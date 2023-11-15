Luke Zardavets Hits 55.45 100 Breast To Jump To #4 All-Time In Boys’ 13-14 Age Group

2023 FHSAA CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 11, 2023

Ocala, Florida

Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training (FAST)

SCY (25 yards)

FHSAA Central

Full Results

Allen D. Nease High School freshman Luke Zardavets played a prominent role in the boys’ team’s repeat FHSAA 3A state title victory on Saturday, with his performance in the 100 breaststroke particularly standing out.

Zardavets dropped a time of 55.45 in the final of the 100 breast, placing 2nd to Everglades senior Javier Colmenares (55.37) to mark his first time under the 56-second threshold.

The 14-year-old Zardavets came into the meet with a lifetime best of 56.40, set in September, and had logged a PB of 56.03 in the prelims before getting down to 55.45 in the final.

The swim launched him up to #4 all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group, with his former best time ranking him tied for 12th.

Also slotting into the top 10 of the 13-14 rankings over the weekend was Arlington Aquatic Club’s Diego Ramos, who dropped more than a second to get down to 56.02 at the TAC Big Southern Classic to move into 6th.

All-Time Performers, Boys’ 13-14 100 Breaststroke (SCY)

Reece Whitley, 53.06 – 2014 Michael Andrew, 53.88 – 2014 Ethan Dang, 55.06 – 2016 Luke Zardavets, 55.45 – 2023 Noah Cakir, 55.94 – 2022 Diego Ramos, 56.02 – 2023 Andrew Eubanks, 56.09 – 2023 Erik Petruzzi, 56.17 – 2021 Antonio Octaviano, 56.19 – 2017 Wilson York, 56.26 – 2023

Zardavets, who competes for Planet Swim Aquatics in club swimming, also hit a significant best time in the 200 IM, dropping three and a half seconds to clock 1:49.48, finishing as the runner-up behind Lawton Chiles junior Ethan Ekk (1:48.54). That swim moved Zardavets into 11th all-time in the 13-14 age group.

He also split 25.77 swimming breast on the Nease 200 medley relay that placed 2nd (splitting 25.61 in the prelims), and closed the meet out with a 45.55 leg, the fastest on the team, to help Nease win the 400 free relay in 3:03.62.

You can find a full recap of the FHSAA 3A State Championships here.