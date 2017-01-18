Read This if a Plateau is Making You Want to Quit

After a long trek of adding time in my best event, I finally managed a significant time drop for the first time in five years.

The feeling of looking up at the clock after I touched the wall is undoubtedly the best thing I’ve ever felt. The recurring question of “What if I never drop time again?” was replaced with “What can I do next?”

That feeling pushed all the times I’ve put myself down and doubted my love for swimming out of my mind. It helped me remember why I’ve spent hours upon hours of my life in the pool. But most of all, it made me realize, once again, the importance of hard work.

If a plateau is causing you to doubt your love for the sport of swimming, wait a minute. Think about all the time and energy you’ve dedicated to your sport. Think about all the strength you’ve built over the years, the resiliency you’ve shown, and how far you’ve come from when you started.

This sport has changed you for the better. It’s made you into a stronger, more hard-working person. It’s become a part of who you are.

No matter how frustrated you get, there will always be a part of you that wants to improve. Over time, that desire fades and you may feel like it’s no longer worth it. Whatever you do, don’t let that feeling take over. If you let a little bit of frustration ruin a foundation you’ve been building for years, you will regret it. The need to beat your plateau will probably always be there, and shortly after you stop training, it’ll be too late to get back where you were.

Something will come along that gets you out of your funk. Whether it’s a new team, coach, or season, sometimes all you need is a fresh start. For me, the transition from high school to college swimming changed everything. The change of environment, routine, and coaching staff helped me to refocus and redefine myself as an athlete.

The feeling of doing what you thought was impossible is something that cannot be explained or duplicated. Don’t cheat yourself of the opportunity to achieve everything you’ve been working for. Working hard is never a mistake. Giving up is.