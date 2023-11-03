Kate Douglass: “I See Retirement In The Near Future…I’m Looking Forward To It”

On Friday, UVA sophomore Claire Curzan (next season) and pro swimmer Kate Douglass answered questions submitted for them on the Virginia Swimming and Diving Instagram account’s story, discussing topics ranging from Olympic Trials event lineups to Taylor Swift.

One question that Curzan and Douglass got was if they would ever retire from competitive swimming. Douglass had a firm “yes” answer, whereas Curzan was a bit more hesitant.

“I see retirement in the near future,” Douglass said. “I don’t know when, but it’s coming. And I’m looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Curzan said that she “operates on a year-to-year basis” and that her sole focus is currently on the U.S. Open. However, she stated that she loved swimming, so retirement wouldn’t be coming soon for her.

Douglass, who was one of two American women to win individual gold at the 2023 World Championships and arguably the best American female relay swimmer, would be 22 years old if she decided to retire after the Paris Olympics. It’s a relatively young age for an elite-caliber female swimmer to hang up the goggles, but it’s not unheard of—for example, five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin retired at 23 after competing at two Olympic games and sustaining several injuries.

Currently, Douglass is doing a master’s degree in statistics at Virginia. She told the SwimSwam podcast this August that she wanted to pursue a career in the statistics field after she was done with swimming.

In addition, Curzan and Douglass were asked about what they would swim at the upcoming 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials this coming June. Curzan said that her focus was on the 100/200 back, 50/100 free, and 100 fly. Meanwhile, Douglass said she was training for the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Curzan and Douglass both are entered in the events they listed for the U.S. Open that begins on Nov. 29, though they said that they would scratch events throughout the meet.

The lineup that Curzan listed was the same as her lineup at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, while Douglass raced all the events she listed besides the 100 breast (which she entered but scratched).

Below are some of the other questions given to Curzan and Douglass, as well as their responses:

Favorite Bodo’s (bagel shop in Charlottesville) Order:

Curzan: I’ve never been, so I wouldn’t know.

Douglass: I think Bodo’s is overrated—I’m from New York. That’s not a real bagel, they don’t even toast bagels, I don’t like it at all.

What Is One Trait The Other Possesses That You Respect?

Douglass: I’d like to be able to do backstroke like (Curzan).

Curzan: I would love to do breaststroke even half as good as Kate.

Who On UVA Do You Think Will Break Out?

Douglass: I think Cavan (Gormsen) and Tess (Howley) are going to scare some people this season.

Curzan: (Gormsen and Howley) for me too. I train with them and they train really, really hard—I think that hard work will pay off.

What Is Your Favorite Event And Least Favorite Event?

Douglass: I think the 200 breast might be my favorite event. Of everything I swim, the 200 IM might be the least favorite. It’s unfortunate, but it’s OK, we’re starting to like it more.

Curzan: Least favorite? 200 fly, any day of the week, I will never change my mind about that. Favorite? Lately, I’ve been likely backstroke a lot, so any backstroke—100 or 200.

Favorite Taylor Swift Song?

Douglass: My all-time favorite is ‘Our Song’. I also love ‘All Too Well (10-minute version)’, it’s a classic

If You Had To Pick One Stroke To Do For The Rest Of Your Life, What Would It Be?

Curzan: Backstroke because it’s like warm-down all the time.

Douglass: Freestyle, but specifically sprint freestyle. 50 free.

Who’s The Better Kicker?

Curzan: Ms. Kate Douglass is the queen of kicking.

Douglass: If we had to do a pull race, (Curzan) would win. You should see my backstroke pull—it’s the worst thing ever.

What Are The Best Tips To Improve Underwaters?

Douglass: Just get really good at breath control.

Curzan: Breath control and leg strength are really important.

What Are Your Goals This Season?

Curzan: I would love to go best times in my events.

Douglass: I think it would be great to go best times at trials this summer.

What Is Your Favorite Animal?

Curzan: My favorite animals are my puppies. They are little and white, some would say they are crusty, but I think they are gorgeous.

Douglass: I don’t have a favorite animal. I just don’t.

What Is Your Favorite Candy?

Douglass: Reese’s or Twix.

Curzan: Airhead Xtreme strips or KitKats.