Kenyan Swimming Federation President To Resign Amid Theft Charges

Ben Ekumbo, the president of the Kenyan Swimming Federation (KSF), has resigned from the role amid theft charges from his arrest this past November.

Ekumbo stated that he will be officially stepping down from the role once an Interim Committee made up of four members of the national body’s executive committee, six members from stakeholders, and two members from KSF coast branch have been put in a position of authority to replace him. Ekumbo has not made it clear whether he will step down from his position on FINA’s ruling Bureau. As of now, FINA still has him listed as an official on their website.

In November Kenyan authorities raided Ekumbo’s apartment in Nairobi, finding both money and a kit full of supplies meant for Kenya’s national team. Authorities found Ekumbo hiding under his bed as they investigated further into the stolen property.

He was held for three days before he was formally charged with theft. Ekumbo allegedly stole $10,500 worth of athletic shoes, tracksuits, and bags supplied to athletes as part of Kenya’s sponsorship deal with Nike. Ekumbo stated that he plans to return the money, and that it showed up in his account without his knowledge. There has been no confirmation as to whether or not the money or items from the kit have been returned to their rightful owners.

This isn’t the first time that Ekumbo has been accused of taking money meant for athletes. In 2005 a former treasurer of the Kenyan Swimming Federation raised questions as to why funds sent by FINA to assists Kenya’s participation in World Championships in Japan had allegedly remained in a bank account while swimmers were asked to pay their own way. Ekumbo stated in that scenario that he had transferred the money straight through to Japan, and denied any wrongdoing.

In a letter announcing his retirement Ekumbo wrote, “After serving the Federation for over a period of 34-years in various capacities and eventually as chairman since 1996, I now deem it fit and necessary to announce my RETIREMENT from the position of national chairman after the following process is completed.”

Ekumbo has serves as deputy Chef de Mission at Rio 2016, and also stands as first vice-chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.