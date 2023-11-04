Water Polo: USA Squads One Step From Paris Qualification, Will Play for Pan Ams Gold

2023 Pan American Games

Oct. 20-Nov. 5, 2023

Santiago, Chile

USA Women 27, Argentina 1

Santiago, Chile – November 3 – The USA Women’s National Team is one-step away from Olympic qualification following a 27-1 win over Argentina in the Pan American Games semifinal round. Ava Johnson, Jordan Raney, Jenna Flynn and Rachel Fattal all scored four goals in the victory with Ashleigh Johnson and Amanda Longan adding 10 combined saves. Team USA now prepares to meet Canada at 11:30am et/8:30am pt. Live streaming is unlikely to be available, and if it is it can be accessed by clicking here. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Follow @USAWP on Twitter for live in-game updates. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games.

Team USA’s offense stayed dialed in this one as they opened up a 7-0 lead in the first and added seven more in the second. Up 14-0 going into the third quarter, the United States would tack on six more goals. Argentina was able to break through however, converting on a drawn penalty, but Team USA held a 20-1 edge going to the fourth. From there it was more of the same as seven unanswered goals were delivered for a 27-1 final.

The United States went 6/8 on power plays and 3/3 on penalties while Argentina went 0/9 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 27 (7, 7, 6, 7) A. Johnson 4, J. Raney 4, J. Flynn 4, R. Fattal 4, E. Ausmus 3, K. Gilchrist 2, B. Weber 2, R. Neushul 2, M. Steffens 1, J. Roemer 1

ARG 1 (0, 0, 1, 0) C. Leonard 1

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 8. A, Longan 2 – ARG – A. Videberrigain 1

6×5 – USA – 6/8 – ARG – 0/9

Penalties – USA – 3/3 – ARG – 1/1

USA Men 22, Argentina 7

Santiago, Chile – November 3 – The USA Men’s National Team is now one step away from qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games, following a 22-7 win over Argentina in the semifinal round of the Pan American Games. Max Irving led the offense with six goals while Drew Holland and Adrian Weinberg added eight saves. Team USA now prepares to meet Brazil in the gold medal final at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on Saturday. Live streaming is expected to be available, but not guaranteed, by clicking here. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games. Follow @USAWP on Twitter for live in-game updates.

It was a 2-1 game early in the first quarter before the United States turned things up going on a 4-0 run behind goals from Alex Bowen, Ryder Dodd, Johnny Hooper and Hannes Daube. In the second quarter Team USA tacked on four more unanswered goals to secure a 10-1 edge at halftime. Luca Cupido got the scoring started in the third quarter but Argentina’s offense made their biggest push, connected for four goals in the period. Team USA responded with five more goals after the Cupido offering and built a 16-5 lead going to the fourth quarter. Team USA put the game away in the final period as Irving tacked on two more goals en route to the 22-7 victory.

Team USA went 5/7 on power plays and 3/4 on penalties while Argentina was 3/11 on power plays and 0/0 on penalties.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 22 (6, 4, 6, 6) M. Irving 6, A. Bowen 4, H. Daube 3, R. Dodd 3, J. Hooper 2, B. Hallock 2, D. Woodhead 1, L. Cupido 1

ARG 7 (1, 0, 4, 2) T. Galimberti 2, R. Veich 1, T. Echenique 1, C. Camnasio 1, E. Corsi 1, G. Poggi 1

Saves – USA – D. Holland 5, A. Weinberg 3 – ARG – D. Malnero 4, O. Salas 1

6×5 – USA – 5/7 ARG – 3/11

Penalties – USA – 3/4 – ARG – 0/0