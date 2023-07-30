Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Preview And Scratches

Comments: 24

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 Prelims Heat Sheet

The final day of competition is here. Can you believe it? Wow, what a week is has been. It might be the last day, but that does not mean it won’t be full of excitement. Who doesn’t love some relays to close a meet out?

Day 8 Prelims Events:

  • Women’s 400 IM
  • Men’s 400 medley relay
  • Women’s 400 medley relay

The last prelims race of an individual event will kick off the morning with the women’s 400 IM. World Record holder Summer McIntosh of Canada is the top seed by almost six seconds. McIntosh will look to add to her individual event medal haul after already winning the 200 fly and finishing third in the 200 free this week.

The second seed behind McIntosh is fellow teenager Katie Grimes of the US. Grimes has had a busy past couple of weeks as she also competed in the Open Water events, notably finishing third in the 10K to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in open water. This is Grimes’ second pool event as she was eighth in the 1500 free earlier in the week. 200 IM finalists Jenna Forrester (AUS) and Alex Walsh (USA) are the third and fourth seeds respectively. Walsh won silver and Forrester was fourth in the 200 IM this week. The only top 20 scratch in the event comes from Canadian Sydney Pickrem who was the #17 seed.

Italy is the top seed in the men’s 400 medley relay. The Italians are the defending World Champions in the event. The US men are the second seed. The Americans are the defending Olympic Champions after setting a World Record in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Although not as important for prelims, a quick overview of the two countries is close at the beginning. Ryan Murphy (USA) beat Thomas Ceccon (Italy) by 0.05 seconds in the 100 back earlier this week and Nic Fink (USA) and Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy) tied for silver, meaning that the teams are about even on the front half. Although the front half is about even, Italy had no finalists in the 100 fly or 100 free while the USA earned medals in both.

Lithuania, Turkey, South Africa, and Hungary have all scratched the men’s 400 medley relay.

The women’s 400 medley relay will close out prelims. The US women are the top seed and the defending World Champions. Not far behind in seed times is Australia, who are the defending Olympic Champions. Based on this week’s results, Australia has the edge in back and free while the USA has the edge in breast and fly.

South Africa, Singapore, and Turkey have scratched the women’s 400 medley relay.

24
frug
4 minutes ago

And the men’s

https://www.omegatiming.com/File/00011600010105F70101FFFFFFFFFF00.pdf

frug
4 minutes ago

Women’s relay lineups

https://www.omegatiming.com/File/00011600010205F70101FFFFFFFFFF00.pdf

Jimmyswim
12 minutes ago

Wilson Harkin Throssell Harris
Coleman Hansson Hansson Sjostrom
Berkoff Jacoby Huske Weitzeil
Wilm Angus MacNeil Harvey

So one of Jack or MOC is missing a medal on this relay, thought they might reward one of them with the morning swim.

No idea what this mean for USA? Doesn’t make sense for a full swap for any of their combos unless they use Gretchen on fly

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Jimmyswim
9 minutes ago

makes more sense for moc to swim tonight given her 51.7 last night and shayna’s double with the 50

Jimmyswim
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
8 minutes ago

True. Jack has been faster on a flying start but Mollie is the star of the week.

Jimmyswim
Reply to  Jimmyswim
9 minutes ago

Sorry forgot

Wang Yang Wang Wu

jess
Reply to  Jimmyswim
7 minutes ago

I know the swim swam commenters have proposed it, but would AUS really consider MOC on back? It seems like it would be tough to have the 100back champ swimming something she didnt swim here and have the 100free champ ALSO swim a leg she didnt swim here.

IDK i think it would be dumb for them to make that many switches and I would expect MOC on free and Kaylee on back.

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  jess
5 minutes ago

no point. harkin did a pb this week and is now 0.02 faster than mckeown’s breast, and moc is 0.9 slower than mckeown on back

Jimmyswim
Reply to  jess
4 minutes ago

No. Kaylee and MOC are the winners of their strokes. MOC likely hasn’t trained back leading up to worlds knowing she wasn’t going to swim it, although Kaylee’s breast looked good in the IM.

I will be shocked if it’s anything but McKeown/Harkin/McKeon/MOC (maaaaybe Jack but probably not, she got the mixed medley medal that Mollie didn’t, so this evens it out)

Torchbearer
Reply to  jess
2 minutes ago

MOC and Kaylee have had such a successful week, no need to change things up now. Also the AUS breaststrokers need to step up, and get international exposure, it would be a big vote of no confidence if they completely ditched them!

Sub13
Reply to  Jimmyswim
7 minutes ago

I got massively downvoted last night for suggesting they would use Walsh on fly after she medalled in the 50 but looks like I was right lol

frug
Reply to  Jimmyswim
35 seconds ago

Going with King in the final, even though Jacoby beat in the individual. The US also doesn’t appear to trust Huske either.

Jimmyswim
15 minutes ago

Armstrong Matheny Heilman King
Woodward Williamson Temple Taylor
Xu Yan Sun Wang
Ceccon Martinenghi Codia Frigo
Morgan Wilby Guy Dean

kevin
Reply to  Jimmyswim
12 minutes ago

Chalmers hullo

Jimmyswim
Reply to  kevin
11 minutes ago

These are the actual heat entries. Chalmers will swim the final

Jimmyswim
Reply to  Jimmyswim
2 minutes ago

Interesting that they didn’t give Champion a crack at the heat? Looks like Woodward and Temple will both be swimming twice. I thought this year would be a 100 back breakout for Cooper but looks like he’s all in on sprints now.

stefe
15 minutes ago

Summer

1500m Free Under Video Review
22 minutes ago

Does Pickrem actually ever compete in an IM race at these meets?

3
Jimmyswim
Reply to  1500m Free Under Video Review
20 minutes ago

She won gold in the 200 in 2021 short course worlds and has medalled in the long course 200 and 400

Jimmyswim
26 minutes ago

Almost had a heart attack seeing the article with ‘scratches’ and a pic of Summer

Jean Marie
27 minutes ago

Summer should win this easily, but I’m interested to see if Katie Grimes has recovered enough to qualify. She looked terrible in the 1500fr.

