Kyle Chalmers WANTED to be Out in 23.0 in the 100 Free Final at World Champs

Even though Kyle Chalmers turned in last place at the halfway mark, that’s where he WANTED to be. The seasoned vet was so comfortable with his backend speed that his goal was to go out in 23.0, even though he had been experimenting with taking his 100 free out in under 23 throughout the season.

Full interview with Kyle coming tomorrow.

BOBFROMTHEISLAND
41 seconds ago

Swimming that fast with your eyes closed is crazy to me. Wonder how many other elites do this.

Joel
59 minutes ago

Great work Coleman. Can’t wait for the full interview. Love how our Aussie swimmers are open, honest and down to earth.

Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Joel
12 minutes ago

Yeah, it’s refreshing.

