World Aquatics Lifts Suspension of Kenya Swimming Federation After Nearly 4 Years

Kenyan swimmers will no longer be shrouded under neutral status at international competitions.

Earlier this month, World Aquatics lifted its ban of the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) that had been in place since 2019 for repeated failures to hold elections in compliance with the global governing body’s rules. The sanctions, which were temporary at first before becoming indefinite last May, prevented Kenyan swimmers from competing under their home nation’s flag while also preventing officials from participating in administrative meetings and other non-sporting events.

“Kenyan swimmers can now fly our flag proudly,” said Francis Mutuku, one of three members of the World Aquatics-appointed stabilization committee that finally facilitated a fair election on Oct. 14. “While the ban has been lifted, the hard work starts to ensure compliance with all the requisite laws and regulation.”

The new elected officials of the KSF are president Maureen Owiti, first vice president Stanley Kaberu, second vice president Hillary Seri, and secretary general Collins Marigiri. The elections were the first to be recognized by World Aquatics (formerly FINA) since long-serving chairman Ben Ekumbo resigned in 2017 after being charged with theft in connection with a Rio 2016 Olympics embezzlement scandal.

Kenyan swimmer Swaleh Talib spoke to SwimSwam last October about what lifting the KSF ban would mean to him personally. He was one of four Kenyan male swimmers who earned a spot at the Commonwealth Games in August, but was ultimately left off the team after budget cuts forced KSF to cut its roster in half.

“I think it would have a positive impact as it would bring back some level of trust moving forward which could open certain doors in terms of maybe funding or development opportunities for national swimmers and the swimming fraternity,” Talib said. “This would be a great opportunity for us.

“I personally felt at the World Championships in Budapest that because of the ban I wasn’t representing my country as I was competing under a suspended member federation banner,” Talib added. “With a possible lifting of the international ban it could bring back the excitement and patriotism of competing under the Kenyan national flag at these championships. I’m looking forward to the possibility and a step in the right direction.”