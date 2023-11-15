Luke Zardavets Hits 55.45 100 Breast To Jump To #4 All-Time In Boys’ 13-14 Age Group

2023 FHSAA CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 11, 2023
- Ocala, Florida
- Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training (FAST)
- SCY (25 yards)
- FHSAA Central
- Full Results
Allen D. Nease High School freshman Luke Zardavets played a prominent role in the boys’ team’s repeat FHSAA 3A state title victory on Saturday, with his performance in the 100 breaststroke particularly standing out.
Zardavets dropped a time of 55.45 in the final of the 100 breast, placing 2nd to Everglades senior Javier Colmenares (55.37) to mark his first time under the 56-second threshold.
The 14-year-old Zardavets came into the meet with a lifetime best of 56.40, set in September, and had logged a PB of 56.03 in the prelims before getting down to 55.45 in the final.
The swim launched him up to #4 all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group, with his former best time ranking him tied for 12th.
Also slotting into the top 10 of the 13-14 rankings over the weekend was Arlington Aquatic Club’s Diego Ramos, who dropped more than a second to get down to 56.02 at the TAC Big Southern Classic to move into 6th.
All-Time Performers, Boys’ 13-14 100 Breaststroke (SCY)
- Reece Whitley, 53.06 – 2014
- Michael Andrew, 53.88 – 2014
- Ethan Dang, 55.06 – 2016
- Luke Zardavets, 55.45 – 2023
- Noah Cakir, 55.94 – 2022
- Diego Ramos, 56.02 – 2023
- Andrew Eubanks, 56.09 – 2023
- Erik Petruzzi, 56.17 – 2021
- Antonio Octaviano, 56.19 – 2017
- Wilson York, 56.26 – 2023
Zardavets, who competes for Planet Swim Aquatics in club swimming, also hit a significant best time in the 200 IM, dropping three and a half seconds to clock 1:49.48, finishing as the runner-up behind Lawton Chiles junior Ethan Ekk (1:48.54). That swim moved Zardavets into 11th all-time in the 13-14 age group.
He also split 25.77 swimming breast on the Nease 200 medley relay that placed 2nd (splitting 25.61 in the prelims), and closed the meet out with a 45.55 leg, the fastest on the team, to help Nease win the 400 free relay in 3:03.62.
You can find a full recap of the FHSAA 3A State Championships here.
Who is Brandon Sumino? I feel like we would have heard about a 14yo kid dropping a 53…
Lmao I think this came up the last 13-14 100 breast article, but he swam 1:10.33 in prelims with a tie (which was/is a PB), swam a 53.99 in the swimoff, and then 1:10.50 in finals. So yeah that’s almost certainly not a real time
Has to be an error looking at his past swims.