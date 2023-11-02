Szabo & Marton Score Wins On Day Two Of 2023 Hungarian SC Nats

2023 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, November 1st – Saturday, November 4th
- Debrecen, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
The 2023 Hungarian Short Course Championships rolled on for day two in Debrecen with another national age record going down at the hands of Nikolett Padar.
Last night the European Junior Championships gold medalist hit a new mark for 17-year-olds in the women’s 100m free (53.51) and tonight the teen continued her momentum.
Contesting the 400m free, Padar put up a time of 4:02.66 to take the gold. That overwrote the previous age record of 4:03.42 Boglarka Kapas put on the books over a decade ago in 2010.
Entering this competition, Padar’s personal best in the SCM 400 free rested at the 4:04.12 she logged at this same time last year.
Behind Padar this evening was Ajna Kesely who clocked 4:03.69 for silver while Nora Fluck rounded out the top 3 in the only other sub-4:10 result of 4:06.69.
Without World Record holder and Olympic champion Kristof Milak competing, it was Richard Marton who claimed the national title in the men’s 200m fly.
24-year-old Marton touched in 1:53.42 to beat the field by over a second, as Balazs Hollo snagged silver in 1:54.46. Levente Balogh also landed on the podium in 1:56.30, good enough for bronze.
For perspective, Marton owns a lifetime best of 1:51.10 in this event, a time he earned a year ago.
The men’s 50m free saw speedster Szebasztian Szabo grab the gold in a time of 21.55. That held off yesterday’s 100m free victor Nandor Nemeth, albeit barely, with Nemeth touching in 21.77 for silver.
Also dipping under the 22-second line was Oliver Nell who scooped up the bronze in 21.93 for his first-ever foray under the 22-second barrier in this event.
Additional Winners
- Dalma Sebestyen scored the victory in the women’s 200m fly in 2:07.96, clearing the field by over one second.
- The men’s 100m back saw Adam Jaszo get it done for gold in 51.60, beating Nemeth by .11. Nemeth hit 51.71 for runner-up status, while Benedek Kovacs bagged bronze in 51.71.
- Panna Ugrai logged a result of 58.67 to edge out Dora Molnar in the women’s 100m back. Molnar settled for silver just .17 behind in 58.84.
- Petra Senanszky and Panna Ugrai were the only members of the women’s 50m free field to delve under the 25-second barrier in tonight’s final. Senanszky touched in 24.82 for gold while Ugrai was next in line in 24.90.