Sarah Sjostrom Clocks Fourth-Fastest 50 Fly Performance (24.74) Ever In Worlds Semis

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sarah Sjostrom continues her streak of dominance in the women’s 50 fly, clocking a time of 24.74 in the semi-finals of the event at the 2023 World Championships. Her time was the fourth-fastest performance of all-time, only behind three of her other performances.

Sjostrom now has 23 out of the 24 fastest performances ever in the women’s 50 fly.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Meter Butterfly:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.43
  2. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.60
  3. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.69
  4. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden —24.74
  5. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.76
  6. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.79
  7. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.87
  8. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.89
  9. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.90
  10. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.95 (2x)
  12. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.96 (3x)
  15. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.98
  16. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.99
  17. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 25.04 (2x)
  19. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 25.05
  20. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 25.06
  21. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (3x)/Therese Alshammar (2009)  — 25.07

Headed into finals, Sjostrom will be the top seed by 0.43 seconds. For some context on how dominant that is: Zhang Yufei swam a 25.17 in semis and became the fifth-fastest performer of all-time, and yet she would still be a body length behind Sjostrom if they swam head-to-head.

If Sjostrom takes victory in the 50 fly on Saturday night, it will be her fifth-straight world title in the event.

Tencor
16 minutes ago

At this rate Sjostrom will be 40 and still be winning the Golds in this event

Abcedfg
29 minutes ago

Fabulous swimmer. Sarah’s longevity in the sport is unbelievable.

Anything but 50 BR
1 hour ago

LA 2028 here we come!!

OldNotDead
Reply to  Anything but 50 BR
36 minutes ago

Not an Olympic event, but surely she can contend in 50 free.

Anything but 50 BR
Reply to  OldNotDead
53 seconds ago

Hopefully it will be soon.

KSW
1 hour ago

jeez talk about dominance. Im confident that she could easily win this event for the next 10 years if she wanted

