2020 US Olympian Michael Brinegar Breaks 15:00 in 1500 Freestyle For First Time

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 14:31.02 – Yang Sun (2012)

American Record: 14:36.70 – Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) S. Open Record: 14:42.81 – Bobby Finke (2023)

(2023) Pro Swim Record: 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky (2016)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 15:39.89

Podium:

Michael Brinegar swam a personal best time in the men’s 1500 freestyle on the final night of competition in Irvine. Brinegar swam to a final time of 14:59.94, keeping him as the #16 American all-time.

This was a huge swim for Brinegar whose previous best time was a 15:00.82 from 2019 Summer Nationals. Brinegar qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 1500 freestyle.

At Wave II Olympic Trials, Brinegar swam a 15:00.87 for second. In Tokyo, he swam a 15:04.67 to finish 17th.

In addition to being a personal best, his swim tonight was a huge season best. His previous season best was a 15:11.49 which he swam to finish fifth at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale back in March.

His swim tonight also was much faster than he was at US Nationals last month in Indianapolis. There, Brinegar swam a 15:18.14 to finish ninth. He was 0.01 seconds from tying for 8th place, which was what it took to make the final.

Brinegar’s time from tonight would have finished third at US Nationals, behind both Bobby Finke (14:42.81) and Charlie Clark (14:50.84), who qualified for 2023 Worlds. It took a 14:54.29 to qualify for the 1500 free final at 2023 Worlds, which will take place tomorrow (Sunday, July 30) at 7 am EST.