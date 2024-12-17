Back Like I Never Left: No Matter How Long It’s Been, Returning To The Pool Just Feels Right

This morning, I pulled into the parking lot for swim practice in my parka and slippers in 30-degree weather at 5:30 am… for the first time in eight years.

After retiring early due to injury after my freshman year of college, I tried – to no avail – to find something to fill the gap that swimming left. Even while navigating life post-college, nothing has ever fulfilled me the way swimming did.

I had been contemplating Masters swimming ever since moving here to Nashville, but there was always a reason to talk myself out of it. It doesn’t fit into my schedule! There are plenty of other workouts I can do! What if my shoulder can’t handle it? I’ll probably look silly. However, as my friends, who are also in their late 20s continue to play and coach the sports they love, I decided to email our local Masters coach, who said people who are interested are able to try out one practice for free.

Over the last few summers, I have occasionally gotten in the pool to swim a mile or so, but that’s about the extent of my preparation. I felt immediately comforted by the fact that there were plenty of practice options, the flexibility to attend as much or as little as you want, as well as three different skill levels: A, B, and C.

I received a warm welcome from the team and coach, who seemed to be a tight-knit group, chatting about a holiday party one of the team members was hosting next week, which made me smile. Coach decided to place me in the A group, pairing me with a nice man who could tell I was anxious. He was explaining his career: he used to swim distance freestyle, then took off 30 years, and got back in the pool two years ago. It was the best decision he ever made.

As soon as I dove in the pool, it felt right. It truly felt like my safe place, like nothing ever really changed. We had a 10-minute warm-up and then did an IM drill/kick/swim set (with paddles, which apparently, I forgot how to use and knocked into my sweet lane mate, for which I apologized profusely).

After practice, Coach gave me some more information about the program. There are some meets coming up, including the Masters National Championships in San Antonio, Texas in April. I expressed interest but also hesitation, until she shared the story of an incredible 100-year-old woman who competed last year, which is pretty humbling (in the best way possible).

To my surprise, swimming still feels very natural. More physically challenging, of course, but other than that, it doesn’t feel like I’ve taken any time away, which is how home is supposed to feel.