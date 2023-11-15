Investigation Finds Eastern Illinois Men Violated Hazing Policy, Suspension Justified

An investigation into the hazing allegations within the Eastern Illinois men’s swimming program has found that the team violated the university’s hazing policy, university officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The school opened an investigation into the program after “credible reports of hazing” surfaced in late September, resulting in the men’s team being suspended for the fall semester.

The university confirmed that the initial report was made by head coach Johnathan Jordan, who “followed all procedures and cooperated fully” with the investigation and was found to have no prior notice or awareness of hazing.

The investigation found that first-year swimmers were led to participate in team “traditions” that included having swimmers create PowerPoint presentations on topics “that were manifestly inappropriate, harmful, and distasteful, often relating to topics that were sexual in nature,” also revealing that PowerPoint presentations in prior years included inappropriate content and demeaning “assignments’ for first-year student-athletes.

It was also found that members of the team created a culture that promoted excessive and underage drinking that resulted in one first-year swimmer requiring a medical intervention.

The EIU statement indicates that practices for the men’s team will resume “immediately” with oversight from the school’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics to ensure student-athlete wellness and compliance.

Their suspension from competition will remain intact until the next semester, with the team set to compete for the first time this season in January. By the end of the semester, the EIU men will have missed eight scheduled meets in 2023-24.

Team members will also participate in additional anti-hazing and alcohol abuse workshops, with all athletic programs required to participate in similar workshops throughout the school year.

When the allegations first surfaced in late September, it marked the third program to face major sanctions in a span of two weeks over hazing allegations, with Boston College suspending its swim and dive program indefinitely and Texas A&M suspending most of its men’s team for the fall semester.