. Makes me 😊 😃 😀
1:07.6 from Harkin
Can Poland hang on?
Australia and China on the block here
Can someone post a video of Regan punching the wall? I can’t find it on the 9now replay, and I’ve been seeing so many comments on the previous finals recap about it
I didn’t see it either. I think it’s just people being dramatic
That’s so f’d up that someone’s spreading that about her then. Also women should be allowed to display emotion and Regan has been NOTHING but a good sport re: this rivalry.
i wouldn’t be surprised if someone’s spreading rumours about her, she has a lot of haters on here
Agree, it’s just trolls trying to stir up drama. Regan has smiled through her disappointment very graciously. Even if she did punch a wall when she thought she was off camera, who cares.
it is shown after she gets out of the pool when kaylee is getting interviewed
What’s the time stamp on the replay, then? Because I looked for it during Kaylee’s interview
Why are you so obsessed with this? Can’t you just be happy for your swimmers without kicking someone when they’re down?
“Nostradamus Thorpe”…
please…
More like ‘NFIdamus Thorpe”
Dean 48.3 uh
Should’ve gone with Dunks. Dean hasn’t looked great in the 100 this year just like Scott hasn’t looked great in the 200 this year.
1:07.49 Breast split from Haughey, not bad at all.
Bro Hong Kong is so deprived of Breaststrokers they’re letting Haughey swim this??
She’s a good breaststroker
She’s their top swimmer by a huge margin. She swam the fly leg of the relay which qualified them for Tokyo
GBR just squeezed in.
Peaty, you’re our only hope.
Haughey swimming Breaststroke!
Liendo 50.02 fly split, fastest in the field
damn! great split from him
Looked like Ceccon cruised too much, sucks for the italians
Martinenghi 59.6 sure didn’t help
Did anyone else just hear Giaan say that the aussie mens medley relay has a chance of world record tonight. Can she be sacked please
Not kidding here… really, write to Nine and let them know. Her commentary has been insufferable.
There’s far more valuable information on this site and in the comments.
Ceccon is wayyy too casual sometimes.
typical Italians
Already the last event of the heats coming up 🥹🥹
Italy out. Just a few weeks ago Yanyan said they were favorites for gold. But who’s keeping score?
I think a lot of predictions have been absolutely destroyed this week
France is looking real good for Paris. They just need great freestyler.
Maybe Agnel will come out of retirement?
manadoue? improved in 50 ish
GB barely in, Italy out?!
Sheesh Italy.
ITALY IS OUT OF THE FINAL IN STUNNING UPSET
It is totally Ceccon’s fault ngl. Dude that he could sleep his way into the final with that pathetic split
Clearly didn’t learn his lesson from the 100 back prelims
Ceccon with the 53.6 lead off 😵💫
Maybe they really wanted a holiday to Doha next year.
GB by the skin of their teeth
why not use SCOTT significantly faster`??
I presume they will use him tonight
Oof Italy
Defending champs miss the final yikes
Did I just see Grosset give Marchand a lil kiss?
Yes I saw that too. So cute
when was the last time France had a 59 breaststroker? I’d kiss him too!
huh did italy just miss the final??
italy out of final
How often do you get ties in successive heats of RELAYS?
And tied for the same heat place, no less
There have been so many ties and swim offs this this week… is it me or it was more than usual?
Heat 2 way faster than Heat 3
another tie for fourth between austria and brazil 😨
edit: nope brazil just got dq’d
brazil DQ
yeah i just realised lol
L Brazil
Brazil got DQed but given how fast Heat 2 was I don’t think either is going to final
no swim off i think
Marchand with a 59.5 split. Not that great but it’s also prelims. Feels like his finals time is probably in the 59 low range
Looked like he picked up the tempo the last 10m think he could be a full second to 1.5 seconds faster tonight
Is France a medal threat in the men’s medley?
Yes
Yes, especially now Italy is out
marchand 59.57
All right I’m interested in the Marchand split
59.5
59.5
Holy China with a -0.03 Fly to Breast turnover
Fly to Free you mean
Yes
Really swim-off incoming?! Never seen or even heard of one of those happening!
They may just have a 9-team final
China cut it close 😅, any body know how many of their best swimmers were in?
1
Best Breastroker (Haiyang) and Freestyler (Pan) were not in the team.
