Top Three Teams’ Rankings Unchanged After New DIII CSCAA Poll

  0 Mitch Bowmile | January 18th, 2017 | College, NCAA Division III, News

The CSCAA has come out with the first poll of the new year ranking the top 25 men’s and women’s Division III schools within the NCAA system. Based on the data provided, there have been no changes within the top three rankings on either the men’s or women’s sides.

On the men’s side, the top six all remained in the same positions, led by Denison University with a total of 245 points. Sitting just behind the leading school is Emory with 242.

While all the changes are fairly small, two of the biggest changes came from Amherst and DePauw. Amherst rocketed up to 12th overall after sitting in 21st after the latest rankings. DePauw dropped significantly from 14th to 22nd this time around.

On the women’s side, the top five all kept their rankings from the last poll. Emory leads with a clear 275 points ahead of Denison’s 263. Kenyon isn’t far behind the two leaders with 253 points.

Amherst saw a huge jump on the women’s side as well, moving into a top 8 position with an eighth place ranking after sitting at 14th on the last poll. Bates saw a significant drop, sliding from 12th place all the way down to 25th.

The next CSCAA polls will be released on February 1, 2017. For more information click here.

 

Division III Men

Rank Prev Team Pts
1 1 Denison 245
2 2 Emory 242
3 3 Kenyon 231
4 4 MIT 220
5 5 Johns Hopkins 205
6 6 Washington University (MO) 191
7 9 Williams 179
8 7 New York University 175
9 11 Carnegie Mellon 164
10 8 Chicago 156
11 10 TCNJ 155
12 21 Amherst 135
13 12 Rowan 114
13 15 Tufts 114
15 20 Albion 107
16 13 Stevens 92
17 16 Pomona-Pitzer 84
18 19 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 71
19 22 Calvin 66
20 18 Gettysburg 64
21 Conn College 52
22 14 DePauw 32
23 RPI 23
23 Rose-Hulman 23
23 24 UW-Stevens Point 23

Also Receiving Votes:

Washington & Lee 22, Worcester Polytechnic Institute 22, Mary Washington 10, SUNY Geneseo 10, Wheaton (IL) 10, Case Western Reserve 8, Swarthmore 4, Birmingham Southern 1

Division III Women

Rank Prev Team Pts
1 1 Emory 275
2 2 Denison 263
3 3 Kenyon 253
4 4 Williams 243
5 5 Washington University (MO) 226
6 7 New York University 218
7 6 Johns Hopkins 209
8 14 Amherst 190
9 9 MIT 188
10 8 Chicago 186
11 10 Washington & Lee 157
12 11 Carnegie Mellon 151
13 13 Saint Thomas 147
14 17 Conn College 121
15 15 Rochester 108
16 19 Ithaca 90
16 18 Wheaton (IL) 90
18 20 Stevens 82
19 24 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 77
20 16 Calvin 52
21 Albion 44
22 22 DePauw 41
23 25 RPI 39
24 Pomona-Pitzer 37
25 12 Bates 28

Also Receiving Votes:

Mary Washington 22, Middlebury 20, SUNY Geneseo 7, Ursinus 6, UW-Eau Claire 3, Carthage 2

 

