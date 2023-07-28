Cameron McEvoy Moves Up To #9 Performer All-Time With 21.25 50 Free

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Live Recap | Day 6 Finals Live Recap
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — SEMIFINAL
- World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
- Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)
- 2022 Winning Time: 21.32 — Ben Proud, Great Britain
- 2022 Time to Final: 21.83
Finals Qualifiers:
- Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 21.25
- Jack Alexy (USA) — 21.60
- Ben Proud (GBR) — 21.61
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.65
- Jordan Crooks (CAY) — 21.73
- Leonardo Deplano (ITA) — 21.74
- Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) — 21.85
- Josh Liendo (CAN) — 21.88
In the semi-finals of the men’s 50 free at the 2023 World Championships, Australia’s Cameron McEvoy clocked a time of 21.25 to take the top overall seed heading into finals by 0.35 seconds. He also went a best time by 0.02 seconds, rising up from tenth to ninth all-time in history.
McEvoy is also 0.06 seconds off of Ashley Callus‘ super-suited Oceanic record time of 21.19 from 2009.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50 Free:
- Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 20.91 (2009)
- Frederick Bosquet, France — 20.94 (2009)
- Caeleb Dressel, United States — 21.04 (2019/2021)
- Ben Proud, Great Britain — 21.11 (2018)
- Ashley Callus, Australia (2009)/Florent Manadou, France (2015) — 21.19
- None
- George Bovell, Trinidad and Trobajo — 21.20 (2009)
- Alain Bernard, France — 21.23 (2009)
- Amary Leveaux, France (2009)/Cameron McEvoy, Australia — 21.25 (2023)
- Bruno Fratus, Brazil (2017)/Vladmir Morozov (2019)/Cameron McEvoy (2023) — 21.27
This June at the Australian trials, McEvoy clocked a 21.27 50 free, which was his first personal best in the event since 2016. Prior to 2023, his best time had been a 21.44 from the 2016 Australian Olympic trials.
Earlier on at Worlds, McEvoy finished 18th in the men’s 50 fly semi-finals. Now, he’s going to have lane four in the 50 free final and has a very strong chance at a gold medal.
A very unusual trajectory for this swimmer. First part of his career, a top 100 freestyler and a fierce 200 freestyler. Now a top sprinter. Incredible technique. I hope he gives a shot at the 100 for Paris.
Aus hasn’t had a contender in this even for a while. Super excited for him and hope he swims his best.
I wonder if he will train in 100 for Paris.
The third fastest performer post-rubber
Looks like 4th just based off this list
You’re right.
I just love seeing his swim.
Such a clean, efficient technique even in the splash and dash 50.
Cant be happier for him. I was a little worried the first day after that 50m fly but It seems he went all in for the free, wise choice from no other than the professor