European Aquatics Reveals 2024 Athlete of the Year Award Nominees, Opens Voting

Courtesy: European Aquatics

European Aquatics is proud to reveal the nominees for the 2024 Athlete of the Year Awards, all of whom have distinguished themselves in an extraordinary year of competition highlighted by the Paris Olympics.

The Awards will celebrate male and female competitors across the whole range of European Aquatics activities – swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming and water polo.

Each category will feature five nominees, showcasing the depth of talent within aquatics disciplines across the continent.

And you, the followers of Europe’s aquatics athletes, now have the chance to vote ahead of the competition deadline of 23:59 CET on December 31.

SWIMMING NOMINEES – MEN

Daniel Wiffen (IRL)

1x Paris Olympics gold, 1x Paris Olympics bronze; 2x World Aquatics gold; Olympic Record and European Aquatics Record in 800m Freestyle.

David Popovici (ROU)

1x Paris Olympics gold, 1x Paris Olympics bronze; 2x European Aquatics gold.

Kristof Milak (HUN)

1x Paris Olympics gold, 1x Paris Olympics silver; 2x European Aquatics gold.

Leon Marchand (FRA)

4x Paris Olympics gold, 1x Paris Olympics bronze; 4x Olympic Records; 2x European Aquatics Records.

Thomas Ceccon (ITA)

1x Paris Olympics gold, 1x Paris Olympics bronze.

SWIMMING NOMINEES – WOMEN

Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR)

1x World Aquatics silver; 4x European Aquatics gold.

Anastasiya Kirpichnikova (FRA)

1x Paris Olympics silver.

Isabel Gose (GER)

1x Paris Olympics bronze; 1x World Aquatics silver, 2x World Aquatics bronze.

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)

2x Paris Olympics gold; 2x World Aquatics gold, 1x World Aquatics silver.

Tes Schouten (NED)

1x Paris Olympics bronze; 1x World Aquatics gold, 1x World Aquatics silver.

You can find the full lists of nominees from all aquatics disciplines here.

To cast your vote please select the image of the athlete you wish to support – you will have one vote per discipline in each category.

The 12 winners are set to be revealed in January, on the European Aquatics website and social media channels.

Nominees were chosen based on their performances during the 2024 season, which included the World Aquatics Championships in Doha and the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade as well as the Paris 2024 Games. These shortlists were approved by the Technical Committee of each discipline.

The public vote will count for 30% of the total voting, with 70% weighting for the European Aquatics members and technical committee voting.

European fans – dive in! Start voting now!