European SC Championships Spots On The Line At Hungarian SC Nationals

2023 HUNGARIAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, November 1st – Saturday, November 4th

Debrecen, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Entries

Live Results

The 2023 Hungarian Short Course Championships are set to get underway this week, with action spanning Wednesday, November 1st through Saturday, November 4th in Debrecen.

And roster spots for this year’s European Short Course Championships are on the line, as this competition represents the sole qualifying opportunity for Hungarian swimmers. The only athletes who have already qualified for Romania include those who have obtained Olympic ‘A’ cuts thus far, as well as anyone who won gold at the European Junior Championships.

According to the World Aquatics database, the following Hungarian swimmers have achieved Olympic Qualifying Times in their respective events:

Szebasztian Szabo – 5om free

Nandor Nemeth – 100m free

Hubert Kos – 100m/200m back

Kristof Milak – 100m/200m fly

– 100m/200m fly Nikolett Padar – 200m free

Eszter Szabo-Feltothy – 200m back

Kristof Rasovszky – 400m/800m/1500m free

David Betlehem – 800m/1500m free

Benedek Kovacs – 100m/200m back

Adam Telegdy – 200m back

Richard Marton – 200m fly

Ajna Kesely – 800m free

Additionally, the following earned gold at this year’s European Junior Championships:

Boldizsár Magda – 100m free

Nikolett Padar – 200m/400m free

Lora Komoróczy – 50m/100m back

Dora Molnar – 200m back

Vivien Jackl – 400m IM

Although World Record holder Kristof Milak is not competing as he seeks to regain his groove, there is still plenty of domestic talent waiting to take to the pool.

Key Entrants: