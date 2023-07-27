Fukuoka 2023, Day 5 South American Recap: Assis Sets Brazilian Record with 2:25.18 200BR

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

SOUTH AMERICAN RECAP – DAY 5

Day 5 of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan is in the books. Day 5 was easily the best daily performance for the South American women so far, with one national record going down and a bunch of finalists and semifinalists.

The biggest swim of the day came in prelims of the women’s 200 breast, where Brazil’s Gabrielle Assis clocked a 2:25.18 for 7th place. Though she would go on to finish 13th in semifinals, she was just off her morning time, touching in 2:25.56.

With her prelims swim, Assis broke her own Brazilian Record of 2:25.31, which she had just set at the beginning of June at the Brazil Swimming Trophy.

Brazil once again put a relay into the final. The Brazilian team of Stephanie Balduccini (1:59.83), Maria Costa (1:58.13), Gabrielle Roncatto (1:59.12), and Nathalia Almeida (1:59.06) combined to finish 8th in prelims of the women’s 4×200 free relay with a 7:56.14. Not only was the swim good enough to get the Brazilians into the final, but they also nearly broke the Brazilian National Record of 7:55.68, which they set at the 2016 Olympics. Moreover, all 4 legs of the relay were under 2:00, which is a huge accomplishment for the Brazilian women.

The same Brazilian squad would go on to finish 8th in the final tonight with a 7:59.10.

Stephanie Balduccini also had a great day in the women’s 100 free. In prelims this morning, Balduccini clocked a 54.15 to finish in 9th, safely qualifying for the semifinals. It was an awesome prelims performance for Balduccini, coming in just shy of the Brazilian Record of 54.03, which has stood since 2016. Balduccini would go on to finish 13th in semifinals tonight, swimming a 54.69.

Argentina’s Macarena Ceballos also qualified for the semifinals of the 200 breast today. Swimming a 2:26.18 this morning, Ceballos came in 14th in prelims, advancing to the semifinals. She was half-a-second slower in semifinals, swimming a 2:26.68 in semifinals tonight for 16th place. The Argentine Record in the women’s 200 breast is held by Julia Sebastian at 2:24.92.

Ecuador’s Anicka Delgado came in 27th in prelims of the women’s 100 free this morning, swimming a 55.57. While she didn’t advance to the semifinals, it was a great prelims swim for Delgado, coming in just 0.01 seconds off her personal best of 55.56, which stands as the Ecuadorian Record in the event. Delgado swam that 55.56 at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago.