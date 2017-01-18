Top Three Teams’ Rankings Unchanged After New DIII CSCAA Poll

The CSCAA has come out with the first poll of the new year ranking the top 25 men’s and women’s Division III schools within the NCAA system. Based on the data provided, there have been no changes within the top three rankings on either the men’s or women’s sides.

On the men’s side, the top six all remained in the same positions, led by Denison University with a total of 245 points. Sitting just behind the leading school is Emory with 242.

While all the changes are fairly small, two of the biggest changes came from Amherst and DePauw. Amherst rocketed up to 12th overall after sitting in 21st after the latest rankings. DePauw dropped significantly from 14th to 22nd this time around.

On the women’s side, the top five all kept their rankings from the last poll. Emory leads with a clear 275 points ahead of Denison’s 263. Kenyon isn’t far behind the two leaders with 253 points.

Amherst saw a huge jump on the women’s side as well, moving into a top 8 position with an eighth place ranking after sitting at 14th on the last poll. Bates saw a significant drop, sliding from 12th place all the way down to 25th.

The next CSCAA polls will be released on February 1, 2017. For more information click here.