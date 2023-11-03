Nandor Nemeth Wins Again On Penultimate Night Of Hungarian SC Championships

2023 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Hungarian Short Course Championships finished its penultimate night of action in Debrecen with the likes of Nandor Nemeth, Szebasztian Szabo and Lora Fanni Komoroczy landing atop their respective podiums.

Contesting the men’s 200m free this evening, Nemeth touched in a time of 1:43.79 to just edge out Richard Marton who hit the wall just .07 later in 1:43.86. The pair represented the sole swimmers to delve under the 1:45 threshold in the event.

As for the women’s edition of the same event, European Junior Championships gold medalist Nikolett Padar wound up victorious once again. The teen touched in 1:54.10 to establish a new Hungarian age record for 17-year-olds. Her time surpassed the previous mark of 1:54.58 put on the books last year.

Panna Ugrai snagged silver in the women’s 2free in 1:55.56 while Dora Molnar rounded out the top 3 in 1:56.27.

For his part, Szabo scorched a time of 22.48 to win the men’s 50m fly. His personal best rests at the Hungarian national record of 21.75 he established 2 years ago.

The women’s 50m fly saw Komoroczy come away with the victory in a time of 26.37 this evening.

Additional Winners