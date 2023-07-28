Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hubert Kos Sets New Hungarian National Record With 200 Back Win In 1:54.14

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)
  • Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
  • 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 1:54.52

Top 8: 

  1. Hubert Kos (HUN) — 1:54.14
  2. Ryan Murphy (USA) — 1:54.83
  3. Roman Mityukov (SUI) — 1:55.34
  4. Mewen Tomac (FRA) — 1:55.79
  5. Benedek Kovacs (HUN) — 1:55.85
  6. Bradley Woodward (AUS) — 1:56.29
  7. Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) — 1:56.33
  8. Daiki Yanagawa (JPN) — 1:58.75

Hungarian teenager Hubert Kos swam a 1:54.14 to set a new Hungarian national record on Friday. That time broke the old record of 1:55.58 which was set back in 2017 by Peter Bernek.

Split Comparison: 

Kos Bernek
50 27.04 27.35
100 28.78 29.44
150 29.05 29.61
200 29.27 29.18
1:54.14 1:55.58

Kos was faster than Bernek on all three of the first 50s, with the biggest difference coming on the second 50 as Kos was 0.66 seconds faster.

Kos came into finals as the third seed after swimming a 1:55.99 in semifinals. Kos picked up the win tonight, earning him his first World title. That also earned Hungary not only its first gold of the meet, but also its first medal overall.

Coming into Worlds, Kos had a best time of 1:55.95 which he swam at Pro Swim-Westmont in the US earlier this year in April. Prior to this summer, Kos had a personal best of a 1:57.64.

This now marks the third national record for Kos. Earlier in the meet at Worlds, Kos swam a 53.12 in prelims of the 100 back setting a new LCM 100 back record. In addition, Kos also holds the SCM 100 IM national record.

