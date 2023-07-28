2022 Fifth Place Finisher Josh Liendo Scratching 50 Free Final To Focus On 100 Fly

According to journalist Devin Heroux of CBC, Canadian swimmer Josh Liendo will be dropping the final of the 50 free to focus on the 100 fly. He had originally qualified for the 50 free final in eighth with a time of 21.88, and there was a swim-off between American Ryan Held and Ukraine’s Vladyslav Bukhov for his open spot. That swim-off was won by Held in a time of 21.68.

The finals of the 50 free and 100 fly both occur on Saturday night, with approximately 33 minutes of separation between the two events. Although Liendo is a major factor in the 50 free, having finished fifth in the final last year, he is arguably better in the 100 fly—the event where he held the top overall seed headed into Worlds.

Liendo qualified for the 100 fly final in a time of 50.75, with only American Dare Rose (50.53) and France’s Maxime Grousset (50.62) being faster than him in semi-finals. He will have lane six in the finals.

The 100 fly/50 free double also caused Maxime Grousset, the defending bronze medalist in the 50 free, to scratch the event. Grousset came into Worlds as the second seed behind Liendo.