Xu was in and they might keep the same freestyler. Idk about fly neither looked great in the individual 1 fly
52.45-1:51.57(59.12)-2:43.18(51.61)-3:30.51(47.33) for USA
3:30 is a pretty stout effort for our backups.
For a second there it looked like China might’ve done goofed big with a 5th place finish but Wang delivers
Sub-50 split for Temple?
I must have written the team time down wrong – was working out splits and had Temple at 49.82…
oops – my bad lol
swim off – canada and germany tied – ???
has this ever happend before – relay swim off??!!
USA B team looked good on the men’s medley relay.
Look at Heilman man, so inspirational
Not sure if Xu was cruising but he was a 53.1
loud rugby guy knows nothing about the mens medley. first calls aus as the favourite, then later amends his prediction to support gbr
Xu Jiayu with a 53.16. Dude has to swim two more times later so maybe he’s saving up some energy but he’s also old so maybe he doesn’t have much energy left to sustain the last few days
I don’t recall him every being very good on relays, I wouldn’t expect much faster than that from him tonight.
Three Medal contenders here that really need to make sure they do not get DQed
Kiwis DQ’d
RIP New Zealand
Ngl that heat 1 was riveting
Which team gets DQed this time
does anyone else think that brett hawke should just stop talking
I do. He’s the worst.
Summer playing Forrester like a cat with a mouse that lets it get away before it pounces on it later.
You think Summer has a long plan to trick Forrester into thinking she won the heat just to destroy her later?
I think Summer has better things to do lol
I see you, weeb DJ, playing Ado’s New Genesis from One Piece film Red
McIntosh… just taking it super easy or is she off? Her underwaters looked pretty mediocre (by her standards).
ofc she chilled
Taking it super easy
she was relaxed AF
She chilled. Plus she’s not known for her undies
Shaking off the cobwebs after having 2 days off lol
Forrester is looking good to fight for silver behind McIntosh
If so, hopefully Narita gets the bronze.
The home crowd deserves it for putting on a great WC.
Phew was worried for Shanahan there but she just makes it through.
McIntosh better have shut it down there because I don’t want to deal with more commentary from Brett Hawke about how Australia’s the greatest swimming nation on the planet.
She did I’m sure.
Not sure why people give Hawke’s opinions the weight which they do. He’s got some weird takes.
It’s not like Hawke is featured on anything important. If you don’t want to hear his opinions then don’t listen to podcast or follow his twitter lol
well that was unexpected! nice job Forrester
WHAT JUST HAPPENED!? Lol
It’s just a heat. Summer is winning comfortably tonight. Forrester will get silver.
Yes I know, but who had Forrester beating McIntosh in the heat?
McIntosh is known for cruising heats in anything over a 200. It was strategic. Forrester wanted the win instead of shutting it down when it was clear she would make the final.
It’s heats!
Relax!
McIntosh is likely swimming easy to conserve energy.
Smart, I’d s6
Meanwhile, the U.S.:
“It’s heats . . . relax.”
“It’s semis . . . relax.”
“It’s finals . . . WTF just happened?”
Summer did what was needed, nothing more. I don’t think she’s in WR shape but all 4 wheels would need to fall off for her to lose.
Americans were super cruisy almost overly
Brots may factor for monors if Amrricans really are off
Forrester WAS excellent. If she can hit a 4.33 tonight then she may end up with some coin. Am very curious what she may do next year should she continue to progress like thos
I think she’s totally fine but that Breast to Free turn looked really sluggish for McIntosh
World Aquatics needs to change this rule.
Jenna ftw!!
Are we still certain that McIntosh is winning tonight?
I’m not.
Deleted
100%
Forrester, Grimes and Walsh will fight for minor medals
Walsh is the best breast-stroker in the finals field and was fourth with a 1:20.4. She has a lot left in the tank, particularly having been in a slow heat.
It’s just a heat. She wins final easily.
Forrester is winning what!?
Like obviously Summer will destroy her on free but still
Colbert and Forrester looking hot!
I had high hopes for Jenna coming into this with her setting PBs all over the place but her 200 back last night was a bit off. Hopefully she hasn’t tired herself out too much
Did they just say Grimes threw up after her 1500m? I mean it wouldn’t surprise me, I just didn’t expect commentators to talk about it.
It was Walsh after the 200 IM they were referring to.
Thank you.
Great closing push by Shanahan, if there’d been another meter or two there she’d be second.
