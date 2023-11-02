Ilya Kharun Swam 1:12, 44.7, 19.6 in 150/100/50 Fly in Practice (From the Blocks, Suited)

While speaking with Bob Bowman on an episode of the SwimSwam Podcast, I asked about freshman Ilya Kharun, who has already broken an ASU school record this year and put up top times in the NCAA. Bowman came back with a story about Ilya’s training last week, when Bowman did a “speed check” on Wednesday, where swimmers suited up and swam a 150, 100, and 50 of stroke on 15 minutes.

According to Bowman, Kharun clocked 1:12.7, 44.7 (faster than his own school record), and 19.6. I had to clarify, and yes, this was from a coach’s watch, not a touchpad. But STILL. You can’t deny that this is serious speed, and we’ve already seen the results Kharun has posted this season.

Full podcast with ASU’s Bob Bowman dropping tomorrow morning.