15-Year-Old Sam Marsteiner Hits 1:46.58 200 Fly At NC WAVE/RSA Dual Meet

2023 NC WAVE vs RSA Dual

November 4-5, 2023

Cary, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

New Wave (NC) Swim Team’s Sam Marsteiner delivered a standout performance in the boys’ 200 butterfly during the team’s dual meet with the Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) earlier this month in Cary, N.C., joining an elite club in the 200 butterfly.

Marsteiner became just the 19th swimmer to break the 1:47 barrier in the boys’ 200 fly at the age of 15, clocking 1:46.58 to rank 13th all-time among 15-year-olds. He now sits 56th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

His previous best time stood at 1:47.09, set in January.

All-Time Performers, 15-Year-Old Boys’ 200 Fly (SCY)

Thomas Heilman, 1:40.86 – 2022 Luca Urlando, 1:43.55 – 2018 Brendan Burns, 1:45.24 – 2017 Michael Phelps, 1:45.50 – 2001 Cooper Lucas, 1:45.66 – 2020 Michael Andrew, 1:45.97 – 2014 Landon Gentry / Baylor Stanton, 1:46.06 – 2019 / 2023 – Micah Davis, 1:46.38 – 2023 Adriano Arioti, 1:46.40 – 2022 Andrew Seliskar, 1:46.49 – 2012 Dare Rose, 1:46.55 – 2017 Sam Marsteiner, 1:46.58 – 2023 Alex Valente, 1:46.63 – 2013 Tyler Sicignano, 1:46.70 – 2019

Marsteiner also hit new lifetime bests of 49.65 in the 100 fly and 1:50.09 in the 200 back, plus hitting PBs in all three stroke 50s: 23.94 in back, 29.17 in breast, and 22.32 in fly.

The 100 fly swim ranks him 6th among 15-year-old boys in the U.S. this season, while his 200 fly swim puts him 1st by more than two seconds.

Matt Marsteiner, Sam’s 17-year-old older brother, earned a narrow victory in the 200 fly in a time of 1:46.45, with his personal best time standing at 1:45.29 from the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships.

An NC State commit, M. Marsteiner added two more season-best times in the 500 free (4:22.86) and 100 fly (50.21) at the meet.

Another impressive performer at the meet was 13-year-old Parker Van Olst, who set six new personal bests, highlighted by his swims in the breaststroke events.

Van Olst went 1:00.44 in the 100 breast, ranking him 5th in the U.S. this season among 13-year-old boys, while his time of 2:09.03 in the 200 breast ranks 3rd. However, the 200 breast swim wasn’t even a PB, as he went 2:08.37 at the North Carolina Senior Championships in February.