Silver and bronze for the Americans in the final?
I can hope.
Summer Gold, Forrester silver, Grimes bounces back for bronze
Jenna is almost at her Pb. Grimes can about 4.31
Yu Yiting died after the butterfly leg.
Rule #1 in the 400 IM: Don’t kill yourself. Yu looked like she thought she was swimming the 200 before the piano dropped
She dissapointed. I,m not seeing much improvement from her.
Shanahan back in it out of nowhere!
Looked to me like a very safe back to breast transition for Walsh.
Grimes looking pretty decent so far
Good news for Grimes in Paris. Open water will be contested after the pool sessions have concluded.
I wonder if there was something in the water (literally) that affected the OW swimmers, either the warm temps causing recovery issues or if swimmers were actually getting sick
I hope King can regroup and split 1:04. She needs to put space between her and Harkin. McKeon is not in form but she is a very good relay swimmer. Fingers crossed for Huske. Douglass will reliably do well but needs a cushion. The Mollie O train’s a comin!
loud rugby guy saying that aus will be hard to beat in the mens medley is an even worse take than giaan’s
wait WHAT
we’ll be fighting for our lives for the minor medals at best 😭😭
Just complain to Channel Nine. There’s a contact us form on their website lol.
speaking of the commentators, i think mat thompson said the mixed medley was ‘coming up’…
Dear Giaan…
The Aussie women are not gold medal favourites for the W 4×100 medley.
Come on. I know it’s the last day of competition, but is it too late to replace the commentary team?
If Giaan ever commentates again, i will throw hands
I am getting world feed.
Just giving the people what they want. Didn’t you see the Australian commenters the other day demanding that swimswam no longer write anything positive about the Americans?
The Australians are just as bad as the Americans. They just haven’t won before so it feels new and fresh and different to them. But they’re all behaving the same way as the Americans they so despise.
Oh please. There was ONE Aussie troll asking for an apology (and not asking for swimswam to stop posting positive articles about the US) and a bunch of other Aussies shut them down.
Secondly… the Aussies have won before (albeit a while ago now) and still celebrate their swimming successes whether they top the medal table or come third.
And in case you missed it… it’s a bunch of Aussies decrying the commentators’ stupidity. So your point literally fails multiple tests.
by ‘the australians’… you mean the trolls, right?
Giaan: “Aus women’s medley relay are gold medal and world records favourites” lol come on Giaan. Look at the numbers
Grime Time!
Oh Lord. Giaan claiming AUS is favourite for women’s medley relay.
and apparently should challenge the WR too 🤦♂️
How does she keep getting things wrong
She opens her mouth..
Gold!
But too true, too sad.
Really rooting for Huske to have a good one this morning
Woodward Williamson Temple Taylor – sounds like either a political spy film or a law firm.
Hope they do well at the box office… or win their case.
Haha it’s the Temple Taylor that really makes it sound like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
That’s what it reminded me of haha
I know it’s not the fastest but Kim in 5 with the most relaxed looking backstroke I’ve ever seen at worlds
Does the Fina A cut depend on the top 16 from heats even if there are no semis?
Let’s see how well Marchand splits for the Breast
is anyone else happy that after today we wont have to watch that Kaylee mkewon shaving ad ever again on the livestream
It’s very appropriate though… she’s been shaving seconds off her personal bests.
Was that used in the ads? Should’ve been.
Haughey doing the breast for Hong Kong!
Replay for yesterdays evening session is missing from Recast 💩💩 Usually the replay is up by now.
If the worlds field in Doha in February 2024 is gonna be as weak as we think it will be, which country stands to benefit the most from that with respect to medal haul? USA?
The middle eastern swimmers LOL
Gbr will have to send the 4×100 free relay there..
hopefully no USA swimmers will punch any walls today lol
#justiceforthewalls
🙄
Regan has been a great sport.
the wall would disagree
She’s certainly a better sport than you
Between what’s happened to the railings and walls… Japan’s infrastructure hasn’t seen this much damage since the last earthquake. 🙁
Who punched a wall?
regan smith after losing to kaylee again
Will lane 6 get lapped here?
How far does USA gotta be ahead of Australia om the freestyle leg to win. 0.5 second??
The women? Full second
That depends on if it’s Douglass or Weitzeil anchoring.
True. Maybe a half second for Douglass, full second for Weitzel.
