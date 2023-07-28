Held and Bukhov Swim-Off For 50 Free Final After Liendo Scratches (Live Recap)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

As originally reported by Devin Heroux on CBC, Josh Liendo has scratched out of the men’s 50 freestyle final. Liendo made that move to get out of swimming the 100 fly/50 freestyle double. He did the double today in the semifinals, when it was the 100 fly first, but the order switches during tomorrow’s finals.

JUST IN I’ve now learned 🇨🇦 Josh Liendo is dropping the 50m free final and going all in for the 100m fly final Saturday in Fukuoka. @CBCOlympics — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 28, 2023

Liendo is now all in on the 100 butterfly, and his scratch means that we now have a swim-off on our hands. Ryan Held and Vladyslav Bukhov, who tied for ninth in the semifinals (21.91).

Men’s 50 Freestyle Swim-Off

Held won this race on the start. He got off the blocks fast, then got the better of Bukhov on the underwaters, as he came up half a body length ahead of the Ukrainian swimmer. Down the middle stretch, it looked like Held was going to win this race going away. However, Bukhov clawed his way back into the race. He challenged Held in the closing meters, and they were stroke for stroke coming into the wall.

At the touch, it was Held who won in 21.68, just two-hundredths ahead of Bukhov. Both swimmers went faster than the 21.91 they swam in the semifinals. For the 21-year-old Bukhov, 21.70 is a new personal best, eclipsing the 21.73 he swam at the Tokyo Games.

This means that Ryan Held moves onto tomorrow’s final. He joins his teammate Jack Alexy there, and he’ll swim out of lane 8.