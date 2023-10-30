European SC Championships Spots On The Line At Hungarian SC Nationals

2023 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, November 1st – Saturday, November 4th
- Debrecen, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Entries
- Live Results
The 2023 Hungarian Short Course Championships are set to get underway this week, with action spanning Wednesday, November 1st through Saturday, November 4th in Debrecen.
And roster spots for this year’s European Short Course Championships are on the line, as this competition represents the sole qualifying opportunity for Hungarian swimmers. The only athletes who have already qualified for Romania include those who have obtained Olympic ‘A’ cuts thus far, as well as anyone who won gold at the European Junior Championships.
According to the World Aquatics database, the following Hungarian swimmers have achieved Olympic Qualifying Times in their respective events:
- Szebasztian Szabo – 5om free
- Nandor Nemeth – 100m free
- Hubert Kos – 100m/200m back
- Kristof Milak – 100m/200m fly
- Nikolett Padar – 200m free
- Eszter Szabo-Feltothy – 200m back
- Kristof Rasovszky – 400m/800m/1500m free
- David Betlehem – 800m/1500m free
- Benedek Kovacs – 100m/200m back
- Adam Telegdy – 200m back
- Richard Marton – 200m fly
- Ajna Kesely – 800m free
Additionally, the following earned gold at this year’s European Junior Championships:
- Boldizsár Magda – 100m free
- Nikolett Padar – 200m/400m free
- Lora Komoróczy – 50m/100m back
- Dora Molnar – 200m back
- Vivien Jackl – 400m IM
Although World Record holder Kristof Milak is not competing as he seeks to regain his groove, there is still plenty of domestic talent waiting to take to the pool.
Key Entrants:
- David Betlehem
- Balazs Hollo
- Akos Kalmar
- Richard Marton
- Nandor Nemeth
- Kristof Rasovszky
- Szebasztian Szabo
- Adam Telegdy
- David Verraszto
- Gabor Zambori
- Eszter Bekesi
- Katalin Burian
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos
- Boglarka Kapas
- Ajna Kesely
- Lori. Fanni Komoroczy
- Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas
- Dora Molnar
- Evelyn Verraszto
- Nikolett Padar
- Eszter Szabo-Feltothy
