Ilya Kharun Swam 1:12, 44.7, 19.6 in 150/100/50 Fly in Practice (From the Blocks, Suited)

While speaking with Bob Bowman on an episode of the SwimSwam Podcast, I asked about freshman Ilya Kharun, who has already broken an ASU school record this year and put up top times in the NCAA. Bowman came back with a story about Ilya’s training last week, when Bowman did a “speed check” on Wednesday, where swimmers suited up and swam a 150, 100, and 50 of stroke on 15 minutes.

According to Bowman, Kharun clocked 1:12.7, 44.7 (faster than his own school record), and 19.6. I had to clarify, and yes, this was from a coach’s watch, not a touchpad. But STILL. You can’t deny that this is serious speed, and we’ve already seen the results Kharun has posted this season.

Full podcast with ASU’s Bob Bowman dropping tomorrow morning.

Taa
13 minutes ago

His sprint fly is underrated. Showing up with that speed as a freshman is crazy

James Beam
1 hour ago

Umm…conger’s 2 fly going down this year?

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  James Beam
1 hour ago

Unfortunate, but yes. Very much so

bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

Officially can’t wait for tomorrow now

sun yang wont be back
1 hour ago

is this the same watch as marchands 4:18 from a push (no cap or suit at the end of a hard workout), which he then proceeded to go 4:14 with a suit on?

Suiii
Reply to  sun yang wont be back
31 minutes ago

He went 4:18 last year in practice and then 4:07 in a dual meet after… The 4:14 from this year is completely independent of that. And he also shut his 4:14 down hardcore. He was out in a 2:03.3. Why would Bob lie

PFA
1 hour ago

If he really went 19.6 in a 50 fly that would break Caeleb Dressel’s NCAA record

