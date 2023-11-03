Jordan Crooks Blazes Unsuited 19.02 50 Free to Beat Josh Liendo in NCAA Title Rematch

Tennessee vs. Florida vs. Kentucky

Nov. 3, 2023

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center Knoxville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

Dual meet scores Men Tennessee 238, Kentucky 60 Florida 169, Tennessee 131 Florida 239, Kentucky 58 Women Tennessee 228, Kentucky 72 Florida 193, Tennessee 107 Florida 241, Kentucky 59

PDF results

In a rematch of the men’s 50-yard freestyle at last season’s NCAA Championships, Tennessee junior Jordan Crooks clocked a 19.02 to beat Florida sophomore Josh Liendo (19.28) during a double dual meet on Friday in Knoxville.

Crooks’s winning time — which came without a tech suit, in a brief — is tied for the best in the NCAA this season with Arizona State fifth-year Jack Dolan, who was suited up for his swim. Liendo now ranks 3rd this season, improving upon his 19.30 from last week.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?! 🤯 Jordan Crooks just went 19.02 in the 50 Freestyle. In a DUAL MEET. Without a tech suit. pic.twitter.com/jXw5Zw77EC — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) November 3, 2023

At NCAAs last season, Crooks (18.32) edged Liendo (18.40) by less than a tenth of a second. The Cayman Islands native is one of two men to ever break 18 seconds in the event (17.93 last February) along with Caeleb Dressel (17.63).

Crooks also picked up a victory in the 100 free with a time of 42.57, 3rd in the NCAA this season behind Dolan (41.86) and Notre Dame’s Chris Giuliano (41.63). Liendo placed 1st in the 100 fly with a 46.55, but he has been as fast as 46.30 this season.

Florida freshman Bella Sims and fifth-year Isabel Ivey both had huge meets for the Gator women. Sims contested the 200 butterfly for the first time in college and posted a nation-leading time of 1:54.05. Sims also triumphed in the 200 back with a 1:52.93 that was just off her season-best 1:52.49 from earlier this season. The Sandpipers of Nevada standout has been as fast as 1:51.06 and 1:48.32 in the 200 fly and 200 back, respectively.

Ivey pulled off a triple with season-best marks in the 100 back (52.56), 100 free (48.77), and 100 fly (52.52). The versatile Cal transfer then went even faster in the 100 free with a 48.59 leading off Florida’s 400 free relay, which ranks 8th in the NCAA. Ivey’s 100 back and 100 fly times both rank 11th in the nation this season.

Florida’s 200 medley relay team of Bella Sims (24.64), Molly Mayne (27.49), Olivia Peoples (23.11), and Micayla Cronk (22.13) set a new season-best time of 1:37.37 — 7th in the NCAA this season. Tennessee’s quartet of Josephine Fuller (24.54), Mona McSharry (26.70), Katie Mack (23.92), and Jasmine Rumley (22.47) was close behind in 1:37.63.

The men’s 200 medley relay was an even tighter race, with Florida’s team of Adam Chaney (21.69), Aleksas Savickas (24;69), Liendo (20.28), and Macguire McDuff (19.25) touching the wall in 1:25.91 to out-touch Tennessee by less than a tenth of a second. The Volunteers’ quartet of Tennessee’s Harrison Lierz (21.95), Flynn Crisci (24.77), Jordan Crooks (20.16), and Gui Caribe (19.11) reached the wall in 1:25.99.

McSharry swam the 100 breast for the first time this season after taking bronze in the LCM version of the event at the World Championships this summer. The Tennessee senior tallied a winning time of 59.65 in the 100 breast, 7th in the NCAA this season.

Florida swept the 1000 free events courtesy of sophomore Caroline Pennington (9:48.14) and freshman Andrew Taylor (9:03.97). The Gator men added 1st-place finishes in the 100 back (freshman Jonny Marshall – 46.80), 100 breast (sophomore Aleksas Savickas – 54.35), and 200 free (senior Jake Mitchell – 1:35.92).

Tennessee sophomore Martin Espernberger clocked a top-10 time this season in the 200 fly (1:44.46) while junior Landon Driggers prevailed in the 200 IM (1:48.48). In the women’s 200 free, Tennessee freshman Camille Spink (1:46.65) outdueled Florida junior Emma Weyant (1:47.01).