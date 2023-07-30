2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Preview And Scratches

Day 8 Prelims Heat Sheet

The final day of competition is here. Can you believe it? Wow, what a week is has been. It might be the last day, but that does not mean it won’t be full of excitement. Who doesn’t love some relays to close a meet out?

Day 8 Prelims Events:

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 medley relay

Women’s 400 medley relay

The last prelims race of an individual event will kick off the morning with the women’s 400 IM. World Record holder Summer McIntosh of Canada is the top seed by almost six seconds. McIntosh will look to add to her individual event medal haul after already winning the 200 fly and finishing third in the 200 free this week.

The second seed behind McIntosh is fellow teenager Katie Grimes of the US. Grimes has had a busy past couple of weeks as she also competed in the Open Water events, notably finishing third in the 10K to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in open water. This is Grimes’ second pool event as she was eighth in the 1500 free earlier in the week. 200 IM finalists Jenna Forrester (AUS) and Alex Walsh (USA) are the third and fourth seeds respectively. Walsh won silver and Forrester was fourth in the 200 IM this week. The only top 20 scratch in the event comes from Canadian Sydney Pickrem who was the #17 seed.

Italy is the top seed in the men’s 400 medley relay. The Italians are the defending World Champions in the event. The US men are the second seed. The Americans are the defending Olympic Champions after setting a World Record in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Although not as important for prelims, a quick overview of the two countries is close at the beginning. Ryan Murphy (USA) beat Thomas Ceccon (Italy) by 0.05 seconds in the 100 back earlier this week and Nic Fink (USA) and Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy) tied for silver, meaning that the teams are about even on the front half. Although the front half is about even, Italy had no finalists in the 100 fly or 100 free while the USA earned medals in both.

Lithuania, Turkey, South Africa, and Hungary have all scratched the men’s 400 medley relay.

The women’s 400 medley relay will close out prelims. The US women are the top seed and the defending World Champions. Not far behind in seed times is Australia, who are the defending Olympic Champions. Based on this week’s results, Australia has the edge in back and free while the USA has the edge in breast and fly.

South Africa, Singapore, and Turkey have scratched the women’s 400 medley relay.