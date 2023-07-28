Sarah Sjostrom Clocks Fourth-Fastest 50 Fly Performance (24.74) Ever In Worlds Semis

Sarah Sjostrom continues her streak of dominance in the women’s 50 fly, clocking a time of 24.74 in the semi-finals of the event at the 2023 World Championships. Her time was the fourth-fastest performance of all-time, only behind three of her other performances.

Sjostrom now has 23 out of the 24 fastest performances ever in the women’s 50 fly.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Meter Butterfly:

Headed into finals, Sjostrom will be the top seed by 0.43 seconds. For some context on how dominant that is: Zhang Yufei swam a 25.17 in semis and became the fifth-fastest performer of all-time, and yet she would still be a body length behind Sjostrom if they swam head-to-head.

If Sjostrom takes victory in the 50 fly on Saturday night, it will be her fifth-straight world title in the event.