Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Huske, Harkin, and M. King Amongst Those Put On Medley Relay Heats Teams (FULL LINEUPS)

Comments: 10

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The preliminary heat lineups for the women’s and men’s 4×100 medley relays have been posted, with many notable decisions being made. In this article, we will be breaking some of them down.

Women’s Medley Relay

The Americans, who were the pre-meet favorites, are opting to use Katharine Berkoff, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil on their heats squad. The decision to opt for Berkoff and Weitzeil in prelims isn’t super surprising, as they are the second-best backstroker and freestyler for Team USA respectively. However, the choice to put Jacoby and Huske on the prelims team is worth noting. Jacoby finished ahead of Lilly King in the finals of the 100 breast and also does not have any races prior to the relay during finals, while King will be in the 50 breast final. However, King’s 100 breast semi-finals time (1:05.45) was faster than Jacoby’s finals time (1:05.94), and she also outperformed Jacoby in the 50 breast that came more recently in the meet. In addition, if the experience factor is considered, King outnumbers Jacoby tremendously.

Huske, on the other hand, is America’s best 100 flyer. However, she recorded a sub-par split on the mixed medley relay (58.14) that was well off her individual 100 fly time (56.61), so there’s a possibility that she’s being put on the prelims relay so she can get a chance to redeem herself come time for finals. There’s also the chance that she’ll be replaced by 50 fly bronze medalist Gretchen Walsh in finals, but that doesn’t seem super likely as she has been doing considerably better in the 50-meter events than the 100-meter events at this meet.

With Weitzeil and Berkoff both in the prelims lineup, the chances of an “unconventional” lineup where Kate Douglass or Regan Smith swim butterfly seems unlikely.

Australia, America’s biggest challengers to gold, will be going with Madi Wilson, Abbey Harkin, Brianna Throssell, and Meg Harris on their prelims squad. Harkin is the team’s best breaststroke, but Australia doesn’t have much breaststroke depth, so it’s likely that she’ll have to be used twice. However, this prelims lineup doesn’t rule out the possibility of a finals lineup where Mollie O’Callaghan swims backstroke, Kaylee McKeown swims breaststroke, Emma McKeon swims fly, and Shayna Jack swims free (though the expected finals lineup will probably be McKeown-Harkin-McKeon-O’Callaghan).

Men’s Medley Relay

On the men’s side, the Americans will be going with Hunter Armstrong, Josh Matheny, Thomas Heilman, and Matt King. There aren’t many questions to be asked about this lineup, as it includes the second-fastest backstroker, breaststroker, and butterflyer amongst the American men. King has produced the fastest flying split out of all the American men (47.32), but considering that Jack Alexy‘s flat start time of 47.31 is faster, Alexy will likely be the man anchoring the finals relay alongside Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, and Dare Rose.

The two biggest gold medal threats aside from the United States look to be China and Italy. The Chinese are going with a lineup that includes Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Sun Jiajun, and Wang Haoyu. It seems obvious that Xu will be retained for finals, while Yan and Sun will be replaced by Qin Haiyang and Wang Changhao respectively. It will be interesting to see if Wang Haoyu will get replaced by Pan Zhanle on freestyle, as Pan finished higher in the individual race but has a slower rolling split (47.37) than Wang’s 46.97)—though Pan’s came from prelims and Wang’s came from finals.

Italy, the defending World Champions, will be going with Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Piero Codia, and Manuel Frigo. Frigo likely gets replaced by Alessandro Miressi on free, while Codia should be replaced Federico Burdisso, who finished ahead of him in the individual 100 fly. Meanwhile, Ceccon and Martinenghi are expected to be retained for finals.

Notable, France will use three out of their four likely finals swimmers on their prelims relay, with Mewen Tomac swimming back, Leon Marchand swimming breast, and Maxime Grousset swimming free. Meanwhile, anchor Hadrien Salvan will likely be replaced by Florent Manadou in finals.

Full Lineups

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay:

Heat One:

  • Hong Kong (Au, Haughey, Tam, Cheng)
  • Greece (Drakou, Kontogeorgou, Ntountounaki, Drasidou)
  • Mexico (Perez, Rodriguez, Cocco, Kovacs)
  • Belgium (Vanotterdijk, Gaspard, Dumont, Verdonck)

Heat Two:

  • Denamrk (Jensen, Blomsterberg, Bach, Bro)
  • Korea (Lee, Kwon, Kim, Hur)
  • Poland (Piskorska, Sztandera, Peda, Fiedkiewicz)
  • Netherlands (Toussaint, Schouten, Busch, Steenbergen)
  • Australia (Wilson, Harkin, Throssell, Harris)
  • Sweden (Coleman, Hansson, Hansson, Sjostrom)
  • China (Wang, Yang, Wang, Wu)
  • Japan (Shirai, Aoki, Soma, Ikee)
  • Hungary (DNS)
  • Thailand (Boonamphai, Pawapotako, Kwanmuang, Srisaard)

