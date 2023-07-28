Cameron McEvoy Moves Up To #9 Performer All-Time With 21.25 50 Free

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — SEMIFINAL

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)

2022 Winning Time: 21.32 — Ben Proud , Great Britain

, Great Britain 2022 Time to Final: 21.83

Finals Qualifiers:

Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 21.25 Jack Alexy (USA) — 21.60 Ben Proud (GBR) — 21.61 Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.65 Jordan Crooks (CAY) — 21.73 Leonardo Deplano (ITA) — 21.74 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) — 21.85 Josh Liendo (CAN) — 21.88

In the semi-finals of the men’s 50 free at the 2023 World Championships, Australia’s Cameron McEvoy clocked a time of 21.25 to take the top overall seed heading into finals by 0.35 seconds. He also went a best time by 0.02 seconds, rising up from tenth to ninth all-time in history.

McEvoy is also 0.06 seconds off of Ashley Callus‘ super-suited Oceanic record time of 21.19 from 2009.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50 Free:

This June at the Australian trials, McEvoy clocked a 21.27 50 free, which was his first personal best in the event since 2016. Prior to 2023, his best time had been a 21.44 from the 2016 Australian Olympic trials.

Earlier on at Worlds, McEvoy finished 18th in the men’s 50 fly semi-finals. Now, he’s going to have lane four in the 50 free final and has a very strong chance at a gold medal.