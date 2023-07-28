Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Held and Bukhov Swim-Off For 50 Free Final After Liendo Scratches (Live Recap)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

As originally reported by Devin Heroux on CBC, Josh Liendo has scratched out of the men’s 50 freestyle final. Liendo made that move to get out of swimming the 100 fly/50 freestyle double. He did the double today in the semifinals, when it was the 100 fly first, but the order switches during tomorrow’s finals.

Liendo is now all in on the 100 butterfly, and his scratch means that we now have a swim-off on our hands. Ryan Held and Vladyslav Bukhov, who tied for ninth in the semifinals (21.91).

Men’s 50 Freestyle Swim-Off

  1. Ryan Held (USA) — 21.68
  2. Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) — 21.70

Held won this race on the start. He got off the blocks fast, then got the better of Bukhov on the underwaters, as he came up half a body length ahead of the Ukrainian swimmer. Down the middle stretch, it looked like Held was going to win this race going away. However, Bukhov clawed his way back into the race. He challenged Held in the closing meters, and they were stroke for stroke coming into the wall.

At the touch, it was Held who won in 21.68, just two-hundredths ahead of Bukhov. Both swimmers went faster than the 21.91 they swam in the semifinals. For the 21-year-old Bukhov, 21.70 is a new personal best, eclipsing the 21.73 he swam at the Tokyo Games.

This means that Ryan Held moves onto tomorrow’s final. He joins his teammate Jack Alexy there, and he’ll swim out of lane 8.

Togger
22 minutes ago

Bhukov 21.7 with an awful start, two breaths and a 50 in the legs. The 50m Hanser Garcia.

If he can sort that start he will be an animal.

1
0
Reply
Sub13
28 minutes ago

Based on the US habit of medalling after just scraping in, if Held wins this he’ll get a medal lol

6
0
Reply
SHRKB8
Reply to  Sub13
20 minutes ago

Well there you go……lock that bronze medal away, which means the other 6 in the final just going for silver now ….. (😉 Gold lock to McEvoy clearly)

1
0
Reply