Heat Three:

  • Spain (Weiler Sastre, Vall Montero, Montero, Sanchez, Amezcua)
  • Brazil (Goes, Conceicao, Diamante, Balduccini)
  • Great Britain (Cox, Hanlon, Stephens, Hopkin)
  • France (Mahieu, Bonnet, Wattel, Nowaczyk)
  • United States (Berkoff, Jacoby, Huske, Weitzeil)
  • Canada (Wilm, Angus, MacNeil, Harvey)
  • Italy (Panziera, Carraro, Bianchi, Morini)
  • Israel (Barzelay, Gorbenko, Polonsky, Golovaty)
  • Germany (Riedemann, Elednt, Kohler, Schulze)
  • Ireland (Hill, McSharry, Walshe, Catterson)

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay:

Heat One:

  • New Zealand (Jeffcoat, Gilbert, Clareburt, Gray)
  • Mexico (Salgado, Ojeda, Iga, Cabrera)
  • Ireland (Ferguson, Greene, McCusker, Ryan)
  • Switzerland (Mitukov, Desplances, Ponti, Djakovic)
  • Portugal (Costa, Lopes, Ribiero, Nascimento)

Heat Two:

  • Sweden (Seeliger, Persson, Hoff, Hanson)
  • Korea (Lee, Choi, Kim, Hwang)
  • Japan (Irie, Watanabe, Mizunuma, Matsumoto)
  • Germany (Braunschweig, Matzerath, Friese, Salchow)
  • United States (Armstrong, Matheny, Heilman, King)
  • Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Temple, Taylor)
  • China (Xu, Yan, Sun, Yang)
  • Canada (Acevedo, Dergousoff, Liendo, Gaziev)
  • Singapore (DNS)
  • Israel (Laitarovsky, Polonsky, Cohen Groumi, Frankel)

Heat Three

  • Vietnam (Mai, Pham, Ho, Luong)
  • Spain (Gonzalez, Coll Marti, Molla Yanes, Castro)
  • Poland (Masuik, Wiekiera, Jaskiewwicz, Sieradzki)
  • France (Tomac, Marchand, Grousset, Salvan)
  • Italy (Ceccon, Martinenghi, Codia, Frigo)
  • Great Britain (Morgan, Wilby, Guy, Dean)
  • Austria (Reitshammer, Bayer, Bucher, Gigler)
  • Brazil (Basseto, Gomes Junior, Mota, Chierighini)
  • Greece (Siskos, Aspougalis, Vazaios, Gkolomeev)
  • Thailand (Kanteemool, Kaewsriyong, Wongcharoen, Thammananthachote)

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
20 minutes ago

Would have used Douglass to swim fly in prelims and see where she is at

Huske can’t be trusted

1
0
Reply
Swim Alchemist
22 minutes ago

Guess I just want the medals spread around, but doesn’t seem fair Gretchen Walsh might not get a chance to swim the relay in prelims or finals despite placing in the top-2 at Trials.

Similarly, though probably more controversial, is I think Guiliano should be on the prelims relay since he placed top-2 at Trials. They’d still final with him.

0
-1
Reply
BearlyBreathing
28 minutes ago

Stephanie Au leading off for Hong Kong. Now that’s longevity.

0
0
Reply
Skip
46 minutes ago

Glad to Madi getting another backstroke swim. I’d like to see kaylee mckeown swim the breaststroke in the final, but i think harkin will get the spot regardless

2
-5
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
50 minutes ago

A subpar relay split on the butterfly leg in the mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay? No, it was wretched relay split especially when Torri Huske posted a relay split of 56.17 a year ago in the same event.

3
-5
Reply
DG5301
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
37 minutes ago

She double-clutched on the start due to how Nic took a short stroke. No momentum off the dive, then overswam & died. Guaranteed she’s 56.8 or better this morning if she’s been able to shake that swim off.

4
-1
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  DG5301
23 minutes ago

If ………

1
0
Reply
Jimmyswim
55 minutes ago

Looks like big Gretch will be swimming the final! Hopefully that doesn’t leave the team with big ‘grets

0
-11
Reply
Irviner
Reply to  Jimmyswim
51 minutes ago

Looks more like they’re testing Huske out to see if she’s back in her normal form. I think if she splits 56.5 or better this morning they’ll keep her on at finals

10
0
Reply
DG5301
Reply to  Jimmyswim
47 minutes ago

I think there’s still a good chance they’ll go with Huske tonight if she swims to form this morning.

5
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!