Channel 9 just did a medal table graphic of Australia (excluding MOC) and then MOC as her own country (although they attributed her relay golds directly to her and eliminated them from Aus)
Everyone better have a perfect, legal back-to-breast turn if they want a second swim
even if it is perfect they could still be DQ’d
Walsh will have the safest turn you’ve seen in your life after getting away with murder earlier in the week
walsh got away with mass homicide
The 8 finalists for the women’s 400 IM tonight will be the 8 swimmers who don’t get DQ’d in prelims for funky turns.
wouldnt be suprised if they disqualified the top 3 ranked swimmers
do we think melverton will make final? she won a medal in this event last year but she hasnt been in form this year. and she didnt get the qual time at trials
is anyone else sad that this is the last day 🙁
hopefully paris will come fast
Went by too fast. At least there are events spread out this next year leading into Paris, more than usual. World Juniors in a month, Pan Ams in October, World Cups in October, Doha Worlds in February then Trials season starts after that.
Next World Champs will come faster..
barely any of the best swimmers will do worlds next year. they will focus on paris
So you won’t watch it? I know I will be.
Short session today but should be entertaining.
nice 48.21 for giuliani at the pro swim
who?
Think he’s talking about Maximilian giuliani who just won the pro title in Irvine. Would they have made the Aussie team?
yes that would have just beaten taylor at trials
Also went 1:46.2 in the 200 earlier in the meet.
Max GIuliani, 20yr old Aussie in our B team at the pro meet.
Interesting how AUS brought Shaun Champion as the back-up flyer but has done so horribly that Temple has to be used on prelims still. I also disagree with Kai Taylor over Jack Cartwright. Cartwright earned the right as the second best 100 freestyler to swim prelims to have a chance at a medal if the finals squad steps up.
kai taylor has been on fire in the relays. he will suprise you
I’m not denying that he’s been on fire, it’s just the principle that Cartwright has earned it.
kai has earnt it too
Cartwright has two golds and a WR as a relay only swimmer. He should be very happy. They could have given Taylor a heat yesterday but chose not to. I think they do try to share them around a bit.
Realistically, for USA and Australia, we are almost certainly going to make the final with a full B team in every relay. USA tends to ‘reward’ the second best to give them a medal, while Australia (at least from what I’ve seen recently) tend to share the love a bit.
Australia using MOC for back and kaylee for breast. what is going on
That would be a stupid decision given Abbey Harkin posted a PB faster than McKeown this meet.
agreed. maybe they are resting harkin for finals?
Harkin is in the prelim line-up…
oh is she? my mistake. Brett Hawke posted that kaylee is swimming the breast leg
He seems to be full of misinformation..
‘misinformation’? That’s one way to put it…
They don’t call him the Joe Rogan of swimming for nothing.
He also told us MOC was out of the meet lol.
Lol I saw that. I think it was a joke or a “what if”. It’s not happening.
last day lets go!
US is going with Berkoff-Jacoby-Huske-Weitzeil for prelims, so that suggests they are going Smith-King-Walsh-Douglass for finals. Wonder if they even considered Douglass on fly. Gretchen’s performance on fly tonight will be key in determining a gold or silver medal.
I think they’re giving Huske a chance to earn her spot on the finals relay.
So if Huske swims well then she has to swim again tonight, and if she swims poorly then they swim Gretchen? or if she swims poorly then they move Douglass to fly (when she’s been on fire in free) and use Weitzeil for free (who has been solid but not at expectations).
Interesting.
Yeah if Huske swims well in prelims she gets the nod in finals. If she swims poorly they go with Douglass on fly and Weitzeil on free.
Torri Huske demoted to the heats of the women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay.
USA Swimming
Torri Huske
W 100 FL
OG/WC Final
2021 – 55.73
2022 – 55.64
2023 – 56.61
The regression is inexcusable for a twenty year old female swimmer. It’s no wonder why Claire Curzan has entered the transfer portal.
Fire Greg Meehan!
Surprised you haven’t been calling for Bob’s head after Regan didn’t win a single race or get a season best time aside from 50 back.
Torri Huske demoted to the heats of the women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay.
USa Swimming
Torri Huske
Mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay
WC Final
2022 – 56.17
2023 – 58.19
The regression is inexcusable for a twenty year old female swimmer. It’s no wonder why Claire Curzan has entered the transfer portal.
Fire Greg Meehan!