UCLA Leads Men’s Collegiate Water Polo Week 11 Varsity Polls

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The University of California-Los Angeles remains at No. 1, while Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges and the University of Redlands are squared for the top spot in the Division III voting, as the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the official 2023 Week 11/November 15 Men’s Varsity National Top 20, Division III Top 10, Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) Top Five and Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Top Five Polls.

Fordham University and Princeton University retain the top spots in the MAWPC and NWPC Top Five Polls.

Voted on by a panel of coaches, the polls are compiled and released on Wednesday through the week following the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship.

2023 Men’s Varsity National Top 20 (Week 11/November 15)



The University of California-Los Angeles remains No. 1 as the Bruins retain the top spot in the 2023 Week 11/November 15 National Men’s Varsity Top 20 Poll.

UCLA (100 points), the University of California (95 points), the University of Southern California (90 points) and Stanford University (81 points) remain at No. 1-to-4, respectively, with Pepperdine University (81 points) breaking out of a tie at No. 6 with Princeton University last week to take over at No. 5.

The University of California-Irvine (73 points), which was No. 5 seven days ago, gets rolled back in the wake of the Waves move up the rankings as the Anteaters are now tied with Princeton (73 points) at No. 6.

Long Beach State University (63 points), the University of California-Santa Barbara (58 points), the University of California-Davis (55 points), Harvard University (52 points), Loyola Marymount University (46 points), the University of California-San Diego (39 points), San Jose State University (36 points), Fordham University (32 points), California Baptist University (25 points) and University of the Pacific (19 points) remain consistent at No. 8-to-17 as the majority of the positions in the Top 20 remain unchanged from the Week 10/November 8 voting.

The United States Naval Academy (16 points), Santa Clara University (9 points) and Brown University (7 points) complete the official men’s water polo national rankings.

2023 Men’s Varsity Top 20 (Week 11/November 15) Rank Team Week 10 Poll Points 1 University of California-Los Angeles 1 100 2 University of California 2 95 3 University of Southern California 3 90 4 Stanford University 4 84 5 Pepperdine University 6 (T) 81 6 (T) University of California-Irvine 5 73 6 (T) Princeton University 6 (T) 73 8 Long Beach State University 8 63 9 University of California-Santa Barbara 9 58 10 University of California-Davis 10 55 11 Harvard University 11 52 12 Loyola Marymount University 12 46 13 University of California-San Diego 13 39 14 San Jose State University 14 36 15 Fordham University 15 32 16 California Baptist University 16 25 17 University of the Pacific 17 19 18 United States Naval Academy 18 (T) 16 19 Santa Clara University 18 (T) 9 20 Brown University 20 7 RV United States Air Force Academy RV 1

2023 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Week 11/November 15)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges acquires company at No. 1 in the 2023 Week 11/November 15 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 Poll as the University of Redlands pulls even to share top-billing.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (97 points) fell to Redlands (97 points) by an 11-10 count in sudden death overtime during the weekend to lose out on sole possession of the No. 1 position.

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges (88 points), Chapman University (82 points) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (82 points) hang on at No. 3-to-5, respectively, while Occidental College (73 points) and California Lutheran University (71 points) exchange the No. 6 and 7 positions for the second time in as many weeks.

Johns Hopkins University (63 points), the University of La Verne (61 points) and Augustana College (57 points) complete the Division III Top 10.

2023 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Week 11/November 15) Rank Team Week 10 Poll Points 1 (T) Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 1 97 1 (T) University of Redlands 2 97 3 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 3 88 4 Chapman University 4 86 5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 5 82 6 Occidental College 7 73 7 California Lutheran University 6 71 8 Johns Hopkins University 8 63 9 University of La Verne 10 61 10 Augustana College 9 56

2023 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 11/November 15)



Defending Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Champion Fordham University continues its run as the Rams lead the 2023 Week 11/November 15 Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Top Five Poll.

Fordham (100 points) – which continues as a unanimous No. 1 pick – is followed by the United States Naval Academy (95 points), Bucknell University (90 points), Wagner College (84 points) and George Washington University (81 points) as the rankings experience no placement changes from the Week 10/November 8 voting.

2023 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 11/November 15) Rank Team Week 10 Poll Points 1 Fordham University 1 100 2 United States Naval Academy 2 95 3 Bucknell University 3 90 4 Wagner College 4 84 5 George Washington University 5 81

2023 Men’s Varsity Northeast Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Week 11/November 15)

Two-time defending Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) champion Princeton University remains No. 1 through another seven-day stretch of the 2023 season as the Tigers lead the 2023 Week 11/November 15 NWPC Top Five Poll.

The 2018, 2021 and 2022 NWPC Champion Tigers (99 points) once again hold onto the lead position as Harvard University (96 points) remains within striking distance of Princeton.

Brown University (89 points) and Iona University (86 points) continue at No. 3 and 4 with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (64 points) holding tight at No. 5.