Sarah Sjostrom Clocks Fourth-Fastest 50 Fly Performance (24.74) Ever In Worlds Semis

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Live Recap | Day 6 Finals Live Recap
Sarah Sjostrom continues her streak of dominance in the women’s 50 fly, clocking a time of 24.74 in the semi-finals of the event at the 2023 World Championships. Her time was the fourth-fastest performance of all-time, only behind three of her other performances.
Sjostrom now has 23 out of the 24 fastest performances ever in the women’s 50 fly.
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Meter Butterfly:
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.43
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.60
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.69
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden —24.74
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.76
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.79
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.87
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.89
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.90
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.95 (2x)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.96 (3x)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.98
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.99
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 25.04 (2x)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 25.05
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 25.06
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (3x)/Therese Alshammar (2009) — 25.07
Headed into finals, Sjostrom will be the top seed by 0.43 seconds. For some context on how dominant that is: Zhang Yufei swam a 25.17 in semis and became the fifth-fastest performer of all-time, and yet she would still be a body length behind Sjostrom if they swam head-to-head.
If Sjostrom takes victory in the 50 fly on Saturday night, it will be her fifth-straight world title in the event.
At this rate Sjostrom will be 40 and still be winning the Golds in this event
Fabulous swimmer. Sarah’s longevity in the sport is unbelievable.
LA 2028 here we come!!
Not an Olympic event, but surely she can contend in 50 free.
Hopefully it will be soon.
jeez talk about dominance. Im confident that she could easily win this event for the next 10 years if she wanted